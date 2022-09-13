Read full article on original website
Related
When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I love music — as the O’Jays put it so well, “any type of music, as long as it’s grooving.” I’ve long been a fan of such big-voiced belters as Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt. I’ve even tapped my toes to a few musicals, such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Chicago.” But there’s a […] The post When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Deputy Kelsey Artus Spotlighted In Law Enforcement Recruiting Ad By Florida Gov. Ron Desantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Our agency could not be more proud of Kelsey Artus as she was selected by Governor Ron DeSantis and his team to help recruit law enforcement officers from other states who want to serve and protect the state of Florida. Florida truly backs their law...
theapopkavoice.com
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey
Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Osceola County commissioner candidate sues opponents over 'ghost candidate' accusations
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the candidates in an Osceola County Commission race is suing her opponents, claiming they were part of a scheme to ensure that she would lose. Business owner Jackie Espinosa hoped to be a new voice for the Latino community on the County Commission. But...
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
click orlando
Lake, Seminole Counties see number of record requests amid election concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two supervisors of elections say they are battling a large number of record requests ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “A lot of them are requesting data. They’re requesting to review all ballots, to look at signatures, to create reports,” Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said.
mynews13.com
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
RELATED PEOPLE
Osceola County officials approve millions in funding for road projects to ease congestion
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Population growth in Osceola County is forcing officials there to act. County commissioners are working with the Florida Department of Transportation on road projects meant to alleviate the traffic congestion caused by recent, sudden growth. The county has earmarked approximately $770 million to spend on...
Puerto Rican UCF grad student paving way for women in aerospace industry
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida graduate student from Puerto Rico is paving the way for women in the aerospace industry. “I lived in the mountains, there’s not a lot of light pollution, so you can see the sky very clear,” Perla Latorre-Suarez said. >>>...
click orlando
Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.
Orange County to give update on sales tax increase proposal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders will give an update Tuesday on a tax increase that could bring in millions of dollars for transportation projects. Commissioners voted to let the people decide on the one percentage point sales tax increase that will be on the November ballot. >>>...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Rowing team member missing after Florida lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team's boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike, officials said. Medics took one child to a hospital and three others who were on the boat were sent home with...
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
palmcoastobserver.com
BJ's Wholesale Club shopping center progresses through county board
Preliminary construction plans for the new BJ’s Wholesale Club shopping center were approved by Flagler County’s Planning and Development Board on Sept. 13. The BJ’s is the main store at the planned commercial development site called Cornerstone at Seminole Woods, off of State Road 100 at Seminole Woods Boulevard, near the executive airport. According to documents submitted to the board, the BJ’s will fill the main 102,004-square-foot lot, and five more storefronts of smaller sizes will line S.R. 100.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Winter Park High School parents notified of threat for 2nd day in a row
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Following Wednesday’s incident at Winter Park High School, where a student brought a gun on campus, parents were notified of another threat Thursday. For two days in a row, Winter Park High School parents were notified of a threat on campus. Orange County Public...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach
The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
bungalower
State tells newly opened Pups Pub they can’t have dogs inside
Pups Pub (Instagram | Website), the Instagram-worthy dog park/bar that opened this summer in downtown Orlando, has hit a snag and has some health officials wagging their fingers instead of their tails. As first reported by News 6, state health inspectors raised some red flags after a recent visit and...
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
Comments / 0