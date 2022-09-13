Read full article on original website
Man shot after an argument
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men got into an argument, ending with one shot. Thursday, around 8:20 p.m., Champaign Police went to the intersection of Elm and West Washington Street following reports of a shooting. Officials report they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Law enforcement officials said 35-year-old David […]
Police: Man accused of shooting his roommate after a fight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and accused of shooting his roommate after a fight. Thursday around 8:15 p.m. Champaign Police were called to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a 42-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening...
Police investigating after Urbana home hit by bullets
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana police are searching for the culprits in a shots fired incident that left a home riddled with bullets. Around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard. Officers arrived and discovered...
Sheriff’s Office: Gilman fugitive arrested
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday evening that the search for a fugitive in Gilman is over. Sergeant Eric Starkey said Joel Smith was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, ending a search that lasted 36 hours and involved over 75 members of law enforcement. The search started […]
Police investigate shots fired incident in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating a shots fired incident that was reported Tuesday night in Urbana. Police said around 11:50 PM on Tuesday, Urbana officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard. According to police when officers arrived they discovered...
Man on the run from police
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
UPDATE: Suspect identified after incident at Normal Comfort Suites
UPDATE (9:00 p.m.) — Normal police have identified the man who allegedly pointed a gun outside a Comfort Suites window Wednesday. According to a Normal police press release, 37-year-old Michael A. Sumpter was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. When police arrived on the scene, officers observed an...
Iroquois West cancels school as Amtrak rape suspect still on the loose
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Michigan man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on am Amtrak train in Gillman is still at large, and Iroquois West canceled school Thursday out of caution. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an...
Reexamining surveillance and private security in Champaign
In the past year, the City of Champaign made two policy decisions related to community violence prevention that we have been skeptical of: granting the Champaign Police Department use of gun detection technology (to be used in the Garden Hills neighborhood) and the purchase of 36 automated license plate readers, and the decision to hire a private security firm to “patrol” Downtown Champaign on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from May 1st through the end of the year.
Arrest made in July shooting death investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police Department has made an arrest in a July 14, 2022, shooting death investigation, officially ruling it a Homicide. According to police, on July 14, 2022, at approximately 5:14 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
Police: Burglar caught red-handed
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
Man accused of killing daughter in domestic dispute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in relation to the death of his own daughter. 69-year-old Raymond Gwin was arrested by Champaign Police on Monday and charged with four counts of murder by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz. The arrest comes after police uncovered new evidence in a July […]
ISP needs help locating man
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
Two in critical condition after crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning crash on a busy street in Normal has left two men fighting for their lives. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
Champaign Co. lieutenant graduates from FBI program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant graduated from a FBI program. According to a news release, Lt. David Sherrick graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday. The 10-week program teaches law enforcement officers advanced communication, leadership and officer resiliency to help them lead back in their own communities. Sherrick is […]
