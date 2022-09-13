Read full article on original website
MTSU Tames the Columbia Lions in a Four-Set Battle
QUEENS, N.Y. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on the Columbia Lions at the Red Storm Invitational hosted by St. John's on Friday. The Blue Raiders made quick of the first two sets but had to battle for the win as the Lions forced a fourth. The Blue...
MTSU Knocks off Undefeated Boston College in Four Sets
QUEENS, N.Y. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on an undefeated Boston College team for the first match of the Red Storm Invitational hosted by St. John's Friday morning. The Blue Raiders went down in the first set but quickly bounced back and snapped Boston College's 10-win streak to start the season.
MTSU Heading to Red Storm Invitational in Queens, N.Y.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is on it's way to Queens, N.Y. for the Red Storm Invitational hosted by St. John's University. The Blue Raiders will face Boston College at 8:00 a.m. and Columbia at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, and then play the host, St. John's, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The matchup with St. John's will be streamed on ESPN3.
Expanded Beer Garden awaits Raider fans
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Fans returning to Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 17) for Middle Tennessee's football season opener will discover an expanded Blue Raider Beer Garden that will feature canned and draft craft beers from multiple Murfreesboro breweries. Back in the south end zone and first introduced...
Middle Tennessee breaks ground on new Outdoor Tennis Complex
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics broke ground for its new $7.1 million Outdoor Tennis Facility in a ceremony Thursday morning on the site for the new complex at the corner of Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Greenland Drive on the campus of MTSU. This new state of the art...
