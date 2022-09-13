Read full article on original website
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Resident Dismissed From MeetingThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Charleston's River Park FeesThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
leeuniversity.edu
Center for Responsible Citizenship to Host Constitution Bowl
The Center for Responsible Citizenship (CRC) at Lee University seeks to share its enthusiasm for the American Founding and Constitution with the broader Cleveland community. On September 16, it will host its 12th annual Constitution Quiz Bowl. Teams from local high schools will compete throughout the day, testing their knowledge of our Founding documents and history.
leeclarion.com
Opening of the Danny Murray Recording Studio
Danny Murray, director of Church Relations and founder and director of the Voices of Lee, was celebrated on Sept. 10-11, as Lee University opened the Danny Murray Recording Studio. The Studio opened Saturday, Sept. 10, as past and present members of Voices of Lee gathered to honor the man who...
bbbtv12.com
$1.2 Million Gift to UT Promise Endowment on Behalf of Chattanooga Law Firm
CHATTANOOGA – A member within Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise, an innovative, free tuition program through the University of Tennessee System. The gift will help graduates from 12 high schools in the Chattanooga area attend an undergraduate campus within the...
hhsgeneraljournal.com
Our New Teacher of the Year: Mrs. Lann
Since Heritage opened 14 years ago, Mrs. Lann has helped the school become what it is today. Now she is being recognized by being awarded Teacher of the Year. “It feels pretty amazing [to be teacher of the year] especially when I teach with so many great people,” She expressed. Mrs. Lann has been teaching for 26 years in total. She has taught at Heritage, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School for six years, and the Alternative School at Congress Crossroad for six years.
mymix1041.com
Mike Weeks- Don Ledford Back to School Giveaway Announcement
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Don Ledford Automotive Center’s Used Car Sales Manager, Mike Weeks to announce the two winners of the $1000 Back to School Giveaway for local area schools. The Cleveland City School with the most votes was Candy’s Creek Elementary School, and the Bradley...
mymix1041.com
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics opens new Sports Therapy Clinic in Cleveland
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics has opened its second C4 Sports Therapy location inside the newly developed PIE Center located on Parker Street in Cleveland, TN. The new location elevates CSMO’s regional presence – with 10 locations that include orthopaedic clinics, physical and occupational therapy, sports therapy and elite performance training, as well surgical services in the company’s wholly owned ambulatory surgery center.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary
(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
caringmagazine.org
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee
“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Rises in U.S. News Best College Ranking Once Again
Lee University has been ranked once again in the upper tier of Southern universities in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges. Lee ranked #23 this year, moving up four spots from last year within the top 50 “Best Regional Universities – South” category, which includes both public and private universities.
WTVCFOX
Parents: Lack of internet access creates education concerns for Bradley, Polk Co students
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Access to reliable, high-speed internet became a necessity during the pandemic. And even now, it's still out of reach for some people living in rural parts of our viewing area. Some people living in Bradley and Polk county say they're just a few thousand feet...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’
The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade
Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd. Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
WTVC
Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
WDEF
United Way of Greater Chattanooga to mobilize 2,000 volunteers for Impact Days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days, a two-day volunteer initiative where more than 2,000 volunteers will deploy throughout the community, plans to be the largest volunteerism opportunity ever in the Tennessee Valley. The goal of Impact Days is to help with more...
mcnewstn.com
MC School Board elects familiar slate of officers
Jasper, Tenn. – Among the issues and recognitions presented at the September Marion County School Board meeting, the board completed its statutory officer election process. The board was also presented with some of the student success stories from the district. The board chairman asked for clarification on the process of vetting non-faculty volunteer coaches. Director of Schools Mark Griffith presented an update on capital projects, including spending more time on what the timeline for a groundbreaking for the new JMS building might look like.
Northeastern Georgian
Hospital location system is just another CON
Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
chattanoogapulse.com
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out
Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
WTVC
Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center
DALTON, Ga. — The Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center on Sept. 16 with special guests Lee Newton and Taylor Sanders. Larry, Steve and Rudy will fill the Convention Center with their legendary harmonies on hits like All the Gold in California, Broken Lady, and Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer To You). The Gatlin Brothers have been making music together for more than 65 years from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall and continue to impress audiences with their stellar performances. Before the Gatlin Brothers take the stage, singer/songwriter Lee Newton will bless the audience with her moving original songs and her interpretations of classic country hits. Newton won 2020 Josie Music Awards vocalist of the year, 2021 JMA EP Album of the year, and is also up for seven nominations this year. She has opened for Ronnie Milsap, Diamond Rio, and Ronnie McDowell. Working Girl Blues, the first single from her new album UnLEEshed, has topped the Indie music chart. Country pop artist, Taylor Sanders, will open the show with her powerhouse vocals. Sanders combines her unique artistic style with her dance-driven stage shows, bringing a sassy twang, a spunky vibe, and a bouncing beat. Taylor has gained recognition for her cover and visual presentation of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and is set to release her new country pop single, Firecracker, this Fall.
WDEF
Brian Kemp Visits Trenton for Campaign Stop
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Dade County this morning for a campaign event. His campaign hosted a breakfast at the Trenton Community Center where he had a roughly 30 minute speech to a room full of his supporters. Kemp spent much of his speech encouraging his supporters to assist his campaign as much as possible to win re-election in November against his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.
