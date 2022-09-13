ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okfuskee County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Police Find Woman Dead In West Harrah

Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...
HARRAH, OK
news9.com

Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery near 51st and Memorial. The robbery happened at the Wimbledon Place Apartments, near East 51st Street South and South Memorial Drive, around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, According to Tulsa Police. Police say the victims told officers that a man "came out of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

14-Day Burn Ban Issued For Okmulgee County

Okmulgee County Commissioners issued a 14-day burn ban Monday morning for all of Okmulgee County. The county commissioners said the ban is necessary due to the "continued threat of wildfire to the property and lives of citizens of the county." The burn ban makes it unlawful for anyone in Okmulgee...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okemah, OK
City
Muse, OK
County
Okfuskee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

Tulsa Police Looking For Teenagers Who Wrecked Car, Hit Another

Tulsa Police are searching for teenagers that they say hit a car, wrecked and ran away. Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near East 36th Street North and North Peoria. Police have not released a description of the suspects or any other information.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TPD: Man's Cartoon Clothes Helps Officers Recover Stolen Items

Tulsa Police said a man's love of SpongeBob helped lead to his arrest for several burglaries. Lieutenant Tim Means with TPD's Burglary Division said the burglaries happened at the Waterside Apartments on W. Jackson near 17th Street between July and September. "We've had several burglaries and there were probably, I...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are currently on scene near South 120th East Avenue and East 13th Street. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OSBI To Host 'Major Crimes Conference' In Catoosa

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's (OSBI) Major Crimes Conference begins on Monday morning. The conference, which runs from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22, will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Presenters at the conference will cover topics like social media search warrants, cellular analysis,...
CATOOSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
news9.com

Law Enforcement Departments Attend OSBI Major Crimes Conference In Tulsa

Law enforcement from across the country are in Tulsa this week to learn about the newest crime-solving techniques. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is expecting about 200 officers to come to Tulsa for its Major Crimes Conference. They’re from several states, learning about everything from polygraph tests to social...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots In The Air In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of handling a firearm while intoxicated. Police said it happened Friday night at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Police say witnesses told them Alicia Duke drove to Lakee Hayes' apartment with bottles of liquor and a one-year-old in the car. Officers...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Muscogee Nation#Muscogee Creek Nation#Dps#Ema
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done

The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony

Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Health Department Hosts Community Baby Shower

Over 500 people have attended the community baby shower in the past. Marnie Jackson with the health department says the event was created to educate families about keeping babies safe while they sleep. Families will also learn about resources which are available from pregnancy all the way until their child...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

New Play Brings Shakespeare Characters Into Tulsa

A new play takes a group of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters from their respective plays into Tulsa. It's the premise of a brand new play called Twisted Shakez. It was written by a local playwright and features actors from across Green Country. Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson with Blackjack...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items

Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Businesses Offer Special Deals To Celebrate 918 Day In Tulsa

Tulsans are celebrating their city and showing community pride on 918 Day. Many businesses are joining the fifth annual festivities by giving discounts. Some businesses and museums like the discovery lab are already in the 918 Day spirit. "918 Day is really a great source of pride for Tulsans I...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl

Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy