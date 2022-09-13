'I'm very lucky to have you, my darling Keeley': Matthew Macfadyen gushes over wife Hawes as he wins Supporting Actor for Succession at the Emmys

Matthew Macfadyen was thrilled as he won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on HBO's Succession at the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The actor, 47, who plays Tom Wambsgans, beat out several talented actors including co-stars Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin.

He appeared in great spirits as he took to the stage to give his winner's speech, where he paid tribute to his actress wife Keeley Hawes.

Speaking to the crowd, Matthew said: 'Golly okay thank you so much, to the television academy, I'm deeply flattered and thrilled to bits I must say it really is such a pleasure and a privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show.

'My admiration and my gratitude to Jesse Armstrong and his remarkable writing team is boundless. They are truly amazing they just are. Thank you. Our brilliant producers at HBO.

'My gang of directors, and of course to the most extremely talented and lovely crew and cast I can mention I'm very lucky to have you and my darling Keeley, I'm very lucky to have you too. Thank you.'

The 2022 Emmy Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater on September 12, after a two-year absence during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that saw the ceremony moved to the Crypto.com Arena in 2020 and the Event Deck at L.A. Live in 2021.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson took over hosting duties for the first time, After promising that controversies such as Will Smith's shocking slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 'won't happen again' under his watch.

'Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice,' he told the Associated Press.

Emmy Award winners 2022: At a glance

Drama series: Succession (HBO)

Comedy series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Limited series: The White Lotus (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

Competition Program: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Directing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White (The White Lotus)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White (The White Lotus)

Writing for a Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel)

Monday's Emmy Awards saw Zendaya earn one of the top honours of the night as she triumphed in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.

The Oakland, California native was elated as she earned the award for a second time - she was recognised in 2020 for the first season of the HBO drama - at the star-studded gala.

She triumphed over an impressive field including: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

During her acceptance speech Zendaya said: 'This means so much. Thank you so much. To all the incredible actresses in this category, I'm so honored to be beside you thank you to the incredible, incredible cast and crew of Euphoria.

'Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show I love you all so much thank you to the academy thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments when I didn't believe in myself.'

She concluded her speech with a message to her fans as she said: 'Lastly I just want to say, you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me.

'I want you to know that anyone who has loved a rue or feels like you are a rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.'

In the highly-popular series, she plays Ruby 'Rue' Bennett, a teenage drug addict who is fresh out of rehab and struggling to find her place in the world as she serves as the show's narrator.

Ted Lasso was once again a big winner at the event as the Apple TV+ series won the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series award along with the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for Jason Sudeikis.

Succession earned the final award of the night in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

The HBO series faced heavy competition including: Better Call Saul (AMC), Euphoria (HBO), Ozark (Netflix), Severance (Apple TV+), Squid Game (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix), and Yellowjackets (Showtime).

It was a big night for Succession as one of the stars, Matthew Macfadyen, also won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the HBO program.

He beat out several castmates including: Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), John Turturro (Severance), Christopher Walken (Severance), and Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game).

Squid Game was also a massive winner as Lee Jung-jae earned Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The 49-year-old South Korean actor faced heavy competition but outlasted them all including: Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

The White Lotus was perhaps the biggest winner of the night as it earned five gongs during the televised portion of the broadcast, including Outstanding Limited Series.

It also earned Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series for Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, respectively.

Coolidge, 61, won her first ever Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Tanya in HBO's The White Lotus.

The flustered actress started getting played off, with the DJ playing Ray Charles' Hit the Road Jack, and instead of leaving the stage, she just started dancing, which brought out a slew of reactions at the Microsoft Theater and on social media.

Earlier in the night Amanda Seyfried was a big winner as she earned Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in The Dropout.

Seyfried earned the prize over: Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam and Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), and Margaret Qualley (Maid).

Jean Smart was also a standout as she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.

This was the fifth Primetime Emmy Awards win for the 71-year-old actress as she bested Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), and Issa Rae (Insecure).

One of the more powerful moments of the night came when Sheryl Lee Ralph won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Abbott Elementary and she tearfully belted out a song.

Lizzo was in disbelief as she won Best Competition Program for her Amazon Prime Video show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Julia Garner triumphed as she earned Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Ozark.

Earlier in the evening, Michael Keaton kicked off the show as he took home Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in Dopesick.

