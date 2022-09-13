ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

smokeybarn.com

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
smokeybarn.com

Rider Critical Following Motorcycle Accident In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a serious crash in Springfield Monday afternoon. The accident occurred on Josephine St at 8th Ave just before 2 pm. MAP The rider was transported via ground to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Springfield, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
City
Springfield, TN
Springfield, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

70-year-old dump truck driver dies in crash on I-65

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one man died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. According to THP, three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in a crash on I-65 South, between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred when 70-year-old James Baker, of Nashville, blew a tire on his Peterbilt dump truck, crossed over the median and overturned in the left northbound lane.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Multi-vehicle crash sends car into CVS/pharmacy building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a serious crash in West Nasvhille that resulted in one car smashing into the side of a CVS/pharmacy. According to police at the scene, two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m. on Charlotte Avenue, just off White Bridge Pike. One of the vehicles crashed through the CVS/pharmacy parking lot and wrecked into the side of the building.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Events: Fall Fun You Don’t Want To Miss

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Lots of fun fall Family events popping up all over the county beginning this weekend. Save the dates!. Community events may be submitted to [email protected]. New events will be added here and to our ongoing Community events calendar. September 15: Cedar...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Lightning damages equipment in Clarksville City Council Chambers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent lightning strike damaged key equipment in Clarksville's City Council chambers which caused technical difficulties for their streaming services. Almost 40 devices were impacted by the strike including 23 computers, four copiers, two cameras, three switches, two encoders, an access point, a TV, a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

