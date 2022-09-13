ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

The Community News

Ex-Students’ Association Banquet

The Aledo ISD Ex-Students' Association will hold their banquet on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Aledo Learning Center Training Room. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:00 p.m. All ex-students of Aledo ISD are encouraged to attend. The cost will be $20, which...
ALEDO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
Ellis County Press

Here’s what taxpayers pay Ellis County elected officials

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 COMMISSIONERS’ COURT PUBLIC HEARING. Pursuant to Local Government Code §152.013, a Public Hearing on the following proposed increase of salaries, expenses of allowance for elected officials for Budget FY 2022-2023 will be held in the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court, 101 West Main Street, 2nd Floor Courtroom in the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, Waxahachie, Texas on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Aledo sweeps at Mineral Wells meet

The Aledo varsity Bearcats and Ladycats ran away with the championship of the Mineral Wells Ram Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9. Meanwhile, the junior varsity boys also claimed first. And while they didn’t field a complete team, the JV girls had four finishers individually in the top 10. The...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Parade honors young Lincoln Finley

And I hope that through Lincoln's journey, he brings people back to their faith, and just reminds us all how fortunate we are to have our able and willing bodies and every day is a blessing”. When six-year-old Lincoln Finley was diagnosed with Leukemia in July, it turned his world...
ALEDO, TX
CBS DFW

Rabid skunk found in Cleburne, city reminds to stay away from wild animals

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Cleburne is warning people to stay away from wild animals after control officers captured a skunk that tested positive for rabies.The Cleburne Animal Shelter is currently in the process of notifying people who live nearby where the animal was found. Some of the affected areas/streets are: W Kilpatrick, Granbury, Woodard, etc. The city has reminded people to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies. Rabies is a yearly vaccination required by state law and local ordinance. Here are some ways you can safeguard you and your pet from the disease:• Do not allow your...
CLEBURNE, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Sanger, TX Ranch With a 180 Degree Lake View Is Your Dream

If you've always wanted to own a ranch in Texas but your spouse wants to live with lake front views this property in Sanger, Texas combines the best of both worlds. Sanger, Texas is located north of Denton and this amazing piece of land sits perfectly so you can see miles and miles of Lake Ray Roberts. It's difficult to find a property for sale that can be called perfect but this might be as close as you can get.
SANGER, TX
Ellis County Press

2022 Midlothian Heritage Day bans political and church vendors

MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian’s Heritage Day took place this past weekend, and while the turnout was great and there were plenty of booths set up for vendor participation, one booth that was missing and one the Republican Party of Ellis County was hoping would be there. Their own booth.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
dmagazine.com

Denton Physician Pleads Guilty to Trafficking 370,000 Doses of Hydrocodone

Dr. Stanley Charles Evans pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances and healthcare fraud in federal court after dispensing hydrocodone and committing healthcare fraud against TRICARE and Medicare. Court documents said that Evans illegally prescribed 370,000 doses of hydrocodone outside of professional standards and without a legitimate medical purpose, beginning in...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School

AZLE, Texas - A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media. According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.
AZLE, TX

