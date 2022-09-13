Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Shows Its Chunky New Looks
Honda has released far more revealing teaser images showing more of the 2023 Honda Pilot's new design. There will be a TrailSport trim level with off-road-oriented tweaks. Honda says the Pilot will be revealed in the fall, meaning it should go on sale late this year or early next year.
Autoblog
Car brands with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2022
The numbers are in, and the news isn't all good. Overall customer satisfaction with cars fell by 1.3% from 2021 to 2022, according to a study conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Many luxury carmakers gained points, while some mainstream brands fell behind. After interviewing 4,708 customers chosen at...
Who Needs a Trailer? Airstream Unveils a New Camper Van Designed for Off-the-Grid Road Trips
Have you been wanting to give van life a try, but weren’t sure where to start? Airstream’s latest camper might be just what you’re looking for. The biggest name in campers and trailers has just unveiled its latest model, the Rangeline Touring Coach. The new van has been outfitted with everything you need to hit the road for extended periods of time. The Rangeline is Airstream’s first Class B motorhome built on the Ram ProMaster 3500 commercial van chassis (its other models are based on the ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter). Thanks to this, every single examples comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 connected to...
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Used cars are getting cheaper. Here's a breakdown of how prices have moved from Scions to Jeeps.
Used-car prices sank 4% in August alone, and "an absolute vortex of deflation is coming" as pandemic-era inflation cools off, one expert said.
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient?
It's always a toss up between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry since they're both pretty similar. But which one is more fuel efficient? The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
2023 Land Rover Defender 90 - A Driving Experience That Will Shock You. We find that the 2023 Defender 90 Carpathian Edition has surprising abilities that the Wrangler and Bronco don’t offer. The new 2023 Land Rover Defender 90 two-door coupe is an SUV for those who want something...
torquenews.com
After 4 1/2 Years My Tesla Model 3 Still Gets About 300 Miles Of Range
I am the original owner of one of the first 5,000 Tesla Model 3’s made. My Long Range RWD Model 3 was built in April 2018 and I took delivery in May that year. After almost four and a half years and nearly 37,000 miles, my Tesla is still capable of exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.
torquenews.com
Hummer EV Reservations Go Past 90,000 Mark, Confirms Strong Sales Momentum
GMC clearly knows it has a hit on its hands with the Hummer EV with the slick super truck recently making its digital debut in the Call of Duty franchise. But back in the real world, GMC revealed that all of this strong PR work and marketing has allowed Hummer to cross a key barrier in reservations.
torquenews.com
See How Honda Civic Type R Stacks Up To Competition
We chart out the horsepower, torque, and powertrain layout of the Civic Type R vs. its main competitors. Honda fans will not be disappointed. The all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R arrives this fall, and Honda Civic fans are going to be very happy with some of the changes to the Type R. The car will have significant upgrades in many areas, but we know fans want to hear about horsepower and Torque, so please see the chart below.
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
Is it illegal to drive with both feet?
WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Rightly Called The ’Mad Boy’
When you think of custom cruiser motorcycles, Germany barely comes to mind. However, if you look a bit deeper into the country, there is no shortage of Harley-Davidson fans and even custom Harley shops, one of which is Duesseldorf. Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy By H-D Duesseldorf. The maker built the...
Is Buying a Used Hybrid Worth It? Battery Life Questions Answered
Form hybrid battery life to whether it's possible to find a good used hybrid car, we answer your questions about used hybrids. Read here to find out more. The post Is Buying a Used Hybrid Worth It? Battery Life Questions Answered appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The new Chrysler 300C is revealed! You can read all about it in our 2023 Chrysler 300C debut post. The Chrysler 300 is on its way to a well-deserved retirement as 2023 is expected to be the fullsize sedan's final year. It's going out with a proverbial bang by featuring a more powerful engine over the standard model’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 363 hp (271 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm). The teaser campaign has strongly suggested the 300C will be coming back as a limited-run special edition.
What Are the Best Semi-Truck Brands?
Which semi-truck brands do you see on the highway the most? Is there a brand that's best when it comes to these big rigs? The post What Are the Best Semi-Truck Brands? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
