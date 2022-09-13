Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close down | Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Corn ended the day down 10¢ at $6.82 and soybeans are down 21¢ to $14.58. The closing soybean price today is still more than 30¢ higher then where soybeans were just before USDA WASDE report came out on Monday. Wheat closed up today. CBOT wheat is up...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn dips on profit-taking; wheat, soybeans edge higher
* Corn retreats further from more than 2-month high. * Ukrainian supply deal uncertainty supports wheat. * U.S. railways to halt grain shipments on Thursday (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders chose...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 4-7 cents, soybeans steady-down 3 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing back in tandem with...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers have sold around 57% of the 2021/22 crop, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday citing data through last week, reflecting a boost after the government offered them a preferential foreign exchange rate. Argentina last week bumped up the exchange rate in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean futures drop on technical setback; wheat rises
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on a round of technical selling as traders adjusted their positions following a market rally sparked by the government's Monday forecast for smaller-than-expected harvests. "That was a surprising number out of the U.S. Agriculture Department and the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans drop on technical setback, profit-taking
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.6% on Wednesday, with technical selling and profit-taking in focus following the market's surge on Monday, traders said. * Concerns about export demand for U.S. supplies added pressure due to strong competition on the global market. Argentine farmers have sold 15.2% of the country's 44 million tonne 2021/22 soybean crop in seven days since the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports. * On the eve of sowing what could be a record 150 million tonne soybean crop, Brazilian farmers are optimistic after a drought spoiled part of last season's output. * Resistance for the benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT November soybeans lost 23-3/4 cents to settle at $14.55 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal dipped 70 cents to $423.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.86 cents to 64.87 cents per lb. * December soyoil fell below its 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of corn were in a range between 300,000 and 900,000 tonnes. The USDA has not published its weekly export sales report since a technical issue on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast cut as competition seen rising
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. Soft wheat shipments outside the EU were now seen at 10.0 million...
Agriculture Online
NOPA August U.S. soybean crush seen at 166.110 million bushels, down from prior month -survey
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean processing pace in August likely slowed from the prior month as some crushers idled facilities for seasonal maintenance ahead of the Midwest harvest, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Thursday. NOPA members, which handle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall, cattle futures mixed
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures fell on Wednesday, turning lower on a round of profit-taking after the most-active December contract hit its highest in more than three weeks early in the trading session. Cattle futures were mixed, with live cattle contracts easing for the second day in...
Agriculture Online
Argentina farmers sell 15% of total soy crop in a week, Rosario exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 15.2% of the country's 44 million-tonne 2021/22 soybean crop in seven days since the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday. Argentina is the world's top exporter...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures fall from two-month highs amid broad sell-off
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, with profit-taking dragging wheat down from two-month highs, traders said. Broad-based selling added pressure on prices as traders reduced their risk amid growing warnings of a global economic slowdown, analysts said. "Inflation and recession concerns hit...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's soy growers upbeat on new crop as planting imminent
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - On the eve of sowing what could be a record 150 million-tonne soybean crop, Brazilian farmers are optimistic after a drought spoiled part of last season's output, input costs soared and Chinese demand weakened. Jose Soares, a grower in Mato Grosso, sees domestic production...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures edge higher; set for weekly loss on global demand concerns
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Soybean slipped, extending losses to a fourth session, though Monday's big gain...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 21-27
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by)
Agriculture Online
Europe's biggest pork producer cuts jobs as supplies decline
COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest pork producer, Danish Crown, said on Thursday it would cut 350 jobs at two factories in Denmark as a result of declining supplies from farmers hit by rising energy and feed prices. The war in Ukraine has resulted in record high prices farmers...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 12
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for the week to Sept. 12. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 36 average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2021 0 1 9 79 10 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent sown Week 36 average in France 14 Week 35 2022 5 Week 36 2021 0 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops, after the...
Agriculture Online
Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soy ends lower on concerns over export competition
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished weaker on Friday on concerns over competition for soybean export sales from South America, traders said. * Argentine farmers increased sales of the country's 44 million-tonne 2021/22 soybean crop this week, after the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop. * Weakness in outside markets and warnings of a global recession added pressure to CBOT soy futures, traders said. * Expectations that favorable weather will help U.S. crops finish developing and encourage early harvesting also weighed on prices, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans closed 3 cents lower at $14.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose 2.6% this week. * CBOT December soymeal sank $6.30 to $421.70 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil rose 1.66 cents to 65.96 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
China to release 15,000 T of pork from reserves on Sept 17 - notice
BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China will release 15,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Sept. 17, according to a notice issued on Wednesday by the reserves management center. The state planner said this week it would release some reserve pork to keep prices stable ahead of the...
Comments / 0