East Lansing, MI

Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 2

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Lansing State Journal

Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.

As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 12 Big Ten teams listed — including Michigan State that made a big jump.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:

Gasparilla Bowl

Matchup: Rutgers vs. Duke

Date: Dec. 23, 2022

Location: Tampa, Florida

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Indiana vs. Ball State

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. BYU

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Kansas State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. North Carolina

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Florida

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Tennessee

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. USC

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Michigan vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

#Pinstripe Bowl#Fiesta Bowl#Msu#Bowl Projections#Rose Bowl#American Football#College Football#Michigan State#Spartans#Ball State Date#Byu Date#Kansas State Date#Mayo Bowl Matchup#Nc State Date#Florida Date#Texas A M Date#Tennessee Date#Usc Date
