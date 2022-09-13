ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC’s Gensler says proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies may be securities

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies could be considered securities, which would include the US$200 billion Ethereum network after it completed its shift to a PoS system on Thursday. After a congressional hearing on Thursday, Gensler said such assets – which allow holders...
Why Ethereum Merge will be game-changing for DeFi and crypto investing

Ethereum’s big upgrade taking place this week, known as “The Merge,” is creating a lot of excitement in the crypto market — and for good reason. It will likely be looked back on not just as the most important industry event of 2022, but as a major inflection point in the history of blockchain.
Ethereum’s last PoW and first PoS NFTs minted for 67.5 ETH

The last block on the proof-of-work (PoW) Ethereum chain before The Merge was filled by a VanityBlocks non-fungible token (NFT) minted for 31.5 ETH, which was succeeded by the first NFT in the post-Merge proof-of-stake (PoS) chain minted for 36 ETH. See related article: Fungible after all? Duplicates may disrupt...
Singapore grants capital markets license to SBI’s digital asset arm

SBI Digital Markets Pte. Ltd. (SBI DM) has received a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from Singapore’s central bank, which allows it to provide custodial services and offer capital markets products. Fast facts. SBI DM plans to launch a digital asset securities platform to help traditional financial service operators...
Markets: Bitcoin dips below US$20,000; Ether, ETC fall post-Merge

Bitcoin fell below the US$20,000 support line in Friday morning trading in Asia, while Ether saw a sell-off following the long-awaited network “Merge” on Thursday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell below US$1 trillion as all top 10 tokens were trading down. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 2.7% in...
Women in India start to plug into cryptocurrency trading

India’s cryptocurrency exchanges have been hit by taxes, a drop in trading volumes and a slump in prices, but they say one bright sign is the number of women seeking financial independence and turning to digital assets. While the number of women in India investing in cryptocurrencies remains small,...
Why the crypto space needs more women — as employees and at the top

The crypto industry is growing at an astronomical rate. A recent report from Crypto.com suggests that the number of users could reach an astonishing 1 billion by the end of 2022. But with any burgeoning industry, it can only grow so much with a gender imbalance. Fintech has had a...
S.Korea finance regulator: crypto can be subject to capital markets law

South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) governor Lee Bok-hyun says he disagrees with the view that crypto cannot be seen as financial investment products or securities, while revealing he assisted local prosecutors in designating Terra-LUNA tokens as securities, according to local media reports. Fast facts. “As a person in...
As “The Merge” succeeds, rival ETHPoW fork falters

ETHPoW, the Ethereum hard fork blockchain intended to preserve proof-of-work after the native chain transitioned to proof-of-stake, is facing technical difficulties despite months of anticipation. Fast facts. Prior to the fork, it was announced that ETHW tokens would be airdropped to Ethereum holders. However, confusion and scams were reported almost...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slide, crypto market cap drops under US$1 trillion

Cryptocurrency markets continued their skid in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, with the global market capitalization dipping to around US$997 billion, down 6% in the last 24 hours. All cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap fell. Solana led the losers, with Bitcoin coming in second. Stock markets slumped.
Ethereum says Merge upgrade successfully completed, more to come

The long wait for the upgrade to the Ethereum network is over as the completion of the final section known as the Paris upgrade was concluded at 2:45 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to the Ethereum Foundation. The fundamental shift in the infrastructure of Ethereum in what became known as...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether drop on CPI report, Solana biggest loser, Dogecoin back in top 10

Bitcoin fell almost 10% with Ether close behind in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the August U.S. consumer price index, a key inflation indicator, came in higher than expected overnight, driving down equity markets and pointing to more agressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. All cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization fell.
Binance launches Ethereum staking ahead of Merge upgrade

The Ethereum network’s Merge upgrade is finally upon us, and with similar predictability as most such major developments in the crypto space, it has spawned both fans and foes. The changes that the upgrade will usher in are arguably more popular and easier to like than detractors might have...
Citadel, Fidelity and Sequoia backed digital exchange to launch in November

EDX Markets Crypto Exchange, backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and Virtu Financial, seeks to settle trades on the blockchain for greater speed and efficiency at lower cost, eliminating the need for bilateral settlements, according to a press release on Tuesday. Fast facts. The...
Animoca Brand’s Sandbox to launch metaverse in Dubai, other global cities

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., the Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company, will be taking its Hong Kong metaverse strategy to a new market in Dubai, launching a “Dubaiverse,” the company said at the 62nd edition of the True Global Ventures Conference on Thursday.
F2Pool, Poolin, Antpool launch ETHW mining pools

Mining pools F2Pool, Poolin and Antpool have launched their ETHW (EthereumPoW) mining pools, according to their respective websites, while a few other large mining pools have also said they would support the mining of the fork token. Fast facts. F2Pool said on Thursday the remaining hashrate in its ETH pool...
