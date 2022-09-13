Read full article on original website
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Patchy Dense Fog Continues This Morning... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather. Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Patchy dense fog across portions of the Wind River Basin. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...The...
Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates
BILLINGS, Mont. - A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
TreeNewal Prepares for Emerald Ash Borer Season With Rainbow Ecoscience
DALLAS - September 16, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a destructive, invasive, wood-boring pest of ash trees. Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) was first discovered in 2002 in Michigan. Since then, the EAB has spread to 35 states including Texas, where it was first detected in April of 2016 in Harrison County. The EAB is responsible for killing millions of ash trees across the country and all 16 types of ash trees are vulnerable to attack. The EAB kills both stressed and healthy ash trees and is a significant threat to urban, suburban, and rural forests.
Unseen the documentary premiers Wednesday evening at Lockwood High School
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Over at Lockwood High School Wednesday, families gathered for a screening of a documentary called “Unseen.”. The film focuses on caregiver parents of children with complicated medical conditions. The documentary is also about starting a conversation about resources and information needed and available. There are many...
Laurel sweeps Lockwood in hard-fought match
LAUREL--Laurel and Lockwood are two teams trying to find their footing and establish a solid program in Class A Volleyball. It was a really good battle in Laurel between two teams looking to make an impact in Class A this season. The first set was back and forth. Dani Jordan...
