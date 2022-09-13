ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
