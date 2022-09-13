NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a serious crash in West Nasvhille that resulted in one car smashing into the side of a CVS/pharmacy. According to police at the scene, two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m. on Charlotte Avenue, just off White Bridge Pike. One of the vehicles crashed through the CVS/pharmacy parking lot and wrecked into the side of the building.

