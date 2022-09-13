ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photographer William Klein, who revolutionized fashion and street photography in the late 20th century with gritty images of metropolitan life in New York, Paris and Rome dies aged 96

By Aneeta Bhole For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Legendary American photographer William Klein has died aged 96 after a career that saw him revolutionize fashion and street photography in the late 20th century.

Klein, who was born and raised in New York City, passed away 'peacefully' in his adopted city of Paris, his son Pierre said in a statement on Monday.

His family said they will hold a 'very intimate' funeral at his request but the millions of fans of his striking depictions will be able to grieve his loss at a public memorial.

Klein was one of the 20th century's most influential artists, having been celebrated for his worked across the film and fashion industries.

He also created shots of the grit and violence of city life that helped revolutionize photography, including being one of the first to show models outside of the studio and out of the streets.

Tributes flooded in on Monday and Tuesday for a 'visionary' who 'disregarded the social and artistic attitudes of his time to cut a unique path'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhO5w_0hspcSmD00
Revolutionary American photographer, William Klein, (pictured in 2016) who built his legacy with imagery of fashion and urban life has died age 96 in Paris. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03H9j8_0hspcSmD00
Gun 1, New York, 1954: Klein, who grew up in Manhattan, was commissioned by Vogue to produce a book of photography focusing on the city. In this photograph, above, Klein asked two boys on Upper Broadway to pose. One pointed a gun at the camera, his face erupting with rage. Klein said his famous image was often misinterpreted. He said: 'It's fake violence, a parody. I asked the boy to point the gun at me and look tough. He did, and then we both laughed, which the next frame shows. Knowing this, I see it in another context. And even more, another: as a double self-portrait. 'I was both the street kid trying to look tough and the timid, good little boy on the right.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn3fL_0hspcSmD00
Antonia + Simone, Barbershop, 1961: Vogue became one of Klein's earliest patrons and over a decade of work, starting in the 1950s, he brought his own unique style to fashion photography. He took models out of the studios and into the streets. In one shoot on Manhattan's Lower East Side (pictured above), he had two models post outside a barber shop he'd painted pink and on a whim, asked a black man working nearby to pose in the window.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4EfU_0hspcSmD00
Nina + Simone, Piazza di Spagna, Rome, 1960: In his work for Vogue, Klein photographed models in elegant clothes in gritty urban environments. In a 2003 New York Times interview he said of his fashion work: 'My photographs are mostly parodies. The intention was to show how phony the poses were... but nobody complained. I always made sure that you could see the dress.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W48rO_0hspcSmD00
Antonia and Yellow Taxi, New York, 1962: With the glossy Vogue magazine as one of his earliest patrons, he became among the first photographers to take fashion models from the studio into the streets for shoots. The result was game-changing and much emulated: he photographed models through telephoto lenses as they made their way through traffic

Klein depicted the restlessness of city life through gritty portraiture often inspired by tabloid sensationalism and was one of the first to take models out of the studio and into the streets.

He photographed them through telephoto and wide-angled lenses in the middle of rush hour traffic which marked a dramatic, game-changing style that was often emulated.

His mostly black-and-white work plays with off-center subjects and boosted contrast, with young men brandishing weapons at point-blank range or scowling faces seen in close-up, sometimes out of focus.

He was also a noted filmmaker, producing several documentary and feature films throughout his career, addressing topics like the fashion industry, the war in Vietnam and famed boxer Muhammed Ali.

Klein first ventured into cinema in 1956, when Italian director Federico Fellini, impressed by Klein's raw images of New York City street life, had asked him to work on his 1957 film 'Nights of Cabiria,' about a prostitute in Rome.

Alain Genestar, head of the French photography magazine Polka, told the Guardian Klein marched to the beat of his own drum.

He said: 'Klein is one of those legendary photographers who made his own rules, like Man Ray. People always look at the camera in his pictures, because he believed that people's eyes do not lie.'

It echoes what Klein himself told The Observer in 2012: 'I wasn't part of any movement. I was working alone, following my instinct.

'I had no real respect for good technique because I didn't know what it was. I was self-taught, so that stuff didn't matter to me.'

'William Klein took pictures like a boxer,' said Alain Genestar, director of the specialist magazine Polka and its associated gallery.

The International Center of Photography in New York said Klein 'was a visionary in all ways, disregarding the social and artistic attitudes of his time to cut a unique path'.

'Innovative and uncompromising, he opened countless doors for subsequent imagemakers around the world,' it added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWnYq_0hspcSmD00
Backstage 'Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?,' 1966: Klein directed the French satirical film that poked fun at the fashion industry and its excess
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmVz6_0hspcSmD00
4 Heads, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, New York, 1954: Klein told The Observer newspaper in 2012: 'I wasn't part of any movement. I was working alone, following my instinct. I had no real respect for good technique because I didn't know what it was. I was self-taught, so that stuff didn't matter to me.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCHeN_0hspcSmD00
Moves and Pepsi, Harlem, New York, 1955
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nddl5_0hspcSmD00
Watchman, Cinecittà, Rome, 1956
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umz1s_0hspcSmD00
Bikini, Moskva (River), Moscow, 1959

Born in New York City in 1926 to Hungarian Jewish parents, Klein grew up in Manhattan and studied sociology at the City College of New York.

After serving in Europe with the U.S. Army during World War II, he moved to Paris to study painting at the Sorbonne under the G.I. Bill.

He directed hundreds of ads for French brands including carmakers Citroen and Renault. Klein's documentaries would take a political turn, as in the pro-North Vietnamese 'Far from Vietnam' in 1967 or 'Muhammad Ali the greatest' in 1974.

'This black boxer who had converted to Islam had a real political side,' said Klein, who developed a keen interest in Black American struggles.

As the Ali film was getting underway, the director met Black nationalist leader Malcolm X on the plane to Miami. 'It was the only free seat, because no one wanted to be near him. We got on very well,' Klein later said.

Klein returned to photography in the 1980s, releasing several books over the following decades.

Klein met and married Jeanne Florin, a model and painter, soon after his arrival in Paris. The couple lived together in France until her death in 2005.

Klein, who studied briefly with French painters Andre Lhote and Fernand Leger, had his first solo exhibition of paintings in Brussels in 1951, and another in Milan a year later.

In 1954, he turned his attention to photography after winning his first camera in a poker game, beginning immediately to shoot Paris monuments with the German-made Rolleiflex.

He also met Alexander Liberman, the artistic director at Vogue, and began a 10-year collaboration with the popular magazine starting when he was just 26.

During the same period, he created a ground-breaking photographic diary of his native New York, titled 'Life is Good & Good For You in New York.'

The book featured Klein's unconventional use of wide angles, contrasts in composition and unusual framing, which came to define the still-nascent genre of street photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lw4xH_0hspcSmD00
Independence Day Parade, Dakar, 1963
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPUgC_0hspcSmD00
Klein photographed Serge Gainsbourg made up as a 'diva' for the cover of his 1984 album Love On The Beat. The album included the controversial Lemon Incest duet with Gainsbourg's daughter Charlotte.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4dlA_0hspcSmD00
This photo provided by William Klein's family shows a self-portrait taken in 1993, painted by the artist on a contact sheet. Klein's innovative portraiture style strongly influenced fashion and street photography in the second half of the 20th Century
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sm3yT_0hspcSmD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xr1YD_0hspcSmD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qn1TT_0hspcSmD00
Klein died 'peacefully in Paris' at the weekend, confirmed by his son, Pierre Klein, in a statement released on Monday

From the book, 'New York 1954 – 5' Klein said he was often misunderstood. A portrait of two boys, one holding a gun to the camera and the other looking at him was often 'misread' according to Klein.

'Well, to start with, I'm getting tired of seeing it in print and, in addition, misread. It's fake violence, a parody,' he said.

'I asked the boy to point the gun at me and look tough. He did, and then we both laughed, which the next frame shows.

'Knowing this, I see it in another context. And even more, another: as a double self-portrait. I was both the street kid trying to look tough and the timid, good little boy on the right.'

The book was published in Paris, London and Rome in 1956 and won the Nadar Prize the following year. He published other photo diaries of other cities, Rome in 1959, Moscow and Tokyo in 1964, and Paris in 2002.

In a 2003 New York Times interview he said of his fashion work: 'My photographs are mostly parodies. The intention was to show how phony the poses were... but nobody complained. I always made sure that you could see the dress.'

Announcing his death, his son Pierre said: 'According to his wishes, the funeral will be a very intimate event.' A retrospective of Klein's work at New York's ICP has been extended through September 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NYC is the richest city on the planet with 59 billionaires and a staggering 345,600 millionaires: US captures half of the Top 10 list while longtime wealth leader London ranks fourth

New York has been named the wealthiest city on the planet, boasting 59 billionaires and 345,600 millionaires, including 737 people with a net worth of more than $100 million. That's according to a new report ranking the 20 richest cities in the world from consultancy Henley & Partners, which advises the ultra-wealthy on citizenship and residency issues.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammed Ali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Photography#Street Photography#Documentary Photography#Sco
Daily Mail

'She's treating it like a party': This Morning's Alice Beer is slammed by viewers over 'disrespectful' interviews in which she handed out doughnuts to people in Queen's queue

This Morning presenter Alice Beer was branded 'disrespectful' by This Morning viewers after she was seen giving out doughnuts to mourners in the Queen's queue.. The TV host, 57, was at Westminster on Thursday's show as she was given press access to see the Queen lying in state, after taking to the back of the queue to speak with mourners once again.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew seen in his military uniform at a vigil for his mother the Queen at Westminster Hall after King Charles allowed him to wear it

Prince Andrew wore his military uniform as he joined his siblings for a 'final vigil' around his late mother's coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The Duke of York, 62, was pictured arriving at the vigil in London with his younger brother, Prince Edward, in his full uniform after King Charles lifted a ban on him wearing the outfit.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Paintings
Daily Mail

Roger Federer had 'king-like status' in tennis but he was 'very down-to-earth', says Dan Evans... as the British No 2 recalls being invited to the Swiss base of the retiring Grand Slam legend

Dan Evans knew he was starting to make it in tennis when he had the royal summons from Roger Federer to practise with him. That was in Dubai eight years ago, and in the intervening period he has twice made visits to his base in Switzerland to act as a sparring partner.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Your criminality will not intimidate us': Jedward reveal they have been sent death threats since calling for the monarchy to be abolished after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Jedward have revealed they have been sent death threats since calling for the monarchy to be abolished days after Queen Elizabeth II's death. The former X Factor duo, 30, took to Twitter and revealed their opinions have caused some social media users to send them threatening messages, however they insisted they will not be 'intimidated'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The royals in mourning: Queen Consort Camilla and the late Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren watch tearfully in the stands at Westminster Hall as King Charles and his siblings attend a vigil in memory of their late mother

Members of the royal family were pictured looking solemn and emotional as they watched the Queen's children guard her coffin in a vigil this evening. King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward repeated their ceremonial Vigil of Princes that they had first carried out at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh as their mother the Queen lies in state.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

599K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy