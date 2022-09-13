Emeka Egbuka gave his opinion on a player that should be returning kicks for Ohio State. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on Twitter. Egbuka believes that Ohio State LB Chip Trayanum should be getting some more looks as a returner. He highlighted how athletic he is by saying that he makes backflips look easy. Egbuka thinks that Trayanum might be fastest and most athletic player on the team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO