edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 17-23: Farm Finder, Oktoberfest and More
If you can’t get away for a full-on vacation, a day trip to the family-owned restaurants and markets of the coast will lighten your mood and fill your stomach. Check out the current Edible Orlando print edition for a tasty tour through Port Canaveral, Viera, Cocoa Village, Melbourne and beyond. If you already live out that way, congrats on your good taste!
Port Orange-Based Coffee Shop Expands to Third Location
The location should open sometime in 2023
tastychomps.com
MICHELIN WEEKEND – An Amazing Culinary Experience – at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Resort – this October 7-9, 2022
Curated Experiences is exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a through immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. For a sneak peek at...
tastychomps.com
Mr Wang Sports BBQ – A Late Night Chinese Pub with Grilled Meat Skewers in West Orlando
Located in West Orlando at the intersection of Kirkman Road and West Colonial Drive – in the same plaza as Golden Sparkling Supermarket and old favorite Formosan Garden / Teriyaki House (Taiwanese), Mr. Wang’s Sports BBQ may be an odd name for an establishment that does not show many sports games on their TVs – at least not on our visit.
The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
scottjosephorlando.com
Magical Dining Recommendation: Tap Room at Dubsdread
It doesn’t take a lot to convince people to go to the Tap Room at Dubsdread. It’s one of the area’s most popular and most celebrated restaurants, known for its casual atmosphere that belies the high quality of its food. But of course Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining...
407area.com
Prost! Best Bars to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Orlando
Millions of people travel to Munich, Germany every year for the annual Oktoberfest - a spectacular celebration of Bavarian food, beer, culture, and entertainment. Oktoberfest celebrations have a more than 200-year history. This massive event in Munich will take place again in 2022, after a two-year break due to the coronavirus situation. However, if you are not aiming to fly there yet, numerous bars in Central Florida are holding events inspired by this German festival so that the people do not have to miss the happening Oktoberfest vibe.
bungalower
New blending house opening in Winter Park
A new blending house specializing in whiskey is currently being built out in a vacant warehouse in a section of Winter Park that’s seen a lot of growth in the past few years. Forward/Slash (Instagram) will specialize in new premium blended whiskey, bourbon, vodka, bitters, and liqueurs, using products...
insideuniversal.net
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
click orlando
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
bungalower
El Vic’s Kitchen in College Park has closed
El Vic’s Kitchen (Facebook), a fusion Indian restaurant in College Park, has closed. The restaurant opened in the former Tartine space at 2445 Edgewater Drive [GMap] back in 2019. The news of their closing was first shared by College Park Main Street. Though El Vic’s was quick to add that they were “…looking forward to coming back soon” and that they would be posting updates on their Instagram and Facebook page. They were unable to be reached for more information.
click orlando
Southern Hills Farms brings back 7th annual Fall Festival in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla – It’s pumpkin time and Southern Hill Farms will bring its seventh annual Fall Festival to Clermont. The festival will run Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the farm located at 16651 Schofield Road. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal...
orangeobserver.com
Magical Mr. Dean: Winter Garden's most popular sanitation worker
Even when he’s sound asleep, 3-year-old Ro Nelson recognizes — and immediately wakes up when he hears — the distinct sound of the garbage truck coming up the street of his neighborhood each Tuesday and Friday. And it’s all because of Mr. Dean. Sanitation worker Dean...
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
tastychomps.com
Inside Look: Staycation at Lake Nona Wave Hotel
Located six miles from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Wave Hotel is a new luxury lifestyle hotel with experiences to charge and recharge the soul. Lake Nona Wave Hotel recently opened this year in the heart of Lake Nona. We were provided a complimentary one night stay and we absolutely loved our experience at this beautiful and eclectic property.
bungalower
State tells newly opened Pups Pub they can’t have dogs inside
Pups Pub (Instagram | Website), the Instagram-worthy dog park/bar that opened this summer in downtown Orlando, has hit a snag and has some health officials wagging their fingers instead of their tails. As first reported by News 6, state health inspectors raised some red flags after a recent visit and...
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
click orlando
Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Hash House A Go Go Looks to Expand in Central Florida
The chain describes its offerings as “twisted farm food”, or contemporary renditions of midwestern American cuisine
