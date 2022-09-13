ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles believes more turnovers are on the way for Ohio State defense: ‘That’s just one thing’

Jim Knowles is feeling confident about his defense, even though it hasn’t forced a turnover in two games this season. Ohio State is one of eight teams in the FBS to not account for a turnover along with Maryland, Alabama, Auburn, and Notre Dame. The Ohio State defensive coordinator is not worried the lack of turnovers per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors:
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Emeka Egbuka thinks OSU LB has future in kick returning game

Emeka Egbuka gave his opinion on a player that should be returning kicks for Ohio State. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on Twitter. Egbuka believes that Ohio State LB Chip Trayanum should be getting some more looks as a returner. He highlighted how athletic he is by saying that he makes backflips look easy. Egbuka thinks that Trayanum might be fastest and most athletic player on the team.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview

Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State makes top group for 4-star OT, top-60 2024 prospect

Ohio State is one of the top contenders for an elite offensive tackle out of South Carolina. Kam Pringle, from Dorchester, South Carolina, named his top 10 teams on Tuesday. Ohio State is the only B1G team to make the top group. OSU is joined by Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia,...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State's non-conference matchup with Toldeo

No. 3 Ohio State hosts in-state, non-conference foe Toledo on Saturday after coming off a blowout win in Week 2 against Arkansas State. Ohio State is looking to get a third win in what should be a cakewalk before starting conference play the following week. The Buckeyes have won the 3 matchups the teams have had, but Toledo lost by just 5 points the last time the 2 teams played in 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 6 surprises that have the Buckeyes at 2-0

Ohio State began the season right where it sits now — in the thick of the CFP picture as one of a handful of favorites for the national title. But even with expected outcomes, the path of the Buckeyes has been at least somewhat surprising. Here are 6 surprises that have led the Buckeyes to their strong start.
COLUMBUS, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia to name gym after Anderson

XENIA — A resolution was passed by the XCS Board of Education on Monday to name Xenia High School’s gym the Philip E. Anderson Gymnasium. Anderson was a 1955 graduate of Xenia Central High School and for 37 yards a basketball and baseball coach at Xenia. He was the WOL Basketball Coach of the Year three times and the Ohio Basketball Coach of the Year in 1992.
XENIA, OH
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Three weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH

