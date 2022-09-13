Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
Coast News
Shatto & Sons founder breaks ground on reconstruction project
ENCINITAS — Nearly three years after early morning flames consumed several local businesses, Shatto & Sons founder Jim Shatto broke ground this week for a reconstruction project on a Leucadia plot once home to his former t-shirt shop. In 2019, locally-owned businesses Shatto & Sons, Mozy Cafe, Cali Life...
Coast News
How to become ‘zero waste’
So you want to be sustainable. You believe the global warming statistics and want to play a part in going green for yourself and your family. A practical step-by-step book has been published to help guide your family from low to zero waste for a healthier planet. “A Practical Guide to Zero Waste for Families” is a guidebook by San Diego resident and environmental activist Fredrika Syren.
Coast News
Super Girl Surf Pro returns to Oceanside Pier
OCEANSIDE – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition is back and ready to make waves at the Oceanside Pier this weekend. One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Super Girl Surf Pro is set to bring in more than 90 of the top professional surfers. This year’s lineup includes Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, Olympic teammate Caroline Marks who won last year’s Super Girl title, surf icon Bethany Hamilton, and local surfers like Samantha Sibley, who became the youngest champion of the competition in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast News
Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician
VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
Coast News
RRHS says thank you for giving
A HUGE thank you to all who supported Rapid Response Housing Solutions (RRHS) during San Diego Gives 2022. This is the first year that RRHS has participated in this 24-hour online fundraiser. We set a realistic goal of raising $2,500 and thanks to the generosity of our community, we are pleased to let you know that we raised $2,742.54. Woo hoo!
Coast News
Letter: Let’s give credit where credit’s due
When our family moved to Encinitas more than four decades ago, it was a charming but rather dingy beach town. Moonlight Beach was usually covered in rocks and seaweed; there were few family parks; and a night out was a burger at Boll Weevil. Times have changed and our little...
Coast News
Letters: Quid pro quo on the Carlsbad City Council?
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the resident’s professional status in the community, they have insisted on remaining anonymous. The Coast News has confirmed this individual is a resident of District 3 in Carlsbad. As a concerned resident who is watching the Carlsbad City Council election unfold, I am worried...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coast News
Vista council approves change to city manager’s hiring process
VISTA — In a policy set to sunset in six months, a council majority will take part in hiring department heads. The Vista City Council voted 4-1 on Sept. 13 to include a code change that requires the city manager to be in “consultation and agreement with a majority of the City Council” before hiring a department lead.
Coast News
Carlsbad teachers union president accused of campaign violations
CARLSBAD — A letter authored by a Carlsbad teachers’ union president and hand-delivered to educators’ work inboxes is being investigated by school district officials for potential campaign violations. Rachel Merino-Ott, president of the Carlsbad Unified Teachers Association (CUTA) and a teacher at Sage Creek High School, delivered...
Comments / 0