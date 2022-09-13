Read full article on original website
Related
The Community News
Ex-Students’ Association Banquet
The Aledo ISD Ex-Students' Association will hold their banquet on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Aledo Learning Center Training Room. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:00 p.m. All ex-students of Aledo ISD are encouraged to attend. The cost will be $20, which...
keranews.org
Finishing home projects 'not probable,' RJ Construction customers told in bankruptcy hearing
The hearing gave more than 190 creditors listed on Robert Jordan's bankruptcy filing the chance to ask questions and hear Jordan's side of the story. Josh Usry, who says Jordan owes him $30,000, said the hearing lasted two hours when it normally would take 15 minutes. Turnout Tuesday exceeded his expectations.
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Denton County consumers on hook for debt incurred during Winter Storm Uri
CoServ Electric customers will be paying back the debt that was incurred during February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri for a long time. The average residential customer will see an increase of about $7.70 per month starting in January, according to the Denton County electric co-op. During Winter Storm Uri,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
Ellis County Press
Here’s what taxpayers pay Ellis County elected officials
SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 COMMISSIONERS’ COURT PUBLIC HEARING. Pursuant to Local Government Code §152.013, a Public Hearing on the following proposed increase of salaries, expenses of allowance for elected officials for Budget FY 2022-2023 will be held in the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court, 101 West Main Street, 2nd Floor Courtroom in the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, Waxahachie, Texas on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
The Community News
Aledo sweeps at Mineral Wells meet
The Aledo varsity Bearcats and Ladycats ran away with the championship of the Mineral Wells Ram Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9. Meanwhile, the junior varsity boys also claimed first. And while they didn’t field a complete team, the JV girls had four finishers individually in the top 10. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
The Community News
Parade honors young Lincoln Finley
And I hope that through Lincoln's journey, he brings people back to their faith, and just reminds us all how fortunate we are to have our able and willing bodies and every day is a blessing”. When six-year-old Lincoln Finley was diagnosed with Leukemia in July, it turned his world...
Rabid skunk found in Cleburne, city reminds to stay away from wild animals
JOHNSON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Cleburne is warning people to stay away from wild animals after control officers captured a skunk that tested positive for rabies.The Cleburne Animal Shelter is currently in the process of notifying people who live nearby where the animal was found. Some of the affected areas/streets are: W Kilpatrick, Granbury, Woodard, etc. The city has reminded people to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies. Rabies is a yearly vaccination required by state law and local ordinance. Here are some ways you can safeguard you and your pet from the disease:• Do not allow your...
This Sanger, TX Ranch With a 180 Degree Lake View Is Your Dream
If you've always wanted to own a ranch in Texas but your spouse wants to live with lake front views this property in Sanger, Texas combines the best of both worlds. Sanger, Texas is located north of Denton and this amazing piece of land sits perfectly so you can see miles and miles of Lake Ray Roberts. It's difficult to find a property for sale that can be called perfect but this might be as close as you can get.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellis County Press
2022 Midlothian Heritage Day bans political and church vendors
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian’s Heritage Day took place this past weekend, and while the turnout was great and there were plenty of booths set up for vendor participation, one booth that was missing and one the Republican Party of Ellis County was hoping would be there. Their own booth.
keranews.org
Unfinished houses, open roofs: RJ Construction customers take their claims to bankruptcy court
Christina Ridings says she had doubts about hiring RJ Construction. She had spent half a year vetting contractors to remodel her home’s balcony and lower deck when she came across the group. However, she was heartened by the community outcry on Jordan’s behalf. For months, plastic yard signs...
dmagazine.com
Denton Physician Pleads Guilty to Trafficking 370,000 Doses of Hydrocodone
Dr. Stanley Charles Evans pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances and healthcare fraud in federal court after dispensing hydrocodone and committing healthcare fraud against TRICARE and Medicare. Court documents said that Evans illegally prescribed 370,000 doses of hydrocodone outside of professional standards and without a legitimate medical purpose, beginning in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
nypressnews.com
Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at...
CBS News
Mansfield issues boil water order after E. coli found in town supply
Mansfield distributed bottled water to residents who are dealing with a boil water order. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Boil order issued for parts of Grand Prairie water system
The order will be in place until tests determine the water is safe to drink. If you have question, call the water system office at 318.442.4000, officials say.
fox4news.com
Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School
AZLE, Texas - A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media. According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.
Comments / 1