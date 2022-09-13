ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make red carpet debut at Emmys 2022

By Evan Real
 3 days ago

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Emmys 2022 on Monday night.

The “Flight Attendant” actress, 36, wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments, while the “Ozark” star, 40, looked dapper in a black suit at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The two posed closely together and flashed each other bright smiles as photographers snapped pics.

The pair’s awards show appearance comes months after Cuoco confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey via Instagram.

“Life lately ♥️ ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,’” she captioned a series of photos, including one where Pelphrey was seen kissing Cuoco on the cheek.

That same day, Pelphrey also went Instagram-official with Cuoco, sharing two polaroids of the couple looking extra cuddly.

Weeks later, the duo engaged in light PDA during their first public appearance together at producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

Cuoco — who’s nominated for an Emmy for her role in the HBO series — and Pelphrey were photographed holding hands, exchanging flirty smiles and laughing. At one point, he was seen lovingly touching Cuoco’s arm.

Pelphrey is Cuoco’s first serious relationship since she broke up with husband Karl Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they had said in a joint statement at the time.

She was also previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Despite her new connection with Pelphrey, Cuoco has no plans to tie the knot again.

“I will never get married again,” the “Big Bang Theory” alum asserted in a Glamour cover story interview for the magazine’s April 2022 issue. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

