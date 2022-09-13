ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester

If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week

We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
mnprairieroots.com

So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area

Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
FARIBAULT, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’

A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Roller Skating#The Roller#Roller Rink#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#New Location#Rda
KFIL Radio

Detour Set for Broadway in Downtown Rochester this Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Northbound lanes on part of Broadway Ave. South in downtown Rochester are set to close this week. An announcement from Rochester Public Works says the northbound lanes between 2nd and 3rd Streets Southeast will close from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to 4th St. Southeast then 3rd Ave. Southeast and finally onto 2nd St. Southeast before returning back to Broadway Ave. South.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Hugely Popular Rochester Consignment Store Sold

A beloved store in Rochester Minnesota has changed hands; kismet has been sold to Jes Peterson, who said no major changes will be made, and the entire staff will stay on. The announcement was made by the former owner, Penny Bracken, on the kismet Facebook page. Today the ownership of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KFIL Radio

Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)

I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Demolition of 2 downtown Albert Lea buildings underway

(ABC 6 News) – Demolition was underway Tuesday morning of two vacant buildings in downtown Albert Lea. The Albert Lea City Council on Monday night authorized emergency spending of up to $250,000 for the removal of the two buildings located at 324 and 332 Broadway Avenue. Drivers and pedestrians...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

$6,000 in materials stolen from construction site

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester construction site reported a theft of about $6K in materials Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Harris Company of Rochester told police about 68 pieces of stainless steel pipe connectors were taken from a construction site in the 2400 block of 7th Street NW at some point between Sept. 9 and 12.
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KAAL-TV

Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released

(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site

(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy