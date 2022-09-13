Read full article on original website
WCVB
Stabbing victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood
BOSTON — A person is in stable condition after they were stabbed in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Boston police confirmed the stabbing happened near 9 Marion St. Wednesday afternoon. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said police initially received reports of a machete attack, but investigators have...
Quincy police investigating daylight stabbing that left 1 person with serious injuries
QUINCY, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing in Quincy on Thursday. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Glover Avenue and Pierce Street after 1 p.m. found a victim in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Quincy Police Department.
whdh.com
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
WCVB
Person pulls emergency stop lever on MBTA train near Broadway Station in Boston
BOSTON — A person on an MBTA Red Line train pulled an emergency stop lever, disabling the train near a station in Boston on Thursday night. The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. near the Broadway Station. Video appears to show smoke and sparks coming from underneath the train. The...
NECN
Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing
Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
WMUR.com
Gun stolen out of New Hampshire in July 2020 found by Boston police, officials say
BOSTON — A 25-year-old is facing several charges after Boston police say they recovered a stolen gun from New Hampshire in his car. Officials said Henry Barboza's car was towed after officers discovered he did not have a valid license. During a search, a loaded revolver was found. Police...
DA: Peabody man on probation charged with kidnapping and possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities announced charges against a North Shore man Thursday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping a woman and carrying an illegal “ghost gun.”. Jonathan Perry, 22, of Peabody, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license.
Jonathan Perry of Peabody accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman and possessing ‘ghost gun’, officials say
A Peabody man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman and possessing a “ghost gun,” was arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Jonathan Perry, 22, was charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding...
WCVB
Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station
BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
universalhub.com
Teen jumps in front of Red Line train at Shawmut, is pulled out alive
The Dorchester Reporter reports on the incident around 1:50 p.m., says the 14-year-old Boston Latin School student landed between the rails and that the train did not hit him head on. Students leaving the nearby Neighborhood House Charter School witnessed the strike, according to the Reporter. In e-mail to parents,...
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
universalhub.com
Man stabbed repeatedly on Marion Street in Roslindale; suspect arrested
Story updated with arrest info. Boston Police report a man was stabbed several times near 9 Marion St. in Roslindale, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Boston Police report a man was stabbed several times near 9 Marion St. in Roslindale, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers called to...
Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s. All...
19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say
A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Man arrested following four-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his...
