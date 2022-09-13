Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the...
paininthepass.info
One Driver Killed, Following A Two Vehicle Rollover Crash On I-15 Wednesday Morning
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was killed after a major crash involving two vehicles on northbound Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision. The crash happened about 4:50am Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just after Main Street onramp.
paininthepass.info
2 Killed In Collision Between Four Vehicles On Southbound I-15 In Victorville Monday Morning
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two men were killed, one was seriously injured early Monday morning when a pickup truck apparently crashed into the rear of a big rig. Another big rig hit the pickup truck leaving the truck not able to be recognized on southbound Interstate 15 in the Victorville/Hesperia area.
KTLA.com
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
L.A. Weekly
Tonatiuh Diaz Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Stoddard Wells Road [Victorville, CA]
34-Year-Old Man Dies in Pedestrian Accident on State Highway 18. The deadly collision happened around 2:27 a.m., near Highway 18 on September 8th. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Altima struck Diaz as he was walking on the No.1 westbound lane of the road. Upon impact, Diaz suffered...
foxla.com
'Mom, the Jeep is gone!': SUV gets carried away by powerful debris flow
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking dash camera video captured the moments a Jeep SUV was being dragged away from the family's driveway in San Bernardino County. The family, who lives in Forest Falls, also shared a cell phone video, where viewers can hear one of the family member's son yell, "Mom, the Jeep is gone!"
Search continues for missing woman after San Bernardino County mudslides, last seen in Forest Falls
The search continued for a missing woman who has not been seen since mudslides ravaged the Forest Falls community of San Bernardino County.
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
L.A. Weekly
Emily Salgado Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 18 [Victorville, CA]
Deputies responded to the fatal incident around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of D and Eleventh streets, west of Stoddard Wells Road. Furthermore, according to the report, an eastbound vehicle in the No. 1 lane of D Street hit a woman attempting to cross the roadway. Unfortunately, responding medical personnel...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Water cart for Needles High School Football Team was stolen off the campus during the early morning last Tuesday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Needles, California: A water cart for Needles High School Football Team was stolen off the campus on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022. According to the San Bernardino...
L.A. Weekly
George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
vvng.com
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
KTLA.com
Person missing after flash flooding in Forest Falls, Oak Glen
After torrential rains struck Oak Glen and Forest Falls earlier this week, one person remains missing, officials said. The area where the person was last seen was buffeted mudslides and floods that were about 6 feet high, damaging homes and overturning cars. About 120 rescue personnel are searching for the...
Crews in Yucaipa area work to clear out debris after massive mud flows, flooding
Crews continue to work to clear out debris in the Yucaipa area after heavy rainfall caused a massive mud flow, prompting road closures and causing damage to homes. AIR7 HD was over the area near Oak Glen, located east of Yucaipa, where crews used bulldozers to clear out the road.
kbhr933.com
Highway 38 Closes Again – Another Round of Heavy Rain Batters the Area.
Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – September 13, 2022, 11:00 AM – HIGHWAY 38 IS NOW OPEN. Watch for possible rocks and debris down on the roadway as well as crews working in the area. Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA –...
CHP Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in South El Monte, Suspect in Custody
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County and ended on Santa Anita and Tyler avenues in the city of South El Monte in Los Angeles County Sunday night, Sept. 11.
The Weather Channel
California Man Shows Us His Home, Wrecked By Mudslide
Olin Richey was at work when his wife called to say their home had been hit by a mudslide. The mud was several feet deep. Richey showed the damage on video Wednesday. Olin Richey was at work Monday, 30 minutes from home, when his wife called to say their house had been hit by a mudslide.
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
