Dinh Lee

Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken

Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier

SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego. Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.
White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights

What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s end-of-summer tradition HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay, September 16-18, featuring the world’s fastest boats and fun for the family. About 70,000 spectators and RVers are expected as the family-friendly festival spreads out over East Vacation Island, Crown...
San Diego burgers that play faster and looser

Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences

Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies

San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years

On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
