JOHNSON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Cleburne is warning people to stay away from wild animals after control officers captured a skunk that tested positive for rabies.The Cleburne Animal Shelter is currently in the process of notifying people who live nearby where the animal was found. Some of the affected areas/streets are: W Kilpatrick, Granbury, Woodard, etc. The city has reminded people to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies. Rabies is a yearly vaccination required by state law and local ordinance. Here are some ways you can safeguard you and your pet from the disease:• Do not allow your...

CLEBURNE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO