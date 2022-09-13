Photographer William Klein, who revolutionized fashion and street photography in the late 20th century with gritty images of metropolitan life in New York, Paris and Rome dies aged 96

Legendary American photographer William Klein has died aged 96 after a career that saw him revolutionize fashion and street photography in the late 20th century.

Klein, who was born and raised in New York City, passed away 'peacefully' in his adopted city of Paris, his son Pierre said in a statement on Monday.

His family said they will hold a 'very intimate' funeral at his request but the millions of fans of his striking depictions will be able to grieve his loss at a public memorial.

Klein was one of the 20th century's most influential artists, having been celebrated for his worked across the film and fashion industries.

He also created shots of the grit and violence of city life that helped revolutionize photography, including being one of the first to show models outside of the studio and out of the streets.

Tributes flooded in on Monday and Tuesday for a 'visionary' who 'disregarded the social and artistic attitudes of his time to cut a unique path'.

Revolutionary American photographer, William Klein, (pictured in 2016) who built his legacy with imagery of fashion and urban life has died age 96 in Paris.

Gun 1, New York, 1954: Klein, who grew up in Manhattan, was commissioned by Vogue to produce a book of photography focusing on the city. In this photograph, above, Klein asked two boys on Upper Broadway to pose. One pointed a gun at the camera, his face erupting with rage. Klein said his famous image was often misinterpreted. He said: 'It's fake violence, a parody. I asked the boy to point the gun at me and look tough. He did, and then we both laughed, which the next frame shows. Knowing this, I see it in another context. And even more, another: as a double self-portrait. 'I was both the street kid trying to look tough and the timid, good little boy on the right.'

Antonia + Simone, Barbershop, 1961: Vogue became one of Klein's earliest patrons and over a decade of work, starting in the 1950s, he brought his own unique style to fashion photography. He took models out of the studios and into the streets. In one shoot on Manhattan's Lower East Side (pictured above), he had two models post outside a barber shop he'd painted pink and on a whim, asked a black man working nearby to pose in the window.

Nina + Simone, Piazza di Spagna, Rome, 1960: In his work for Vogue, Klein photographed models in elegant clothes in gritty urban environments. In a 2003 New York Times interview he said of his fashion work: 'My photographs are mostly parodies. The intention was to show how phony the poses were... but nobody complained. I always made sure that you could see the dress.'

Antonia and Yellow Taxi, New York, 1962: With the glossy Vogue magazine as one of his earliest patrons, he became among the first photographers to take fashion models from the studio into the streets for shoots. The result was game-changing and much emulated: he photographed models through telephoto lenses as they made their way through traffic

Klein depicted the restlessness of city life through gritty portraiture often inspired by tabloid sensationalism and was one of the first to take models out of the studio and into the streets.

He photographed them through telephoto and wide-angled lenses in the middle of rush hour traffic which marked a dramatic, game-changing style that was often emulated.

His mostly black-and-white work plays with off-center subjects and boosted contrast, with young men brandishing weapons at point-blank range or scowling faces seen in close-up, sometimes out of focus.

He was also a noted filmmaker, producing several documentary and feature films throughout his career, addressing topics like the fashion industry, the war in Vietnam and famed boxer Muhammed Ali.

Klein first ventured into cinema in 1956, when Italian director Federico Fellini, impressed by Klein's raw images of New York City street life, had asked him to work on his 1957 film 'Nights of Cabiria,' about a prostitute in Rome.

Alain Genestar, head of the French photography magazine Polka, told the Guardian Klein marched to the beat of his own drum.

He said: 'Klein is one of those legendary photographers who made his own rules, like Man Ray. People always look at the camera in his pictures, because he believed that people's eyes do not lie.'

It echoes what Klein himself told The Observer in 2012: 'I wasn't part of any movement. I was working alone, following my instinct.

'I had no real respect for good technique because I didn't know what it was. I was self-taught, so that stuff didn't matter to me.'

'William Klein took pictures like a boxer,' said Alain Genestar, director of the specialist magazine Polka and its associated gallery.

The International Center of Photography in New York said Klein 'was a visionary in all ways, disregarding the social and artistic attitudes of his time to cut a unique path'.

'Innovative and uncompromising, he opened countless doors for subsequent imagemakers around the world,' it added.

Backstage 'Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?,' 1966: Klein directed the French satirical film that poked fun at the fashion industry and its excess

4 Heads, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, New York, 1954

Moves and Pepsi, Harlem, New York, 1955

Watchman, Cinecittà, Rome, 1956

Bikini, Moskva (River), Moscow, 1959

Born in New York City in 1926 to Hungarian Jewish parents, Klein grew up in Manhattan and studied sociology at the City College of New York.

After serving in Europe with the U.S. Army during World War II, he moved to Paris to study painting at the Sorbonne under the G.I. Bill.

He directed hundreds of ads for French brands including carmakers Citroen and Renault. Klein's documentaries would take a political turn, as in the pro-North Vietnamese 'Far from Vietnam' in 1967 or 'Muhammad Ali the greatest' in 1974.

'This black boxer who had converted to Islam had a real political side,' said Klein, who developed a keen interest in Black American struggles.

As the Ali film was getting underway, the director met Black nationalist leader Malcolm X on the plane to Miami. 'It was the only free seat, because no one wanted to be near him. We got on very well,' Klein later said.

Klein returned to photography in the 1980s, releasing several books over the following decades.

Klein met and married Jeanne Florin, a model and painter, soon after his arrival in Paris. The couple lived together in France until her death in 2005.

Klein, who studied briefly with French painters Andre Lhote and Fernand Leger, had his first solo exhibition of paintings in Brussels in 1951, and another in Milan a year later.

In 1954, he turned his attention to photography after winning his first camera in a poker game, beginning immediately to shoot Paris monuments with the German-made Rolleiflex.

He also met Alexander Liberman, the artistic director at Vogue, and began a 10-year collaboration with the popular magazine starting when he was just 26.

During the same period, he created a ground-breaking photographic diary of his native New York, titled 'Life is Good & Good For You in New York.'

The book featured Klein's unconventional use of wide angles, contrasts in composition and unusual framing, which came to define the still-nascent genre of street photography.

Independence Day Parade, Dakar, 1963

Klein photographed Serge Gainsbourg made up as a 'diva' for the cover of his 1984 album Love On The Beat. The album included the controversial Lemon Incest duet with Gainsbourg's daughter Charlotte.

This photo provided by William Klein's family shows a self-portrait taken in 1993, painted by the artist on a contact sheet. Klein's innovative portraiture style strongly influenced fashion and street photography in the second half of the 20th Century

Klein died 'peacefully in Paris' at the weekend, confirmed by his son, Pierre Klein, in a statement released on Monday

The book was published in Paris, London and Rome in 1956 and won the Nadar Prize the following year. He published other photo diaries of other cities, Rome in 1959, Moscow and Tokyo in 1964, and Paris in 2002.

Announcing his death, his son Pierre said: 'According to his wishes, the funeral will be a very intimate event.' A retrospective of Klein's work at New York's ICP has been extended through September 15.