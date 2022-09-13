Read full article on original website
Buckeyes earn another Crystal Ball prediction for a top receiver in the 2024 class
It has been a little bit of time since Ohio State received their last commitment, but that’s just how recruiting can go often times. The Buckeyes tend to receive commitments in groups rather than one at a time these days, and with high school football going on, currently recruits are focused on their own seasons at hand.
Jim Knowles believes more turnovers are on the way for Ohio State defense: ‘That’s just one thing’
Jim Knowles is feeling confident about his defense, even though it hasn’t forced a turnover in two games this season. Ohio State is one of eight teams in the FBS to not account for a turnover along with Maryland, Alabama, Auburn, and Notre Dame. The Ohio State defensive coordinator is not worried the lack of turnovers per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors:
2025 TE Bear Tenney Says He Feels Like Kevin Wilson and Justin Frye Want Him to Be at Ohio State and Jaden Ball Enjoys OSU Visit
Not only does he have one of the best names in the entire recruiting industry, but Arizona prospect Bear Tenney is emerging as a priority tight end target for Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class. Tenney picked up his OSU offer from Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day on June...
Emeka Egbuka thinks OSU LB has future in kick returning game
Emeka Egbuka gave his opinion on a player that should be returning kicks for Ohio State. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on Twitter. Egbuka believes that Ohio State LB Chip Trayanum should be getting some more looks as a returner. He highlighted how athletic he is by saying that he makes backflips look easy. Egbuka thinks that Trayanum might be fastest and most athletic player on the team.
Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview
Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
Ryan Day comments on changes to kick return game: 'We're hoping to get the ball in his hands'
Ryan Day is going to be heading in a different direction with the kick return game. Chip Trayanum will get an opportunity on Saturday against Toledo, and Day is excited to see what he can do per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Emeka Egbuka gave his support for the Arizona...
Ohio State makes top group for 4-star OT, top-60 2024 prospect
Ohio State is one of the top contenders for an elite offensive tackle out of South Carolina. Kam Pringle, from Dorchester, South Carolina, named his top 10 teams on Tuesday. Ohio State is the only B1G team to make the top group. OSU is joined by Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia,...
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Ryan Day addresses why he left his starters in for extended minutes versus Arkansas State
Ryan Day left his starting unit out for longer than expected against Arkansas State Saturday. There’s obvious risk involved in this. CJ Stroud or another important starter going down up 30 against Arkansas State is easily avoidable, but Day has his reasons. He just felt the Buckeyes needed more...
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show
"We have to win the game. If we have any expectations other than that, we’re setting ourselves up."
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State's non-conference matchup with Toldeo
No. 3 Ohio State hosts in-state, non-conference foe Toledo on Saturday after coming off a blowout win in Week 2 against Arkansas State. Ohio State is looking to get a third win in what should be a cakewalk before starting conference play the following week. The Buckeyes have won the 3 matchups the teams have had, but Toledo lost by just 5 points the last time the 2 teams played in 2011.
Ohio State football: 6 surprises that have the Buckeyes at 2-0
Ohio State began the season right where it sits now — in the thick of the CFP picture as one of a handful of favorites for the national title. But even with expected outcomes, the path of the Buckeyes has been at least somewhat surprising. Here are 6 surprises that have led the Buckeyes to their strong start.
Ryan Day too nice? Too many night games? 10 Ohio State football rants and takes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, the Ohio State text subscribers and Doug Lesmerises are ready to rant again about the Buckeyes. Where Toledo coach Jason Candle is wrong about Ryan Day. Ohio State football is playing too many night games. At The Shoe, there aren’t enough...
Buckeye offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest is ‘very high’
Buckeye scholarship offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest in the Buckeyes is ‘very high’
Xenia to name gym after Anderson
XENIA — A resolution was passed by the XCS Board of Education on Monday to name Xenia High School’s gym the Philip E. Anderson Gymnasium. Anderson was a 1955 graduate of Xenia Central High School and for 37 yards a basketball and baseball coach at Xenia. He was the WOL Basketball Coach of the Year three times and the Ohio Basketball Coach of the Year in 1992.
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Three weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Police escort Italy High School to Dallas Roosevelt football game due to safety concerns after fight
ITALY, Texas - Italy High School had police escort its high school football team to its game against Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday after a massive fight between Roosevelt and Fort Worth Eastern Hills ended their game early last week. Italy ISD says "due to safety concerns" an officer from the...
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
