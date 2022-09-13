Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this week
Chick-fil-A is coming to town! The newest location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant in Indiana will have its grand opening this week. if you're in the mood for some delicious Chick-fil-A, then you're in luck because their newest Indiana location just opened its doors.
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Stimulus check update 2022: Everything you need to know about Illinois state tax rebates
Who is eligible, how much will you get, and when can you expect to see the money?. (CHICAGO) Some direct deposits may have already been sent out. A new round of stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates is on the way for millions of Illinois residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McHenry restaurant under investigation for food poisoning
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of suspected food poisoning in McHenry. The McHenry County Health Department said more than a dozen people reported becoming sick to their stomachs after eating at the D.C. Cobbs restaurant in McHenry.
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
Popular discount store opening new location in Illinois this month
Are you looking for a great deal on brand-name merchandise? Then you won't want to miss the grand opening of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Peoria, Illinois. Popular discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet is set to host a grand opening event for their new store in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard
I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
Illinois One-Time Tax Relief Checks Are On The Way
Eligible Illinois residents might receive both property and income tax rebates. If you're a taxpayer in Illinois, you might have money coming your way. One-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet specific requirements starting the week of Sept. 12.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Illinois children’s hospitals are coping with a surge of kids with respiratory illnesses, filling beds
CHICAGO — Illinois children’s hospitals are seeing a surge of kids with respiratory illnesses, leaving some hunting for beds. “It’s skyrocketed since school started,” said Dr. John Cunningham, physician-in-chief at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, of the number of families seeking care at Comer. “This is the most challenging period we’ve experienced since March 2020.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nationwide participation in high school sports down 4 percent since 2018
There’s little concern about the quality of high school sports, but the quantity of students participating is still on the decline. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the National Federation of State High School Associations conducted its annual survey on participation in sports, and numbers ...
Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes
On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0