Home openers are always a joyous time for programs. When you open up against an old neighborhood rival things are even a little more amped up. On Saturday, September 17, Middle Tennessee State (1-1) toes the turf at Floyd Stadium for the first time in 2022. Lining up opposite the Blue Raiders will be the Tigers of Tennessee State (0-2). After playing on the road for two weeks, the Raiders are ready for the green, green grass of home.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO