Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!
Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
3 Unique Ways to Enjoy Changing Colors this Fall within 90 Minutes of Rochester
Taking a hike to do some leaf-peeping is awesome and all but there are a few different ways to enjoy the changing colors this fall in and around southeast Minnesota. So I came up with three different ways to spice up your leaf-peeping this fall that are within 90 minutes of Rochester, MN (two are super close by).
mnprairieroots.com
So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area
Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’
A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath and Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
90 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota Ghost Town Bar For Sale
For $200,000 you could own a bar and grill in one of Minnesota's Ghost Towns, on the Martin County / Faribault County line (90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota). On a recent road trip, my girlfriend and I stopped at The Derby for a drink (beer for me, sasparilla for my sweetie-pie). It was everything I could have hoped for from a small-town bar and grill, and even some things I never would have imagined.
Several Inappropriate Emails Sent to Rochester Students Thursday (Photos)
Some disturbing news showed up in inboxes today for parents of Rochester Public Schools students, including mine. Unfortunately, quite a few students in Rochester, Minnesota received inappropriate e-mails Thursday. In case you didn't have an opportunity to see the e-mails your kids received, below are a few of the e-mails.
New Dennis Hanson Memorial Bench Installed at Rochester City Hall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new amenity was added at Government Center in downtown Rochester on Tuesday. A memorial bench honoring the late Dennis Hanson was installed outside the main entrance to City Hall. Hanson died on June 27, 2012, while he was serving in his second term and preparing to campaign for his third term as City Council President. He first joined the City Council, as a political newcomer, in 1999 when he was elected to represent the city's First Ward.
Here’s How to Get the New Omicron Covid Boosters in Rochester
The new Covid boosters that have been specially formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants will be available in Rochester Friday. Here's how you can get yours. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced several weeks ago that it would be receiving the new Covid boosters in early...
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Southeast Minnesota on Friday
It's not every day that celebrities show up in Southeast Minnesota but this Friday, September 16th, head over to Austin, Minnesota because there is going to be a sighting. Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Austin, Minnesota on Friday. Everyone is invited on Friday to Austin, Minnesota for the "Our Hometown...
Too Early? Famous Toy Store Launching For Christmas In Rochester
America's old toy store, FAO Schwarz, is coming to Rochester, Minnesota in mid-October with two locations in Rochester, inside Target North and Target south. Is October too early for Christmas? Asking for a friend. Minnesota-based Target said last year's test went so well that they're making it much bigger this...
Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)
I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
KAAL-TV
$6,000 in materials stolen from construction site
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester construction site reported a theft of about $6K in materials Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Harris Company of Rochester told police about 68 pieces of stainless steel pipe connectors were taken from a construction site in the 2400 block of 7th Street NW at some point between Sept. 9 and 12.
Major Bat Infestation Forces Minn. School District To Close Learning Center
The decision was made 'out of an abundance of caution.'
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
