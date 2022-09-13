ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

96.9 WOUR

29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WCVB

Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit

CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
STERLING, MA
theweektoday.com

Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway

A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Local select board chair summoned in alleged road rage incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned Whitman Select Board Chairman Randy LaMattina is being summoned to court for an alleged road rage incident in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police filed a complaint against LaMattina with Brockton District Court listing four charges including impersonating a police officer and destruction of property, according to a copy of the summons obtained by 25 Investigates. A magistrate will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to arraignment.
WHITMAN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. RMV location closed until further notice due to flood damage

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An RMV service center location in Massachusetts will be closed until further notice due to flood damage. A water pipe in the ceiling at the Plymouth facility at 40 Industrial Park Road burst on Sunday, according to Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. Building materials damaged by the water need be removed and repairs to the location are anticipated to take more than one week.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
96.9 WOUR

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
94.9 HOM

How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

