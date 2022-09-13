ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

One Driver Killed, Following A Two Vehicle Rollover Crash On I-15 Wednesday Morning

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was killed after a major crash involving two vehicles on northbound Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision. The crash happened about 4:50am Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just after Main Street onramp.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
