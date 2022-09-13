Read full article on original website
Golf Star Will Zalatoris Pleads W/ Tiger To Get Cart Exemption, 'Get In The Damn Cart'
Will Zalatoris -- one of golf's hottest young stars -- is begging Tiger Woods to officially apply for a cart exemption on the PGA Tour ... telling the legendary ball-striker to "get in the damn cart!" Tiger has struggled to get around courses in his return to golf following his...
Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved
Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
Rory McIlroy reveals the prospect of a Saudi-backed LIV Series rebel winning the PGA Championship gave him 'extra motivation' at Wentworth... as he admits it's 'a weird time in golf' right now
Rory McIlroy has admitted that the 'grim' prospect of a LIV Golf player winning the BMW PGA Championship gave him extra motivation. Patrick Reed's final round of 63 set the early clubhouse target of 14 under par at Wentworth and was not surpassed for almost two hours, when Jon Rahm eagled the 18th to finish 16 under.
Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'
All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal
LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return
Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
Fred Couples pulled an all-time prank on Tiger Woods at the 2009 Presidents Cup
There are multiple acceptable answers when trying to figure out which version of Tiger Woods was the most dominant. Obviously, you start with his historic romps at the 1997 Masters and 2000 U.S. Open. Well, all of 2000 was something else. And then there was also the seven consecutive PGA Tour starts he won from 2006 to 2007. But don't forget about 2009 Presidents Cup Tiger Woods.
Amazing Pebble Beach mansion with an even more amazing name hits the market
Just playing Pebble Beach is a bucket list item for any golfer, but imagine living right on the legendary course? Well, it's a dream that could become a reality for you. If you have $31 million, that is. A mansion located a flip wedge away from the 11th green—and even...
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
LIV Golf's Norman has 'no interest' in talking to PGA Tour
LIV Golf kingpin Greg Norman Thursday said he was no longer prepared to negotiate with US PGA Tour chiefs while denying the Saudi-funded circuit was a "breakaway" league. Despite the unprecedented turmoil, Norman rejected LIV as being a "breakaway" league, telling the newspaper its "business model from day one was always built around being inclusive".
Phil Mickelson might drop out of LIV Golf suit against PGA Tour, per report
It became the trendy question to ask on social media in the wake of the PGA Tour’s most recent changes to its schedule and bonus programs: Was Phil Mickelson right?. The 52-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer insisted that there was additional money that PGA Tour officials could be using to benefit players and improve the product, but was unwilling unless pressed to do so. Forced, then, to counter the insurgence from LIV Golf so as not to lose more players to the fledging circuit that Mickelson helped bring to market, PGA Tour officials will now offer 12 “elevated” events in the 2022-23 season with $20 million purses each while players will compete for $415 million overall. There also will be $100 million awarded to the top 20 players in the Player Impact Program, $75 million in bonuses from the FedEx Cup and all fully exempt players will be guaranteed to make a minimum of $500,000.
Rory McIlroy sounds off on LIV Golf again: "I just can't help myself"
Rory McIlroy says the forthcoming Italian Open was "always part" of his schedule as he yet again reinforced the point that he does not believe LIV Golf players should be selected for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, 33, is teeing it up this week at the Marco Simone Golf & Country...
Wall Street Journal report details Jay Monahan’s use of PGA Tour-owned jet, criticizes other expenditures
Traveling via a private jet is a luxury for most. For PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, it’s a requirement. A Wall Street Journal report has detailed Monahan’s use of a PGA Tour-owned jet for both personal and business trips, citing flight records, a commercial jet-tracking service and various sources. As part of the report, the Tour told the Journal that Monahan, “is required by its Policy Board, which includes players, to use the corporate plane for all air travel—business and personal—because it provides the ‘necessary level of efficiency, privacy, and security.’”
9 things to know heading into the 2022-23 PGA Tour season
Just two weeks removed from the craziest season in PGA Tour history a new season resumes at this week’s Fortinet Championship. But the ripple effects of everything that happened this year—including a repossessed parking spot—are just beginning to be felt. The schedule will be different. The stakes will be different. Heck, the criteria for earning a PGA Tour card will be different. So to help sort it all out, we broke down all the significant changes you need to know heading into the new season.
This week Europe gets a little closer to winning the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's how
The narrative began almost immediately. And, to be fair, it was an obvious conclusion. In the aftermath of Europe’s record-breaking 19-9 loss in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, wisdom both conventional and otherwise instantly determined that such a result was merely the start of a new era.
2022 Presidents Cup Frequently Asked Questions
The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup features two dozen of the world's best golfers gathering at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The United States and International teams begin the four-day event on Thursday morning in North Carolina. Since the Cup's inception in 1994, the U.S. has been a dominant force, going 11-1-1 overall. The only time the International squad emerged victorious was at Royal Melbourne in 1998. The U.S. has won eight in a row, including a dominant 19-11 performance in 2017 and a closer call, 16-14, three years ago in Australia. As we prepare for another playing of the biennial event, here are all of the answers to some frequently asked questions about the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Justin Lower's remarkable turnaround, a Korean duo crashing the leader board, and the rookie with a veteran looper
Two weeks after a tumultuous PGA Tour season ended in Atlanta, Ga., a new one began in Napa, Calif., for the Fortinet Championship. Several interesting storylines emerged after an interrupted first day’s play at Silverado Resort, although none more compelling than the leader, Justin Lower. Redemption?. Last month, Justin...
Titleist expands its RCT line with Pro V1x Left Dash and AVX models in nod to assist fitters
Nearly a year ago, Titleist introduced its Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT. “RCT” stands for “radar capture technology.” Specifically, a silver marking is placed inside the ball on the mantle layer that makes indoor fittings using a Trackman launch monitor more precise, even though it’s perfectly OK for outdoor use, too.
