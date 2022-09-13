ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

SPORTS WRAP: ’CANES & CONCHS VICTORIOUS IN VOLLEYBALL

Key West had a big road win against Marathon on Sept. 8, taking down the Dolphins in three sets as the Lady Conchs’ consistent serving and aggressiveness at the net proved too much for the Fins. The first W of the season had eluded the Conchs’ talented team until then, and subsequent losses on Sept. 9 came against powerhouse programs Jensen Beach, Huntsville (Alabama) and the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
KEY WEST, FL
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: KEY WEST’S REESE HAGGARD

In the Sept. 8 game against Marathon, Reese Haggard shouldered the responsibility of manning the team’s new offensive structure on the court, something which impressed her coach and held the team together when they had a few minor adjustments to make early in the game. As a setter, Haggard does the heavy lifting to make her teammates look good. In the big win, she had an amazing 21 assists. Her precision serving has become a thing of beauty this season, and she racked up six aces in three sets of play. For her fantastic game play, on-court leadership and hustle, Reese Haggard is this week’s Keys Weekly Athlete of the Week.
KEY WEST, FL
SPORTS WRAP: ALL WINS FOR MONROE COUNTY FOOTBALL

Three high schools are celebrating big wins this week in a rare trifecta of success for Monroe County prep football. The wins themselves couldn’t be more diverse, though. Coral Shores put up huge numbers in a shutout win, Marathon had to grind for its win, fighting mother nature as well as their opponent, and Key West was credited with a win despite being outscored by 20 points.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Marathon, FL
Tavernier, FL
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
INAUGURAL BEST OF THE UPPER KEYS AWARDS OPENS WITH VOTING SEPT 16

The time has come to crown the best restaurant, best doctor, best park, best elected official and more in the Upper Keys. This year marks the inaugural Best of the Upper Keys, where the people select the winners with all money raised used to support a local children’s shelter.
KEY WEST, FL
VACATION RENTAL TALK PACKS KEY WEST CITY HALL

Forcing Key West homeowners to rent their properties for at least 6 months at a time — rather than a month at a time — will do nothing to preserve long-term rentals for full-time workers in Key West. So said scores of real estate agents, vacation rental owners and rental property managers, who shared their concerns with city officials during a three-hour meeting on Sept. 8.
KEY WEST, FL
MEL FISHER DAYS RECALLS MILLION DOLLAR SHIPWRECK & TREASURE HUNT

Four hundred years after the September 1622 sinking of the Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha southwest of Key West, history and shipwreck buffs marked the anniversary of its loss at the Sept. 2-6 Mel Fisher Days in the island city. The event honors the legacy of the...
KEY WEST, FL
PUP PORTRAITS AT THE PERRY HOTEL BENEFIT SPCA

Key West’s dog days of summer will ease up in a month or so, when that first cool breeze relieves the island sometime in October. But until then, fall was in the air — and in the pumpkin spiced lattes — on Sept. 11, when local photographer Nick Doll spent five hours in the heat getting about 30 dogs to pose for pet portraits for another session of Photos with Fido at The Perry Hotel.
KEY WEST, FL
Sports
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
MARATHON, FL
KEYS WEEKLY CELEBRATES 19 YEARS OF LOCAL NEWS & LOCAL OWNERS

We’ve made some epic blunders. Epic. Blunders. Somewhere in the beginning we extended credit to an out-of-town developer who left the Keys owing us nearly $20,000. This represented about a month of operating capital that we didn’t have. Those were the days when the Weekly staff hovered around five full-time employees working out of a one-window commercial space between a laundry and a kayak/bike rental business.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
MARATHON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET & MOVES CLOSER TO BOAT RAMP FEES

With a unanimous vote, the Marathon City Council approved Marathon’s tentative tax rate and 2022-2023 budget at its first public hearing ahead of the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Sept. 13. City finance director Jennifer Johnson proposed a tentative millage rate of 2.72 mills – in other words,...
MARATHON, FL
Major drug bust in Miami-Dade seizes thousands of dollars of narcotics

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Multiple drugs were seized by local law enforcement in Miami-Dade on Wednesday — including over 25 lbs. of marijuana. The Miami-Dade Police Department worked alongside the Midwest District Gang Unit and the City of Homestead Police Department in an investigation to seize numerous drugs, cash and live rounds.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
COUNTY CONTRACTORS BOARD URGES PUBLIC TO HELP TACKLE HOUSE BILL 735

The clock is still ticking on specialty contractors in the Florida Keys. And though it could not provide a definitive resolution, a Sept. 13 meeting of the Monroe County Contractors’ Examining Board saw plenty of ideas put forward to combat House Bill 735. Passed in 2021, the bill prevents...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
TAX RATE IN ISLAMORADA COULD DECREASE

Islamorada Village Council adopted a tentative millage rate of 3.000 via a 3-1 vote during a special budget hearing on Sept. 8 at Founders Park Community Center. That millage number could change, however, if two council members dissent during final budget adoption on Monday, Sept. 19. With a millage rate...
ISLAMORADA, FL

