Seminole County, FL

Florida Phoenix

When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I love music — as the O’Jays put it so well, “any type of music, as long as it’s grooving.” I’ve long been a fan of such big-voiced belters as Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt. I’ve even tapped my toes to a few musicals, such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Chicago.” But there’s a […] The post When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Rowing team member missing after Florida lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team's boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike, officials said. Medics took one child to a hospital and three others who were on the boat were sent home with...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever

BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

BJ's Wholesale Club shopping center progresses through county board

Preliminary construction plans for the new BJ’s Wholesale Club shopping center were approved by Flagler County’s Planning and Development Board on Sept. 13. The BJ’s is the main store at the planned commercial development site called Cornerstone at Seminole Woods, off of State Road 100 at Seminole Woods Boulevard, near the executive airport. According to documents submitted to the board, the BJ’s will fill the main 102,004-square-foot lot, and five more storefronts of smaller sizes will line S.R. 100.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach

The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
bungalower

State tells newly opened Pups Pub they can’t have dogs inside

Pups Pub (Instagram | Website), the Instagram-worthy dog park/bar that opened this summer in downtown Orlando, has hit a snag and has some health officials wagging their fingers instead of their tails. As first reported by News 6, state health inspectors raised some red flags after a recent visit and...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL

