CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin exchange inflows see biggest one-day spike since March 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) exchanges have seen huge volumes this month as price declines lead to renewed interest in trading. Data from sources including on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows exchange inflows hitting their highest since March 2020. "The scent of volatility is in the air" On Sept. 14, over 236,000 BTC made...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Most of the crypto market is down, but Cosmos (ATOM) price is up — Why?

The Ethereum Merge has finally happened. It’s over, and fortunately, it went smoothly without any major hiccups. As predicted by many, the event turned out to be a “buy the rumor sell the news” style event, or perhaps, the hotter-than-expected consumer price index print on Sept. 12 was the real catalyst that pushed the market in its current direction.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

The floppening? Ethereum price weakens post-Merge, risking 55% drop against Bitcoin

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has been forming an inverse-cup-and-handle pattern since May 2021 on the weekly chart, which hints at a potential decline against Bitcoin (BTC). An inverse cup-and-handle is a bearish reversal pattern, accompanied by lower trading volume. It typically resolves after the price breaks below its support...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Energy Efficiency#Insider Trading#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Ethereum Merge#Coinshares
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?

Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

What’s next for Bitcoin and the crypto market now that the Ethereum Merge is over?

The Ethereum Merge came and went, leaving investors to ponder what the next trending development in the market could look like. In a Cointelegraph Twitter Space with Capriole founder Charles Edwards, the analyst mentioned that excitement over the Ethereum Merge and its bullish price action had somewhat been holding up hope across the market. Now that the event has come and gone, the crypto market has been selling off, with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trading below $20,000 and Ether’s (ETH) under $1,500.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge

ETHPoW, a separatist proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sept. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next

The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
CELL PHONES
CoinTelegraph

Breaking: Historic day for crypto as Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake occurs

The Ethereum Merge has officially taken place, marking the full transition of the network to proof-of-stake (PoS). On Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15,537,393, the long-awaited Merge saw the merging of the Ethereum mainnet execution layer and the Beacon Chain’s consensus layer at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58,750,000,000,000,000,000,000, meaning the network will no longer rely on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Boom and bust: How are Defi protocols handling the bear market?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in the crypto space since its emergence in 2018. However, like many other sectors, DeFi has seen a negative impact in the current bear market. While 2022's downturn has taken its toll many DeFi projects — and the cryptocurrency space...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

‘Market will decide’ on post-Merge Ethereum ETPs, says crypto executive

The Ethereum Merge is set to be one of the biggest events in the cryptocurrency industry, potentially affecting many related firms and services, and Ethereum-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) are no exception. ETC Group, a major European crypto ETP issuer, has decided to expand its current Ethereum ETP offering by launching...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum community wastes no time minting PoS NFTs right after the Merge

The long-awaited Ethereum Merge has happened, and the community can’t sit still. Moments after the historic crypto event, one user minted the first ever nonfungible token (NFT) on the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. Officially, the Merge took place on Thursday at 6:42 am UTC at block 15537393. The first announcement...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

FTX, Bybit among the first exchanges to launch spot ETHW trading

Major cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX and Bybit, are among the first crypto trading platforms to launch spot trading for Ethereum proof-of-work (PoW) tokens. While the Ethereum blockchain has not forked into two separate networks just yet, crypto exchanges are rushing to start trading EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens. At the time of writing,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Michael Saylor slams 'misinformation' about Bitcoin’s energy use

Ahead of Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS), Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist Michael Saylor has come out swinging against what he says is “misinformation and propaganda” about the environmental impacts of proof-of-work (PoW) BTC mining. The MicroStrategy executive chairman, who recently stepped down as CEO, shared a lengthy post...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

800% growth for CropBytes players as it builds in the bear market

CropBytes is a farming business game built in a real-world economy, with digital game assets and real markets. Building for over four years and improvising the game over multiple market cycles have resulted in over 650,000 signups with an average of 9,000–12,000 daily active users. The game is available on iOS, Android and web application with an average rating of 4.3 in app stores. CropBytes hosts one of the oldest crypto gaming communities that’s spread over 16 regional groups, each of which is managed and moderated by players.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum’s Merge will affect more than just its blockchain

As with many things in life, events are not siloed. When any type of event or action occurs, planned or unplanned, it causes changes and reactions to surrounding components. Think of a stone thrown into a pond creating ripples in the water while also altering the aquatic environment below the surface. This school of thought can also be applied to the Ethereum Merge.
MARKETS

