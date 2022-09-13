Read full article on original website
smokeybarn.com
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
smokeybarn.com
Rider Critical Following Motorcycle Accident In Springfield
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a serious crash in Springfield Monday afternoon. The accident occurred on Josephine St at 8th Ave just before 2 pm. MAP The rider was transported via ground to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center...
WSMV
Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
Authorities identify body found in Dickson City Lake
Police in Dickson have identified the man found dead in City Lake Wednesday morning.
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
40-Year-Old Amber Brockett Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Dickerson Pike and [..]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
WSMV
70-year-old dump truck driver dies in crash on I-65
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one man died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. According to THP, three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in a crash on I-65 South, between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred when 70-year-old James Baker, of Nashville, blew a tire on his Peterbilt dump truck, crossed over the median and overturned in the left northbound lane.
Suspect captured after driving over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.
WSMV
Multi-vehicle crash sends car into CVS/pharmacy building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a serious crash in West Nasvhille that resulted in one car smashing into the side of a CVS/pharmacy. According to police at the scene, two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m. on Charlotte Avenue, just off White Bridge Pike. One of the vehicles crashed through the CVS/pharmacy parking lot and wrecked into the side of the building.
rewind943.com
Chick-fil-A on Madison Street closing today for 12 weeks of renovations for ‘major remodel’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday won’t be the only day the Chick-fil-A on Madison Street is closed. The family-owned fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would be closing the Chick-fil-A at 1626 Madison St. for a “much needed, major remodel.”. The restaurant will be...
$200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; 4 men arrested in connection
Four men are in custody but refusing to talk to police following a burglary in Forest Hills.
WSMV
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
smokeybarn.com
Events: Fall Fun You Don’t Want To Miss
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Lots of fun fall Family events popping up all over the county beginning this weekend. Save the dates!. Community events may be submitted to [email protected]. New events will be added here and to our ongoing Community events calendar. September 15: Cedar...
fox17.com
Lightning damages equipment in Clarksville City Council Chambers
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent lightning strike damaged key equipment in Clarksville's City Council chambers which caused technical difficulties for their streaming services. Almost 40 devices were impacted by the strike including 23 computers, four copiers, two cameras, three switches, two encoders, an access point, a TV, a...
Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County
A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Smart truck helps Spring Hill police nab alleged criminal
Spring Hill police arrested an alleged auto thief thanks in large part to the truck's smart technology.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Wreck
A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson County
A 70-year-old dump truck driver has died following a crash in Williamson County on Tuesday evening.
Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe
UPDATE: Murfreesboro police say Esrael was found safe.
