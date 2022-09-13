ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

RB Largo
3d ago

Don't let any of the inmates to receive mail, there in jail for a reason, and fire any correction officers for supplying drugs then after fired throw them in jail.

Related
wdrb.com

More than 4,000 guns seized by LMPD in the last 2 years | VIEWER RESPONSE

There's a public safety crisis going on in Louisville. LMPD has seized more than 4,000 guns off the city streets the past two years. That's a huge feat considering they're short staffed, down about 300 officers. The effort is great but overlooked when LMPD hands those guns over to Kentucky State Police. And, by state law, they're able to sell them at auction. 
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5 people charged, 4 arrested in murder, robbery of New Albany man

Doc accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death. Federal agents have arrested a Dallas anesthesiologist on charges alleging that he injected nerve-blocking agents and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluids at the surgical center where he works, causing the death of a co-worker and cardiac emergencies for several patients. The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said Thursday that Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday for allegedly tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentionally adulterating drugs. He could face life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors say a 55-year-old female co-worker died after treating herself with an IV bag of what she thought was saline. An autopsy found that she died from a lethal dose of a nerve-blocking drug.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
CARROLLTON, KY
WHAS11

Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-15-22

Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR CONVECTION. September 13. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Lynn Baker, 50, Hardinsburg. Contempt of Court.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
meadecountyky.com

Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal

Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
BRANDENBURG, KY

