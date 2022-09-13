"See How They Run," starts out as a fleet comic mystery, but it quickly loses it fizz and turns into flat champagne. Set in London 1953, this film, directed by Tom George from a script by Mark Chappell, opens with a hard-boiled voiceover by Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody) a Hollywood filmmaker who deconstructs the whodunit. Leo is considering making a screen version of a whodunit, "The Mousetrap," Agatha Christie's hit play that has just staged its 100th performance.

MOVIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO