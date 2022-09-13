The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Heartbreak High. Heartbreak High (2022) has just released to a lot of buzz as a fresh take on an old Australian classic, with Hartley High receiving a massive facelift. Set about 30 years after the original show, there are new teachers, and a class of new students with new daily struggles. This isn't the 1990s anymore, and there is certain freedom having your show on Netflix rather than network television. Unlike its predecessor, there are no deaths in this show, but they deal with deeper and more complex issues through the characters without it. As television and on-screen representation has evolved, many people have seen their faces and lives dramatized, and Heartbreak High is not without an incredibly diverse array of moody teenagers worthy of their own deep dives. There is one student who, as I watched episode after episode, had me teary eyed, emotionally invested and feeling represented properly, which still feels like an unfortunate rarity.

