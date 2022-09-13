Read full article on original website
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Why 'Everwood' Is Still One of the Best Family Dramas of All Time
Today, Greg Berlanti is, without a doubt, one of Tinseltown’s most bankable names. Listed by Time as one of 2020's most influential people, he has captivated viewers as the man behind The CW’s Arrow (2012 – 2020) and The Flash (2014 – present), You (2018 – present) on Netflix, and the award-winning feature film Love, Simon (2018). As the 2022 recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award, it looks as though Berlanti has no intentions of slowing down just yet. But back in the early 2000s, long before the writer-director-producer extraordinaire was on the radar of audiences everywhere, he took us on an unforgettable trip to Everwood (2002 – 2006).
James Marsden to Star in Genre-Bending Courtroom Series for Amazon Freevee
Rumors have swirled, whispers have echoed regarding a top-secret docu-style courtroom comedy being produced for Amazon Freevee. And Deadline has just confirmed the project's existence in an exclusive report. The project stars James Marsden and is now in post-production. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
'Grey's Anatomy:' 10 Guest Stars That Should Head Back to Seattle Grace Hospital
Although Grey’s Anatomy surprised fans with the news that Ellen Pompeo’s role will be reduced during Season 19, viewers continue to be dedicated to the hundreds of doctors who have worked at Seattle Grace at one point or another. Different cases, patients, love stories, deaths, and marriages have kept the audience on edge for nearly two decades. Many times these storylines were enhanced by the wide range of actors who joined the show.
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
Sam Rockwell Talks ‘See How They Run,’ Finding the Accent, and Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’
With director Tom George’s See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with Sam Rockwell to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.
'Heartbreak High's Quinni Redefines Autistic Characters on TV
The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Heartbreak High. Heartbreak High (2022) has just released to a lot of buzz as a fresh take on an old Australian classic, with Hartley High receiving a massive facelift. Set about 30 years after the original show, there are new teachers, and a class of new students with new daily struggles. This isn't the 1990s anymore, and there is certain freedom having your show on Netflix rather than network television. Unlike its predecessor, there are no deaths in this show, but they deal with deeper and more complex issues through the characters without it. As television and on-screen representation has evolved, many people have seen their faces and lives dramatized, and Heartbreak High is not without an incredibly diverse array of moody teenagers worthy of their own deep dives. There is one student who, as I watched episode after episode, had me teary eyed, emotionally invested and feeling represented properly, which still feels like an unfortunate rarity.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date
It's showtime for Steven Soderbergh's latest Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with an official release date for the film now on the cards. Fans can expect to see Channing Tatum work center stage as Mike Lane in theaters on February 10 2023. The franchise, which is vaguely based on Tatum's brief stint as a stripper in Florida, was previously expected to exclusively debut on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav has made his intentions to give movies their rightful space on the silver screen clear and Magic Mike's Last Dance is no exception.
'Stranger Things' Writers Share Script for Mike and Will's Season 4 Heart to Heart
For their final drop, the writers of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things released the script for a very brief interaction between Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) from Season 4, episode 4 titled "Dear Billy." Though short, the conversation between the two boys is certainly sweet, and a turning point in their relationship during the season. Up until that point the two of them were working with a distance between them that was a far-cry from the dynamic duo of Season 1. Let's dig into this final (for a while) treat from the writers' room.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Niecy Nash and Evan Peters Talk Centering the Victims
It’s all about the victims. That message is something both stars of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are hoping to make abundantly clear via two separate interviews. During a chat to promote their upcoming series, Niecy Nash and Evan Peters spoke about what it was like for them to dive into the world of the sadistic serial killer and to take on a tragic story that caused a tremendous amount of sorrow and pain to so many lives.
How to Watch 'Goodnight Mommy'
Masked monsters are inherently scary. More than the mask, we fear the monster that hides behind it. In Goodnight Mommy, twin boys who have been away from their mother arrive home to discover that their mother’s face is completely hidden under bandages, showing only her eyes and her mouth. One boy wonders, “What do you think she looks like under there?” The other boy says, “I don’t think that’s our mother.”
10 Graphic Novels that Deserve a TV Series of Their Own Like 'The Rings of Power'
The recent release of The Rings of Power divided many J. R. R. Tolkien fans and newcomers alike. Based on the extended written works of Tolkien's Middle-Earth universe, the series explores the lore and history leading up to The Hobbit film trilogy and the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella on How Gilead Is For Lovers Now
The Handmaid's Tale has returned for its fifth season and things will never be the same again for its cast of characters. Last season focused on June (Elisabeth Moss) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) escaping Gilead, which was fraught with disaster and fresh horrors. Eventually, June was able to seek asylum in Canada, but Janine was taken back to the Republic of Gilead, where she was placed back under the watchful eye of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). The season took a bloody turn in its final act, which saw Nick (Max Minghella) help June orchestrate a magnificent act of vengeance against Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) by helping her and other handmaids who had suffered unspeakable abuse in Gilead, chase Fred down and murder him in a forest in No Man's Land. The new season picks up mere hours after that fateful night, and sets the stages for new anxiety-churning drama for its cast of characters as they navigate tenuous freedom in Canada and the eerie evolution occurring within Gilead under the leadership of Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford).
Hannah Waddingham Gives the Sanderson Sisters Sage Advice in New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Clip
The hour grows closer as the air grows cooler! The Sanderson Sisters' return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2 is fast-approaching, but this time we know from previous trailers that we'll be getting more backstory on the three wicked vixens. Almost 30 years in the making, this origin story is something we didn't know we were waiting for, but fans are absolutely bewitched by all the new content. In this brand-new clip shared on Hocus Pocus Guide's Instagram, Hannah Waddingham's mysterious new character shares a personal moment with the three young sisters.
