ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

US Justice Department Announces New Approach to Fight Corporate Crime

New York — The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) will use a "carrots and sticks" approach to combat corporate crime by encouraging companies to report and prevent misconduct while enhancing penalties for repeat offenders, it said Thursday. At an event at New York University, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Latest US Congressional Delegation Reaffirms Support for Taiwan

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this month – the latest show of support from the U.S. Congress to the island republic amid heightened tensions with China. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson spoke with members of the delegation about U.S. security and economic support for Taiwan. Camera: Adam Greenbaum.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

State Department Recap: September 7-14, 2022

State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States disclosed some findings by its intelligence community regarding Russia’s covert financing of foreign political parties and candidates. A senior administration official said Russia has covertly provided more than $300 million to political parties and candidates in dozens of countries since 2014. The State Department has issued a cable to 110 countries sharing the findings and will review steps countries can take to counter Russia's efforts.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Report: Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Vowed to End

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY — As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Voice of America

US Concerned About Civilians Harmed Inside Armenia

The United States and Russia are calling for restraint as fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has left about 155 troops dead. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the escalation of decades-old bloodshed between the two former Soviet republics.
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Voices Concern Over Media Restrictions in Pakistan

Washington — The United States has voiced alarm over restrictions on the media in Pakistan, citing the silencing of a television network supportive of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We continue to be concerned by significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan," State Department spokesman Ned...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Taliban Want US to Reconsider Plan for Release of Afghan Reserves

De facto authorities in Afghanistan have called on the United States to reconsider a plan to transfer billions of Afghan financial assets to a Swiss bank and disburse them outside the country’s central bank. The released funds will be used to stabilize the hobbled Afghan economy and mitigate the...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US Believes al-Qaida, IS Shaken by Leadership Losses

Washington — Despite lingering doubts about the usefulness of so-called decapitation strikes, U.S. operations to kill senior terrorist leaders are paying dividends, according to one of Washington’s top counterterrorism officials. Both the Islamic State terror group and al-Qaida have been forced to stay in “survival mode” following the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Us#Abortion Issues#The U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Voa
Voice of America

Belarusian Journalist Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence on Treason Charge

Hrodna, Belarus — Belarusian journalist Dzyanis Ivashyn has been sentenced to 13 years and one month in prison on a high treason charge. The Hrodna regional court in the country's west also ruled on September 14 that Ivashyn must pay a fine and compensation to nine unspecified victims. Ivashyn's...
WORLD
Voice of America

'Difficult' Discussion on Ukraine Predicted at Biden-Ramaphosa Meeting

Johannesburg, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Friday, with trade, energy, and security all on the agenda. What’s not officially on the program, but will likely be discussed, analysts say, are the two democracies’ differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS
Voice of America

Taliban Rebuke US for Afghan Assets' Transfer to Swiss-Based Trust Fund

KABUL — Afghanistan’s Taliban Friday denounced the U.S. decision to transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves to a Swiss-based trust fund, declaring it an “illegal venture” and vowing to impose financial penalties on entities that facilitate it. Washington said Wednesday it would move the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Voice of America

Three Iranian Hackers Charged in 'Ransomware-Style' Hacking Campaign

Washington — The U.S. Justice Department unsealed a criminal indictment on Wednesday accusing three Iranian nationals of hacking the networks of hundreds of victims in the United States and around the world in what officials described as a "ransomware-style" cyber campaign. Although the indictment does not allege the hackers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Biden Hosts Unity Summit Amid Political Division

WASHINGTON — At a White House summit Thursday aimed at combating division and hate-fueled violence throughout the United States, President Joe Biden railed against white supremacists and urged the nation to overcome its "toxic" political division. The United We Stand Summit brought together local leaders, civil rights organizations, experts...
POTUS
Voice of America

Report: Democracies at Risk From Russian Money, Meddling

Washington — Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in more than two dozen countries since 2014, according to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies that warns the Kremlin is not done with plans to pay for influence. The money, funneled...
ELECTIONS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona FLDS polygamous sect leader ordered held in jail

A leader in a polygamous sect remains jailed in northern Arizona after a raid on his Colorado City home and an earlier arrest while transporting three girls in a wooden trailer. A federal judge kept Samuel Bateman, a leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in custody, labeling him a flight risk and a danger to the community. ...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy