Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Related
utc.edu
UTC Teaching and Learning Institute kicks off at Tyner Academy
The instructions at Tyner Academy went something like this:. In a circle of more than 20 people looped around a classroom, the first person turns to look eye-to-eye at the person to their right, then claps once. The second person turns to the next person on their right and does the same thing. That is, unless the first person claps twice. Then they turn back to the person on their left, clap once, turn back to the person on their right and clap once. And around the circle the clapping goes.
mymix1041.com
Mike Weeks- Don Ledford Back to School Giveaway Announcement
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Don Ledford Automotive Center’s Used Car Sales Manager, Mike Weeks to announce the two winners of the $1000 Back to School Giveaway for local area schools. The Cleveland City School with the most votes was Candy’s Creek Elementary School, and the Bradley...
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary
(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
wutc.org
Saluting Champions Of Health Care In The Chattanooga Area
Each year, the Champions of Health Care awards honor the best of the best health care professionals here in the Chattanooga area. This year’s Champions were recently profiled in The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and recognized at a luncheon yesterday in downtown Chattanooga. Chris Vass is public editor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
wutc.org
Black Culinary Excellence, Blended With Tennessee Whiskey
Here in Chattanooga, 4 Courses and Supper Club has brought celebrated Black chefs to this city - for food, conversation and to benefit local students in the culinary arts. Next week, 4 Courses again teams up with the Tennessee Whiskey Festival to present the 4 Courses and Whiskey Supper - next Friday, September 23rd, starting at 6 PM, at Waterhouse Pavilion.
Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
mcnewstn.com
MC School Board elects familiar slate of officers
Jasper, Tenn. – Among the issues and recognitions presented at the September Marion County School Board meeting, the board completed its statutory officer election process. The board was also presented with some of the student success stories from the district. The board chairman asked for clarification on the process of vetting non-faculty volunteer coaches. Director of Schools Mark Griffith presented an update on capital projects, including spending more time on what the timeline for a groundbreaking for the new JMS building might look like.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastridgenewsonline.com
Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’
The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
mymix1041.com
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics opens new Sports Therapy Clinic in Cleveland
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics has opened its second C4 Sports Therapy location inside the newly developed PIE Center located on Parker Street in Cleveland, TN. The new location elevates CSMO’s regional presence – with 10 locations that include orthopaedic clinics, physical and occupational therapy, sports therapy and elite performance training, as well surgical services in the company’s wholly owned ambulatory surgery center.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade
Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd. Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
leeclarion.com
Opening of the Danny Murray Recording Studio
Danny Murray, director of Church Relations and founder and director of the Voices of Lee, was celebrated on Sept. 10-11, as Lee University opened the Danny Murray Recording Studio. The Studio opened Saturday, Sept. 10, as past and present members of Voices of Lee gathered to honor the man who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Parents: Lack of internet access creates education concerns for Bradley, Polk Co students
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Access to reliable, high-speed internet became a necessity during the pandemic. And even now, it's still out of reach for some people living in rural parts of our viewing area. Some people living in Bradley and Polk county say they're just a few thousand feet...
wutc.org
Orchestrating A Celebration For “The Empress Of The Blues”
Next year marks a century since Bessie Smith began her recording career - and in early 2023, the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera will lead a multi-layered celebration of Bessie’s life and music in collaboration with community partners, titled: “Bessie Smith: Orchestrating the Blues.”. John Kilkenny is executive director...
Northeastern Georgian
Hospital location system is just another CON
Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
chattanoogapulse.com
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out
Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Council member petition calls for ouster of Athens, Tenn. mayor
ATHENS, Tenn. — A city council member in Athens, Tennessee has filed a petition to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson. Scroll down to read the full petition. Athens City Councilman Adolphus Pelley claims in the petition that Mayor Perkinson has repeatedly kept him from speaking or making motions at city council meetings.
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Health Department Announces Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Weekend Events
The Health Department has announced multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events set for this Saturday, September 17th. On Saturday, the Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment necessary.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
WDEF
Marvene Noel defeats Marie Mott in city council runoff race
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in the runoff on Thursday by 70 votes. The council chose Noel to complete the seat held by Anthony Byrd, who took another city job in March.
Comments / 0