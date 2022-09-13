Read full article on original website
Pearl City pool closure to last through 2022
The switch gear, electrical bonding and exhaust fan are just some of the issues at the Pearl City District Park pool.
City asks drivers to avoid parts of Kailua due to force main break
A force main break is prompting traffic to be redirected in Kailua.
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday
WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday. Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road,...
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boaters on Maui are disgusted with the bathrooms at Maalaea Harbor. “It’s a toilet of hell,” said Napili resident Andrew Kaina. Residents said the walls and doors are often covered in feces — and it’s been this way for years now. “It smells...
Open House: Craftsman-style residence in Manoa and upgraded home at Destiny in Mililani Mauka
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. A rare treasure in Manoa! Enjoy the privacy of this charming 4 bedroom, 3...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news. The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal. A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms. Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage...
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 16, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 16, 2022):. -- Man accused in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder appeared in court on Friday. -- Enrollment continues to drop at Hawaii's public schools. -- The city says it has replenished its supply of toilet paper for public parks. ‘We want more’: West Oahu residents...
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
Kapolei Energy Storage will replace former AES Coal Plant in spring 2023
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kapolei Energy Storage is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2023 and provide electricity to more than 30,000 homes on Oahu. Hawaiian Electric officials said customers will gradually see their electricity rates decline – by less than a dollar initially and more as further renewable energy projects become available.
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. The city has cleared out several cars homeless people were living in from the...
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
Volunteers wanted for project on remote island
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.
10 Affordable Honolulu Vacation Rentals Near The Ocean
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Are you interested in a trip to explore Honolulu, Hawaii? Me too! An absolutely gorgeous destination, Honolulu is a beach lover’s dream. You might be surprised to know that there is a large selection of affordable rental options in this region, including lots of places that are not part of a hotel, resort, or condominium complex.
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
Portable oxygen cylinder, regulator mechanism identified as possible origin in Kailua ambulance explosion
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A preliminary investigation into the deadly ambulance explosion outside of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua has determined a possible origin point at a portable oxygen cylinder, city officials said. The fire started just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, as the EMS crew was transporting a...
‘How do we fix this?’ West Oahu residents call on HPD, prosecutors to do more to crack down on crime
KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Oahu residents called on law enforcement Thursday to bolster police presence in their communities and start thinking outside of the box to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola hosted the town hall Thursday night at Kapolei Hale. She said while...
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
