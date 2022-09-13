ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in broad daylight robbery-gone-wrong at LA-area Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant: Artist spoke just DAYS ago about being targeted in several failed robbery attempts by 'bold' criminals acting with impunity

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

PnB Rock was shot to death Monday during a robbery at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, police said.

Los Angles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times that there was a shooting at the eatery - which is located at Main Street and Manchester Avenue - at around 1 p.m. Monday. Muniz did not confirm the name of the victim.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was geo-tagged in a social media post by his girlfriend, which was subsequently deleted from Instagram.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show the rapper lying face down in a pool of blood as he was tended to by people inside the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH3fu_0hspaFTa00
The latest: PnB Rock, 30, was shot to death Monday during a robbery at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, police said

A suspect in the incident pulled out a firearm and ordered PnB Rock to hand over items, Muniz said, adding, the suspect 'shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.'

Insiders told the paper that the musical artist was specifically targeted because he was wearing jewelry at the time.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., Muniz told the outlet.

Police sources with the LAPD said investigators were probing security footage from the establishment in addition to nearby businesses in an effort to identify the suspect in the fatal shooting, and if they departed the crime scene on foot or in a vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8YxD_0hspaFTa00
The musical artist was seen onstage in Anaheim, California in August of 2019 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmF2A_0hspaFTa00
The performer was seen in November of 2019 in LA 

Rock first burst on the scene with the 2015 song Fleek, and went on to work with performers including Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci and Chance the Rapper.

He had commercial success with the single Selfish, which hit the 51st spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in November of 2016.

He had released his most recent single Luv Me Again this past September 2.

A number of notable names took to Twitter to mourn the tragic death Monday, including Drake, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Offset.

Offset wrote, 'Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the man,' while Juice Wayne said, 'PnB Rock really died because of the greed of bummy a** n*****. Disgusting. Rest In Peace to the fallen.

Another user wrote, 'PNB Rock life is worth a lot more then sum money & ice. we will never learn.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCdVl_0hspaFTa00
Drake posted an image of himself alongside the late rapper 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3de73l_0hspaFTa00
Cardi B gave her theory after fans speculated that the rapper was targeted after being seen in a geo-tagged social media post 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zy9U_0hspaFTa00
Nicki Minaj said that the incident should spread awareness to celebs not to keep people in the loop on their whereabouts 
Offset was among those to pay tribute to the late rapper on Monday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffDnj_0hspaFTa00
A number of people took to social media to mourn his passing 

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant

The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Vice

Cop Who Shot at Dog But Killed the Owner Instead Just Got Off

A former Arlington, Texas, cop who shot and killed a woman while aiming at her dog has been found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide. On Monday after 10 hours of deliberation, a jury in Tarrant County concluded that Ravinder Singh, 28, shouldn’t be sent to prison for the death of 30-year-old Margarita Brooks. The decision follows a four-day trial in which defense attorneys for Singh argued he had a reasonable fear to believe Brooks’ dog, who was running toward him when he arrived on the scene, was going to attack him and the paramedic behind him.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police

On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Yfn Lucci
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Drake
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed

Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Shooting#Violent Crime#Roscoe#Chicken Waffles#The Los Angeles Times
Daily Mail

'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD

A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters

New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
mmanews.com

Man Receives Multiple Life Sentences For Murder Of MMA Fighter

A final verdict has been issued in a case concerning the murder of an MMA fighter in Florida several years ago. 25-year-old Aaron Rajman, a Boca Raton-based MMA fighter, was killed on July 3rd, 2017. According to West Palm Beach News, Rajman’s house was broken into by four individuals and the MMA fighter was shot and killed during the ensuing struggle.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

599K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy