Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin exchange inflows see biggest one-day spike since March 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) exchanges have seen huge volumes this month as price declines lead to renewed interest in trading. Data from sources including on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows exchange inflows hitting their highest since March 2020. "The scent of volatility is in the air" On Sept. 14, over 236,000 BTC made...
CoinTelegraph
Most of the crypto market is down, but Cosmos (ATOM) price is up — Why?
The Ethereum Merge has finally happened. It’s over, and fortunately, it went smoothly without any major hiccups. As predicted by many, the event turned out to be a “buy the rumor sell the news” style event, or perhaps, the hotter-than-expected consumer price index print on Sept. 12 was the real catalyst that pushed the market in its current direction.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
CoinTelegraph
The floppening? Ethereum price weakens post-Merge, risking 55% drop against Bitcoin
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has been forming an inverse-cup-and-handle pattern since May 2021 on the weekly chart, which hints at a potential decline against Bitcoin (BTC). An inverse cup-and-handle is a bearish reversal pattern, accompanied by lower trading volume. It typically resolves after the price breaks below its support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?
Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
CoinTelegraph
What’s next for Bitcoin and the crypto market now that the Ethereum Merge is over?
The Ethereum Merge came and went, leaving investors to ponder what the next trending development in the market could look like. In a Cointelegraph Twitter Space with Capriole founder Charles Edwards, the analyst mentioned that excitement over the Ethereum Merge and its bullish price action had somewhat been holding up hope across the market. Now that the event has come and gone, the crypto market has been selling off, with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trading below $20,000 and Ether’s (ETH) under $1,500.
CoinTelegraph
Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge
ETHPoW, a separatist proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sept. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
CoinTelegraph
The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Historic day for crypto as Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake occurs
The Ethereum Merge has officially taken place, marking the full transition of the network to proof-of-stake (PoS). On Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15,537,393, the long-awaited Merge saw the merging of the Ethereum mainnet execution layer and the Beacon Chain’s consensus layer at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58,750,000,000,000,000,000,000, meaning the network will no longer rely on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
CoinTelegraph
Boom and bust: How are Defi protocols handling the bear market?
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in the crypto space since its emergence in 2018. However, like many other sectors, DeFi has seen a negative impact in the current bear market. While 2022's downturn has taken its toll many DeFi projects — and the cryptocurrency space...
CoinTelegraph
‘Market will decide’ on post-Merge Ethereum ETPs, says crypto executive
The Ethereum Merge is set to be one of the biggest events in the cryptocurrency industry, potentially affecting many related firms and services, and Ethereum-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) are no exception. ETC Group, a major European crypto ETP issuer, has decided to expand its current Ethereum ETP offering by launching...
CoinTelegraph
Binance partners with Ukrainian supermarket chain to accept crypto through Pay Wallet.
Binance announced Friday that it has partnered with the Ukrainian supermarket chain VARUS, saying it will enable cryptocurrency payments for grocery purchases through its Binance Pay Wallet. The grocery store is one of the largest companies in Ukraine with over 111 stores across 28 cities in the country. The company...
CoinTelegraph
Environmental groups want Bitcoin to follow Ethereum’s example in moving to proof-of-stake
Transitioning the Ethereum blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has reduced its energy usage by more than 99% — and many climate activists have called for Bitcoin to follow suit. In a Thursday notice following the Merge, the United States-based Environmental Working Group, or EWG, announced it would be starting...
CoinTelegraph
Merge is 'a step in the right direction' to address crypto's energy usage — Rostin Behnam
Rostin Behnam, chair of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, said the Ethereum blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake may help reduce crypto’s energy usage, but hinted legislation would likely still be needed to address the problem. Speaking at a Thursday hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee,...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum community wastes no time minting PoS NFTs right after the Merge
The long-awaited Ethereum Merge has happened, and the community can’t sit still. Moments after the historic crypto event, one user minted the first ever nonfungible token (NFT) on the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. Officially, the Merge took place on Thursday at 6:42 am UTC at block 15537393. The first announcement...
CoinTelegraph
FTX, Bybit among the first exchanges to launch spot ETHW trading
Major cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX and Bybit, are among the first crypto trading platforms to launch spot trading for Ethereum proof-of-work (PoW) tokens. While the Ethereum blockchain has not forked into two separate networks just yet, crypto exchanges are rushing to start trading EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens. At the time of writing,...
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor slams 'misinformation' about Bitcoin’s energy use
Ahead of Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS), Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist Michael Saylor has come out swinging against what he says is “misinformation and propaganda” about the environmental impacts of proof-of-work (PoW) BTC mining. The MicroStrategy executive chairman, who recently stepped down as CEO, shared a lengthy post...
CoinTelegraph
The crypto markets never sleep, but you need to: Trading bots rolled out to another exchange
A company that offers automated crypto trading bots has rolled out support for another exchange. TradeSanta says its infrastructure has now been integrated with Kraken — with spot and futures trading available. It's hoped this latest collaboration will introduce a new audience to trading bots, and forms a crucial...
CoinTelegraph
800% growth for CropBytes players as it builds in the bear market
CropBytes is a farming business game built in a real-world economy, with digital game assets and real markets. Building for over four years and improvising the game over multiple market cycles have resulted in over 650,000 signups with an average of 9,000–12,000 daily active users. The game is available on iOS, Android and web application with an average rating of 4.3 in app stores. CropBytes hosts one of the oldest crypto gaming communities that’s spread over 16 regional groups, each of which is managed and moderated by players.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum’s Merge will affect more than just its blockchain
As with many things in life, events are not siloed. When any type of event or action occurs, planned or unplanned, it causes changes and reactions to surrounding components. Think of a stone thrown into a pond creating ripples in the water while also altering the aquatic environment below the surface. This school of thought can also be applied to the Ethereum Merge.
Comments / 0