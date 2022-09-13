Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
Bay News 9
Millions of dollars coming to Tampa Bay projects in infrastructure bill
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An announcement today by the Department of Transportation will send millions of dollars to the Tampa Area to support new supply-chain infrastructure, speeding the shipping of goods and adding capacity. In one project, President Biden’s Infrastructure bill will send $15 million into Hillsborough County for...
Bay News 9
Opening statements Wednesday in trial of ousted Central Florida guardian
TAMPA, Fla. — Opening statements are scheduled to start on Wednesday in the trial of a former Central Florida guardian. Rebecca Fierle, the professional guardian ousted from hundreds of cases following the death of a ward in her care, is facing charges of abusing and neglecting an incapacitated client.
Bay News 9
Winter Park High School parents notified of threat for 2nd day in a row
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Following Wednesday’s incident at Winter Park High School, where a student brought a gun on campus, parents were notified of another threat Thursday. For two days in a row, Winter Park High School parents were notified of a threat on campus. Orange County Public...
Bay News 9
Flagler Sheriff: Wanted man found with enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Volusia and Orange counties Wednesday morning, and found what deputies say was enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people. Adrian Rivers was arrested on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop in Palm Bay for...
Bay News 9
Lake County deputies identify deceased man who was barricaded in a stolen RV
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person barricaded inside a recreational vehicle in Lake County near Lake Louisa State Park early Wednesday has died, sheriff's deputies said. Deputies said they suspect the man, identified as 37-year-old Richard William, overdosed on drugs. Deputies said his last known address was in Ocala.
