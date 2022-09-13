Read full article on original website
What Is the Meaning of Elendil's Sword in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 from The Rings of Power.One of the most important relics in the entire history of Middle-earth was introduced in The Rings of Power in the third episode. This weapon was wielded throughout all three ages of Middle-earth. In the most important battle against evil, when it had just been broken, it was used to cut the ring from Sauron’s finger and vanquish the Dark Lord from his physical form. The sword, which Elendil (Lloyd Owen) held for the first time in the latest episode, is later called Narsil.
10 Graphic Novels that Deserve a TV Series of Their Own Like 'The Rings of Power'
The recent release of The Rings of Power divided many J. R. R. Tolkien fans and newcomers alike. Based on the extended written works of Tolkien's Middle-Earth universe, the series explores the lore and history leading up to The Hobbit film trilogy and the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
What Is a Dreamer in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 from House of the Dragon.HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is gradually giving us more insight into the powerful dynasty that became renowned for its bloodlust. In Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) tried to defy her family’s reputation by being a more just and considerate leader than her father, who was known as “The Mad King.” Unfortunately, Daenerys falls into the same traps that have plagued her bloodline for generations. She wreaks havoc on King’s Landing in the controversial penultimate episode “The Bells.”
How 'Heartbreak High' Adapts Its Reboot For Modern Audiences
The pilot of a TV series, the inaugural episode, is the most important part of your show, maybe even more than the finale. It is where the show takes its stand in popular culture, where it says: "This is what we are, this is what we are about and this is who you will be watching." And through the years, how a show takes its stand has changed dramatically over the years, as a reboot can change dramatically from the original show.
'Queen of the South' Shows Teresa Mendoza Is the Strongest Character
The damsel in distress archetype is defined (loosely) as a beautiful woman who has lost her way or been captured and is now in need of saving. Teresa Mendoza (acted magnetically by Alice Braga) in Queen of the South is anything but a damsel in distress. Although she begins meekly as a money changer in Mexico, she defies all odds to survive the cartel and its many enemies. The pilot clearly shows that she is a resourceful, determined, and assertive woman. In a genre led nearly exclusively by men, Teresa Mendoza is a pivotal character that exudes strength. Although her character is often described as "naive," there are multiple moments throughout the show when she is the strongest of the characters on the show.
The Queen of 'banter'! Monarch's piper of four years says she was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty
Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
U.K.・
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
'Heartbreak High's Quinni Redefines Autistic Characters on TV
The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Heartbreak High. Heartbreak High (2022) has just released to a lot of buzz as a fresh take on an old Australian classic, with Hartley High receiving a massive facelift. Set about 30 years after the original show, there are new teachers, and a class of new students with new daily struggles. This isn't the 1990s anymore, and there is certain freedom having your show on Netflix rather than network television. Unlike its predecessor, there are no deaths in this show, but they deal with deeper and more complex issues through the characters without it. As television and on-screen representation has evolved, many people have seen their faces and lives dramatized, and Heartbreak High is not without an incredibly diverse array of moody teenagers worthy of their own deep dives. There is one student who, as I watched episode after episode, had me teary eyed, emotionally invested and feeling represented properly, which still feels like an unfortunate rarity.
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Why 'Everwood' Is Still One of the Best Family Dramas of All Time
Today, Greg Berlanti is, without a doubt, one of Tinseltown’s most bankable names. Listed by Time as one of 2020's most influential people, he has captivated viewers as the man behind The CW’s Arrow (2012 – 2020) and The Flash (2014 – present), You (2018 – present) on Netflix, and the award-winning feature film Love, Simon (2018). As the 2022 recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award, it looks as though Berlanti has no intentions of slowing down just yet. But back in the early 2000s, long before the writer-director-producer extraordinaire was on the radar of audiences everywhere, he took us on an unforgettable trip to Everwood (2002 – 2006).
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
How to Watch 'Drifting Home'
As summer winds down and fall hits, many people will spend less time near the ocean. The beach excursions to beat the heat of August will turn into trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to watch the leaves change colors. For some, this is a bit of a melancholy experience, as the changing of the seasons marks the end of summer and a plunge into the new. The heroes of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure anime film Drifting Home find themselves in a similar situation. From Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), the anime centers around childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume who are about to embark on an anxiety-ridden adventure called sixth grade. They and their friends are trying to make the most of their dwindling summer vacation before the start of the school year. When they decide to explore an abandoned housing complex that they used to live in, they embark on a new kind of journey. A strange phenomenon leads to them suddenly realizing that the apartment complex has inexplicably floated out to sea. With the entire building now adrift, they will have to work together to overcome this mystery and find their way back home.
'Stranger Things' Writers Share Script for Mike and Will's Season 4 Heart to Heart
For their final drop, the writers of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things released the script for a very brief interaction between Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) from Season 4, episode 4 titled "Dear Billy." Though short, the conversation between the two boys is certainly sweet, and a turning point in their relationship during the season. Up until that point the two of them were working with a distance between them that was a far-cry from the dynamic duo of Season 1. Let's dig into this final (for a while) treat from the writers' room.
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Niecy Nash and Evan Peters Talk Centering the Victims
It’s all about the victims. That message is something both stars of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are hoping to make abundantly clear via two separate interviews. During a chat to promote their upcoming series, Niecy Nash and Evan Peters spoke about what it was like for them to dive into the world of the sadistic serial killer and to take on a tragic story that caused a tremendous amount of sorrow and pain to so many lives.
The Masked Dancer and The Voice UK to be delayed as ITV changes Saturday night schedule to make way for news special after the Queen's death
The Masked Dancer and The Voice UK are to be delayed on Saturday as ITV pushes back the shows to make way for an ITV news special on the Queen. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last Thursday, all major television broadcasters have made changes to their regular programming, and ITV is switching the schedule up tomorrow.
