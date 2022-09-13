Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Justice Department Announces New Approach to Fight Corporate Crime
New York — The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) will use a "carrots and sticks" approach to combat corporate crime by encouraging companies to report and prevent misconduct while enhancing penalties for repeat offenders, it said Thursday. At an event at New York University, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said...
Voice of America
Latest US Congressional Delegation Reaffirms Support for Taiwan
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this month – the latest show of support from the U.S. Congress to the island republic amid heightened tensions with China. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson spoke with members of the delegation about U.S. security and economic support for Taiwan. Camera: Adam Greenbaum.
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 7-14, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States disclosed some findings by its intelligence community regarding Russia’s covert financing of foreign political parties and candidates. A senior administration official said Russia has covertly provided more than $300 million to political parties and candidates in dozens of countries since 2014. The State Department has issued a cable to 110 countries sharing the findings and will review steps countries can take to counter Russia's efforts.
Voice of America
Report: Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Vowed to End
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY — As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
Voice of America
US Concerned About Civilians Harmed Inside Armenia
The United States and Russia are calling for restraint as fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has left about 155 troops dead. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the escalation of decades-old bloodshed between the two former Soviet republics.
Voice of America
US Voices Concern Over Media Restrictions in Pakistan
Washington — The United States has voiced alarm over restrictions on the media in Pakistan, citing the silencing of a television network supportive of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We continue to be concerned by significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan," State Department spokesman Ned...
Voice of America
Taliban Want US to Reconsider Plan for Release of Afghan Reserves
De facto authorities in Afghanistan have called on the United States to reconsider a plan to transfer billions of Afghan financial assets to a Swiss bank and disburse them outside the country’s central bank. The released funds will be used to stabilize the hobbled Afghan economy and mitigate the...
Voice of America
US Believes al-Qaida, IS Shaken by Leadership Losses
Washington — Despite lingering doubts about the usefulness of so-called decapitation strikes, U.S. operations to kill senior terrorist leaders are paying dividends, according to one of Washington’s top counterterrorism officials. Both the Islamic State terror group and al-Qaida have been forced to stay in “survival mode” following the...
Voice of America
Belarusian Journalist Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence on Treason Charge
Hrodna, Belarus — Belarusian journalist Dzyanis Ivashyn has been sentenced to 13 years and one month in prison on a high treason charge. The Hrodna regional court in the country's west also ruled on September 14 that Ivashyn must pay a fine and compensation to nine unspecified victims. Ivashyn's...
On The Money — Markey slams brakes on Manchin’s side deal
Democratic infighting is holding up progress on a must-pass spending bill. We’ll also look at a major climate package in California and another lawsuit for Elon Musk. But first, find out why the White House is likening two GOP governors’ actions to human smuggling. Welcome to On The...
Voice of America
'Difficult' Discussion on Ukraine Predicted at Biden-Ramaphosa Meeting
Johannesburg, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Friday, with trade, energy, and security all on the agenda. What’s not officially on the program, but will likely be discussed, analysts say, are the two democracies’ differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Taliban Rebuke US for Afghan Assets' Transfer to Swiss-Based Trust Fund
KABUL — Afghanistan’s Taliban Friday denounced the U.S. decision to transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves to a Swiss-based trust fund, declaring it an “illegal venture” and vowing to impose financial penalties on entities that facilitate it. Washington said Wednesday it would move the...
Voice of America
Three Iranian Hackers Charged in 'Ransomware-Style' Hacking Campaign
Washington — The U.S. Justice Department unsealed a criminal indictment on Wednesday accusing three Iranian nationals of hacking the networks of hundreds of victims in the United States and around the world in what officials described as a "ransomware-style" cyber campaign. Although the indictment does not allege the hackers...
Voice of America
Biden Hosts Unity Summit Amid Political Division
WASHINGTON — At a White House summit Thursday aimed at combating division and hate-fueled violence throughout the United States, President Joe Biden railed against white supremacists and urged the nation to overcome its "toxic" political division. The United We Stand Summit brought together local leaders, civil rights organizations, experts...
Voice of America
Report: Democracies at Risk From Russian Money, Meddling
Washington — Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in more than two dozen countries since 2014, according to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies that warns the Kremlin is not done with plans to pay for influence. The money, funneled...
Voice of America
Tears, Uncertainty as Migrants Depart Martha's Vineyard Amid Political Standoff
Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts — The state of Massachusetts transported migrants off the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, in response to an unusual move by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly them there from the border state of Texas. About 50 migrants, including some half-dozen children,...
Arizona FLDS polygamous sect leader ordered held in jail
A leader in a polygamous sect remains jailed in northern Arizona after a raid on his Colorado City home and an earlier arrest while transporting three girls in a wooden trailer. A federal judge kept Samuel Bateman, a leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in custody, labeling him a flight risk and a danger to the community. ...
