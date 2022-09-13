Elle Fanning channels classic glamour in a black-and-pink gown and a blond bob as she is nominated for starring in The Great at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Elle Fanning oozed glamour as she made a grand entrance on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 24-year-old actress revealed that her dress was inspired by fashion of the 1950s and gowns that the legendary costumer designer Edith Head created for screen stars like Grace Kelly.

The former child star was competing in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her acclaimed role as the Russian empress Catherine the Great in the Hulu series The Great.

Elle was decked out in an off-the-shoulder gown emphasizing her toned arms.

She contrasted the lustrous black material with pink flower-like petals decorating her bust.

The sleek bodice accentuated her slim waist, before spreading out into a long train running behind her.

She lightened up the black dress with a shimmering pink satin lining, which peaked out behind her.

Elle turned for the cameras to reveal that there was also a pink satin segment just below her exposed shoulders.

She continued the classic glamour theme with her striking hairdo, an old-school blond bob with a side part and lovely swept up ends held to the side with a hair clip.

The Rainy Day In New York actress wore elegant black open-toe platform heels that just barely peaked out from under her skirt, and she accessorized with a slim silver necklace and a large silver ring on her left hand.

While speaking with E! News, Elle revealed that her stunning gown was created by Sharon Long, the costume designer on her series The Great, who was also the perfect person to recreate the old-school Hollywood charm she was looking for.

'I've always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamour of the '50s, and specifically when costume designers would design actresses' gowns, like Edith Head would always design Grace Kelly's Oscar dress,' she said.

'It's so special and you can see that those dresses are made with love,' she continued. 'And Sharon Long, who actually won an Emmy last week for our show The Great. Once I got nominated, I thought, "Wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?"'

Elle, who noted that she was filming season three of The Great, added that Katherine Shaw, the seamstress who worked on Catherine the Great's clothing on seasons two and three, also 'handmade' her gown.

The custom design featured a statement skirt and train with pale pink lining and an embellished bodice. She teamed the look with a diamond choker and retro pinned hairstyle.

The Maleficent actress added that she was 'proud' to wear the in-house gown, and she added that it was 'so important' to give 'the creatives' on The Great a chance to shine.

'They transform you so much, especially with characters,' she gushed about the wardrobe and makeup team on the series.

She added that she felt 'like a queen' once she changed out of her 'sweatpants' and into her 'corset' and 'tall wig.'

Elle will have her work cut out for her, as the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series also includes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Issa Rae of Insecure fame and Hacks star Jean Smart.

The 2022 Emmy Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater after a two-year absence during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that saw the ceremony moved to the Crypto.com Arena in 2020 and the Event Deck at L.A. Live in 2021.

Elle could be seen beaming ear-to-ear inside the theater with her costar Nicholas Hoult, who was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

She also seemed to be having a great time as she laughed with Sandra Oh, who was nominated in the drama series category for her lead role on Killing Eve.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be taking over hosting duties for the first time, and he promised that controversies such as Will Smith's shocking slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 'won't happen again' under his watch.

'Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice,' he told the Associated Press.

The 74th annual award show, which celebrates the best in television, has already awarded a number of honors at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

The earlier ceremony, spread out over two nights on September 3 and 4, was dominated by scripted shows including The White Lotus, Euphoria and Stranger Things, along with unscripted fare like Adele's One Night Only special.

HBO's acclaimed series Succession leads the nominees this year with 25 nominations.

The premium network is also poised for gold thanks to its limited series The White Lotus, which scored 20 nominations and already won five technical awards at the earlier ceremony.

Netflix's hit South Korean series Squid Game, which made history as the first non-English language nominee in the Best Drama Series category, is once again nominated.

Apple TV+'s feel-good comedy Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis, is also competing for an impressive 20 awards at the Emmys.

Among the presenters who have already been announced are Kerry Washington, who is nominated for executive producing Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes, Selena Gomez, who is up for the Best Comedy Series award as a producer of Only Murders In The Building, Squid Game's stars Jung Ho-yeon, competing for Best Supporting Actress, and Lee Jung-jae, who is up for Best Actor.

Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers will likely bring some of the comedy from their late-night shows to the Microsoft Theater, and Jean Smart, who plays an aging comedian on HBO Max's Hacks, will be presenting along with her costar Hannah Einbinder.

Academy Award winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will also be joining the presenters, as well Angela Bassett, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Kelly Clarkson, Law & Order: SVU veterans Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, Taye Diggs and Diego Luna, among others.

After adopting a Golden Globes–like atmosphere at the 2021 ceremony, the Emmys will continue to seat nominees at tables close to the stage, though the larger venue will now allow more guests to sit in the rows of seats behind them.

Many of the Covid-related restrictions from last year's event appear to have been dropped for the 2022 edition.

Viewers can catch the Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on both NBC and its streaming platform Peacock.

Emmy Award winners 2022: full list

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) - WINNER

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) - WINNER

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) - WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) - WINNER

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) - WINNER

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Television Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+) - WINNER

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) - WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - WINNER

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) - WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) - WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) - WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) - WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game) - WINNER

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria) - WINNER

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks) - WINNER

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building) - WINNER

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) - WINNER

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC) - WINNER

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS) - WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN) - WINNER

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) - WINNER

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix - WINNER

Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television

Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Love Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix - WINNER

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Written by Thomas Schnauz

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Written by Chris Mundy

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Written by Dan Erickson

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong - WINNER

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions — Directed by Hiro Murai

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Directed by Bill Hader

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Directed by Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment — Directed by Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Cherien Dabis

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Directed by MJ Delaney - WINNER

Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Directed by Jason Bateman

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Directed by Ben Stiller

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk - WINNER

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Mark Mylod

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Cathy Yan

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Directed by Karyn Kusama

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson - WINNER

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Duffy Boudreau

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Written by Jane Becker

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions — Written by Sarah Naftalis

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions — Written by Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by - WINNER

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, Written by Norm Macdonald

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Written by Danny Strong

The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions — Written by Sarah Burgess

MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Written by Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Written by Patrick Somerville

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White - WINNER

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Directed by Danny Strong

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Michael Showalter

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Francesca Gregorini

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Directed by John Wells

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Directed by Hiro Murai

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White - WINNER