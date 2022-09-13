Read full article on original website
RB Largo
3d ago
Don't let any of the inmates to receive mail, there in jail for a reason, and fire any correction officers for supplying drugs then after fired throw them in jail.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
More than 4,000 guns seized by LMPD in the last 2 years | VIEWER RESPONSE
There's a public safety crisis going on in Louisville. LMPD has seized more than 4,000 guns off the city streets the past two years. That's a huge feat considering they're short staffed, down about 300 officers. The effort is great but overlooked when LMPD hands those guns over to Kentucky State Police. And, by state law, they're able to sell them at auction.
wdrb.com
5 people charged, 4 arrested in murder, robbery of New Albany man
Doc accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death. Federal agents have arrested a Dallas anesthesiologist on charges alleging that he injected nerve-blocking agents and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluids at the surgical center where he works, causing the death of a co-worker and cardiac emergencies for several patients. The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said Thursday that Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday for allegedly tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentionally adulterating drugs. He could face life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors say a 55-year-old female co-worker died after treating herself with an IV bag of what she thought was saline. An autopsy found that she died from a lethal dose of a nerve-blocking drug.
WLWT 5
Change of plea to be entered for former Kentucky officer facing charges in death of David McAtee
The former Louisville Metro Police officer facing federal charges in connection with events that led to David McAtee's death is changing her plea. Katie Crews was among the LMPD and National Guard members dispersing a crowd at the corner of 26th Street and Broadway in June of 2020 when protests erupted over Breonna Taylor's death.
WLKY.com
Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Emotional testimony opens trial in shooting deaths of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first day of the Kevon Lawless trial, graphic bodycam video was played for the jury showing the moment LMPD officers found Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles shot inside their home in the Jacobs neighborhood. “I'll never forget that day,” said LMPD...
wdrb.com
Breonna Taylor's neighbors sue former Louisville police officer, claiming her guilty plea entitles them to damages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who lived in adjacent apartments to Breonna Taylor the night she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police filed a lawsuit against the officer who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the 2020 raid. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the suit Tuesday,...
wdrb.com
Trial for former detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid delayed almost a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 has been delayed almost a year. Ex-detective Brett Hankison was indicted in August on two charges of deprivation of rights for...
953wiki.com
Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Judge rules LMPD officer violated teen's constitutional rights in viral traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville police officer violated a Black teen's constitutional rights by detaining and frisking him after pulling him over for allegedly making a wide turn in 2018, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers determined that former Detective Kevin Crawford had no...
Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
WLKY.com
Trial for ex-LMPD officer who fired shots night Breonna Taylor died delayed nearly a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for the former Louisville Metro Police officer charged for firing shots the night Breonna Taylor died is being delayed nearly a year. Brett Hankison is one of the four officers federally charged in connection with the death of Taylor in March 2020. He's the...
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested for drugs when cognizant convenient store clerk calls police
BEDFORD – A Bedford male was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Police arrested 26-year-old David Robbins, of Bedford, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on August 23,...
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-15-22
Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR CONVECTION. September 13. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Lynn Baker, 50, Hardinsburg. Contempt of Court.
meadecountyky.com
Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal
Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
Wave 3
Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jeffersontown Police are searching for subjects involved in a dispute Tuesday evening where a person fired shots at another vehicle following an argument. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a man driving a red pickup truck was in an argument with a man and a...
Comments / 6