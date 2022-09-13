MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is on it's way to Queens, N.Y. for the Red Storm Invitational hosted by St. John's University. The Blue Raiders will face Boston College at 8:00 a.m. and Columbia at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, and then play the host, St. John's, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The matchup with St. John's will be streamed on ESPN3.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO