Registration open for educators, students for MTSU symposium featuring Grammy-winner Coy Bowles
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The MTSU College of Education’s Early Childhood Education faculty and Early Learning programs invite local early childhood educators and MTSU students to register now for the Play Symposium 2022 scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. “The Play Symposium is a conference for early childhood educators designed...
Return of the Campus School chickens!
Outside of Homer Pittard Campus School Friday morning, there was a scene some might call strange. It started with a marching group of proud kindergarteners, followed by first grade, second grade and so on. Some wore hats that looked like chickens, others displayed handmade posters featuring chickens, and all carried huge smiles.
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
The Statewide Jobless Rate Increases for the First Time in Three Months
TENNESSEE - After three consecutive months of steady, near record low unemployment across the state, Tennessee’s jobless rate inched up slightly in August, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month is 3.4%, up just 0.1 of a percentage point from July’s rate of 3.3%. The all-time low rate in Tennessee is 3.2%.
MTSU readies for backyard battle with TSU
Home openers are always a joyous time for programs. When you open up against an old neighborhood rival things are even a little more amped up. On Saturday, September 17, Middle Tennessee State (1-1) toes the turf at Floyd Stadium for the first time in 2022. Lining up opposite the Blue Raiders will be the Tigers of Tennessee State (0-2). After playing on the road for two weeks, the Raiders are ready for the green, green grass of home.
Buyer Beware: Local resident scammed in UT Football ticket purchase
Buying tickets online can be risky if you’re not purchasing the tickets from a well-known source… this was the lesson learned for one Murfreesboro resident. The victim found tickets on Facebook Marketplace to an upcoming UT Football game and made arrangements with the seller to buy the tickets, agreeing to pay for them through the Venmo financial app.
Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank
A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
Three new members join Rutherford County School Board
Three new faces have been elected to the Rutherford County Board of Education, and new leaders have been selected to lead the Board. Tammy Sharp, who won her second term on the Board in August, has been selected as the new chair and also represents Zone 1. Caleb Tidwell, who won his first term on the Board in August, has been selected as vice chair and represents Zone 3.
Lawn and Garden issues with Extension Agent Anthony Tuggle
Anthony Tuggle answers lawn and garden questions from listeners--the top suggestion is to do a SOIL TEST now before you start re-seeding your lawn next month. The conversation also includes a shocking list of the top ten worst smelling plants. Remember, the FARMERS MARKET continues on Tuesdays and Fridays (7:00AM-noon)...
Talks of a Railroad Strike Could Hurt Business and Impact Rutherford County
A possible railroad strike is already affecting supply chains in Middle Tennessee. CSX, which travels directly through Rutherford County, has stopped transporting hazardous materials after two unions, representing more than 50-thousand workers, have threatened to walk off the job on Friday. President Joe Biden has spoken with union leaders and...
La Vergne Fire Department Partners with Community Connect
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A new program offered by the La Vergne Fire Department will make it easy for residents and business owners to communicate valuable information for first responders to use in the event of an emergency. The program, called Community Connect, is for La Vergne residents and business owners....
Fairview man reports his check card information was stolen in Bellevue and wrongfully used in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A Fairview, TN man who last used his check card at an ice cream shop in Bellevue, Tennessee, was surprised to see that unknown persons utilized that same debit card in Murfreesboro. According to the victim, his debit card was used in Murfreesboro at the Kroger store on...
Subject allegedly alters name on check and tries to cash it at local bank
A 35-year-old Nashville man allegedly tried to cash a check that was not his. A police report shows the suspect went to an F & M Bank branch in Murfreesboro and presented the teller with a $10,000 check that was made out to him, but bank employees say the check appeared to have been tampered with, according to an MPD report. A quick phone call to the account holder in Smyrna, TN reveled the suspicion of bank workers was correct.
UPDATE - Missing Teen in Murfreesboro FOUND SAFE
UPDATE: Be on the Lookout CANCELED! Esrael Miller has been safely located. Murfreesboro Police informed WGNS Radio around midnight that the child was safely found. PREVIOUS REPORT: Murfreesboro Police report that a child is missing in the Blackman area. 14-year-old Esrael Miller was reported as missing on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. According to his parents, Esrael was last observed walking on Cloister Dr. towards Brinkley Rd. near Blaze Dr. The MPD asked, “If anyone sees Esrael Miller or know where he can be located, please contact Detective Daniel Sosa at 629-201-5619.”
SATURDAY: PAWS Pet Fest for Rutherford County
Pet owners in Rutherford County are encouraged to visit PAWS for the PAWS Pet Fest this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022). PAWS Media Specialist Gracie Martin stated... Again, Petco in Murfreesboro is helping to ensure that pet adoption fees are waived on Saturday at PAWS. The PAWS Pet Fest will be...
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
TBI: Rutherford County man arrested in a Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Case
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A popular beach destination by thousands of Rutherford County residents was the site of an alleged crime against children - - a crime that allegedly involved a Rutherford County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged the 31-year-old La Vergne, TN man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida.
DRUNK DRIVERS: Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Continues This Month in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) The long running Booze It & Lose It campaign continues throughout Tennessee and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are working overtime to add extra emphasis on drunk driving enforcement. Increased patrol started around Labor Day and will continue up until September 23rd, with a special focus on those who make the decision to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Driver of Fatal Labor Day Crash Arrested
(MURFREESBORO) Remember the fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:00 o'clock Labor Day (9/5/2022) morning at the corner of East Clark and Tennessee Boulevard? Jamir Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. The 24-year old Perry, Georgia...
