Springfield, TN

smokeybarn.com

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

23-year-old woman dies in head-on crash with semi on I-24 in RuCo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed that a young woman from Murfreesboro died on Friday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer that shut down I-24 in Rutherford County for several hours. According to THP, 23-year-old Haley Allen entered I-24 in the wrong direction from Church...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Video: Everyone Walks Following Rollover Near Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Looking like something one might see on the interstate, two vehicles collided in near downtown Springfield sending a large van into a roll before it landed upside down in the middle of the road. According to Robertson County EMS and Springfield Fire, no...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Wilson County Source

BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

Update 7:26 AM -I-24 WB in Murfreesboro is back OPEN. A fatal accident Friday morning September 16, 2022 involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went […] The post BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Multi-vehicle crash sends car into CVS/pharmacy building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a serious crash in West Nasvhille that resulted in one car smashing into the side of a CVS/pharmacy. According to police at the scene, two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m. on Charlotte Avenue, just off White Bridge Pike. One of the vehicles crashed through the CVS/pharmacy parking lot and wrecked into the side of the building.
NASHVILLE, TN

