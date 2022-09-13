Read full article on original website
Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken
Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
kusi.com
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier
SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego. Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.
Eater
White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights
What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
kusi.com
San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay this weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s end-of-summer tradition HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay, September 16-18, featuring the world’s fastest boats and fun for the family. About 70,000 spectators and RVers are expected as the family-friendly festival spreads out over East Vacation Island, Crown...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego burgers that play faster and looser
Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences
Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
Chipotle unveils first drive-thru pickup lane in San Diego area
Customers who love Chipotle Mexican Grill can now pick up digital orders through the restaurant's first drive-thru pickup lane in the San Diego area.
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
Visitors to get rare chance to explore iconic Scripps Pier
If you have ever wanted to watch a sunset on the iconic Scripps Pier, you will have a chance to this fall.
Lowriding: More than cars and cruising
Lowriding is an American pastime, born in the barrios of California. But it's often misunderstood.
NBC San Diego
This Houseboat Washed Up in Coronado –Shingles, Sliding Doors & All — During Storm Kay
It’s not what you usually see at the beach. On Breaker’s Beach, part of Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, there is a blue and tan rectangular structure sitting squarely on top of what used to be a floating barge. It has several glass windows and a large opening leading to what looks to be a deck. The roof is even complete with shingles.
kcrw.com
Tortilla Tournament week 1 update: Inevitable favorites, inevitable upsets
Every year, the first round of our #TortillaTournament follows the same basic script: Almost all the higher seeds win, but there’s always a couple of newcomers that stage unexpected upsets, and lay the groundwork for unexpected runs. That’s exactly what’s happening so far, changed up only by the inclusion...
San Diego Business Journal
Bill Howe Acquires Specialized Pipe Technologies
San Diego-based Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air, Flood & Restoration has acquired Specialized Pipe Technologies (SPT), a local company and a leader in pipe inspection cleaning, and non-invasive pipe lining. The acquisition, announced on August 25, is part of a substantial expansion for Bill Howe Family of Companies, which...
NBC San Diego
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
northcountydailystar.com
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years
On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 winning numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $16,678.
