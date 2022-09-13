Read full article on original website
In Style
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy
When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
Essence
Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.
While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
