NASCAR date set for Watkins Glen in 2023
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The roar is coming back to Watkins Glen International next summer. The 2023 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series schedule was revealed and the sport will make its return to WGI on Sunday, August 20. The race will again be later in the month this year after a successful run last month seeing […]
wellsvillesun.com
Brilliant start helps Lady Sea Lions shine in home opener against visiting Hornell
WELLSVILLE — It was originally supposed to be a road trip to Hornell on Tuesday. But due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the pool in the Maple City, the Lady Lions of Wellsville would wind up hosting their home opener one week early against the Lady Red Raiders. And what...
Brush with death gives Southern Tier man blank canvas
Salamanca, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum. “It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her. That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca […]
wellsvillesun.com
Fillmore volleyball wins; B-R, Houghton soccer pick up key victories
FILLMORE — The Class D3 Finals was an all-Allegany County spectacle put on display. With both teams being separated by just a five-minute drive down the road from one another, Houghton Academy and Fillmore got together on Thursday to do it all over again. Like the previous three battles...
wellsvillesun.com
GV/Belfast downs Cuba-Rushford; Fillmore gets shutout win (photo gallery and stories)
CUBA — The Genesee Valley/Belfast United girls squad was off to a magnificent start to their season. Having just recorded five shutouts all of last season, they could match that mark in their first five games this year. A trip to Cuba-Rushford to visit the Lady Rebels was next up on the docket, Wednesday evening for the unbeatens.
thevillagerny.com
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
wellsvillesun.com
A Tribute to William A. (Bubba) Greene
From: Ron Taylor, President – Allegany County Historical Society. Shortly after I started my first personal website on History of Allegany County 22 years ago I had an offer of material to add about the Andover area from William A. “Bubba” Greene of Andover. I accepted and before many days had passed I had a huge amount of material to add to my website which developed into www.alleganyhistory.org . During the next 20+ years a day hardly went by that an email did not supply more!
wellsvillesun.com
Chris Brooks: Allegany County Girls volleyball roundup
HOUGHTON — After hitting the road this past weekend for some tournament action at Campbell-Savona, the Lady Lions of Wellsville resumed regular season play out on the road for the first time on the young season, Tuesday evening, with their first stop being a visit to Class D3 Finalist Houghton Academy.
wellsvillesun.com
Don Skinner of Belmont wins 2022 Best of Show Trophy at 7th Annual AOH Car Show!
The 7th Annual Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Island Park Car Show drew a record 235 registered entries that filled the park along with a huge steady group of spectators!. Matthew Cannon, Allegany County AOH president stated that “we had had a record turnout for our Car Show with a packed park of spectators which made a great family day for Wellsville and Allegany County. We appreciate everyone’s support of our AOH major fundraiser event in our great Island park venue. We are very appreciative of our many local sponsors that help make this show possible including Bokman of Wellsville, Otis Minnesota, Collins Automotive, Roberts Electric, Leitzell’s Repair Shop, Collins Automotive, Cannon’s Garage, Hutter & Finn Attorneys, Mike and Julie Willson and so many others!”
Upstate NY fall festival ensures a bunches of fun in the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’
It’s almost fall in the Finger Lakes which means colorful foliage, cool sunny days, and the Historic Naples Grape Festival. Neighbor to Italy (yes, seriously), lies the quaint Upstate New York village of Naples, otherwise known as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival.
Lancaster Farming
North Branch Bee Ranch Employs Hundreds of ‘Workers’
Thousands of tiny “ranch hands” work at North Branch Bee Ranch in Friendship, New York. Farm owners Amber Stocum and husband, Dennis Stocum, keep 100 colonies of honeybees among their 49.4 acres and other bee yards in Cayuga and Cattaraugus, New York. The couple give several pounds of...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY
Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
chronicle-express.com
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
wellsvillesun.com
Busy afternoon planned in Belmont
The Allegany County Legislature will vote on several important resolutions. The diligent Clerk of the Board, Brenda Rigby Riehle, just send this updated agenda and details on the resolutions for the September 14 meeting of the Allegany County Legislature. Of special interest is a changing of the guard at the...
New Deli from NYC in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy
Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
wellsvillesun.com
The 17th Annual Cuba Garlic Festival is this weekend!!
Whitesville Central School’s Doug Moot crowned, “Garlic King”. One of Allegany County’s premier festivals is this weekend, celebrating all things garlic!! The Cuba Garlic Festival is now in it’s 17th year, held at the famous Empire City Farms on September 17 and 18. The festival has...
$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County
An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
