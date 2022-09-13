Read full article on original website
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
You're Invited! Family Funday Will Support Local Family Whose Son Was Diagnosed With LeukemiaDianna CarneyKingston, MA
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit
CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s. All...
Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
25 Investigates: Local select board chair summoned in alleged road rage incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned Whitman Select Board Chairman Randy LaMattina is being summoned to court for an alleged road rage incident in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police filed a complaint against LaMattina with Brockton District Court listing four charges including impersonating a police officer and destruction of property, according to a copy of the summons obtained by 25 Investigates. A magistrate will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to arraignment.
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
Mass. RMV location closed until further notice due to flood damage
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An RMV service center location in Massachusetts will be closed until further notice due to flood damage. A water pipe in the ceiling at the Plymouth facility at 40 Industrial Park Road burst on Sunday, according to Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. Building materials damaged by the water need be removed and repairs to the location are anticipated to take more than one week.
Investigators announce cause of massive blaze that tore high school under construction in Worcester
Investigators have announced the cause of a massive blaze that tore through a high school that is under construction in Worcester on Monday. A piece of welding equipment ignited piled roofing material at the site of the new Doherty High School building, according to the Worcester Fire Department. The fire...
Police: Man in stolen car drove 21 miles on flat tires, struck 3 cruisers in attempt to evade arrest
CONCORD, Mass. — A man in a stolen vehicle drove 21 miles on flat tires and slammed into three police cruisers on Route 2 in attempt to evade arrest early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Tristan Breton, 26, of Manville, Rhode Island, is slated to be arraigned in Clinton District...
Mass. State Troopers called to reported assault on cruise ship
Massachusetts State Troopers were called aboard a Norwegian cruise liner docked in Flynn Harbor Tuesday night after a reported assault occurred on board. A spokesperson from MSP told Boston 25 that troopers boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and that they were still on board as of 9:55 p.m.
Deadly motorcycle accident on River Road in Florida
A motorcycle crash took the life of a 44 year old man from Florida in Berkshire County Saturday night.
Ex-Nassau Executive Mangano behind bars in Massachusetts facility
An appellate court denied Ed Mangano's request to remain free on bail as he appeals his conviction.
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
Windiest, Most Scenic NY Road is Perfect Place For Picturesque Fall Foliage
Hawk's Nest may have one of the windiest, most scenic drives in New York state. Hawk's Nest, named after the birds that called the area home, is located outside Port Jervis, New York on a stretch of State Route 97. On one side of the scenic, winding road is the Delaware River. On the other, a stonewall and a mountain of trees.
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
