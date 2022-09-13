ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

13-19-20-24-29

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $10 million, $4 million winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Thursday

There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:. (six, zero, four; Lucky Sum: ten) (four, zero, six, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
LOTTERY
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars

Could you use some extra money? Of course you can. Well, good news for Massachusetts taxpayers thanks to some obscure law from 1986. The law limits how much money can be held in the state’s treasury, the money will be back in the hands of taxpayers. It’s not chump change either. According to State Auditor Suzanne Bump, the Department of Revenue has to return $2.94 billion dollars. That’s BILLION with a B. The way this works is that you take the net state tax revenues in 2021 and subtract the allowable state tax revenue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Lottery#Masscash
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Needed relief’: Baker announces plan for returning $3B in excess revenue to Massachusetts taxpayers

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced details on how the state plans to return nearly $3 billion in excess revenue to millions of taxpayers starting this fall. The news comes after Auditor Suzanne Bump confirmed that the Department of Revenue must return $2.94 billion to taxpayers because state revenues soared past the allowable amount under a voter-approved law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 taxes in November

BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive

BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, when the total was more than $286 million. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow. Those revenue streams are misleading, casino executives say, because casinos do not get to keep all that money; it must be shared with third parties including tech platforms and sportsbooks. By some estimates, as much as 70% of internet and sports betting money is not retained by the casinos.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
BOSTON, MA
TODAY.com

This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time

A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
STOW, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

New Program May Put Homeownership Within Reach

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has launched the MassDREAMS (Delivering Real Equity and Mortgage Stability) grant program, which may help Malden residents achieve their dream of homeownership. The purpose of the program is to expand the sources of funding for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Federally funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), MassDREAMS seeks to address housing security caused by the disproportionate economic impact of Covid-19.
MALDEN, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy