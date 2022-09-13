Who Is The Announcer On The Emmys Tonight?

Kenan Thompson is getting a little help tonight as host of the 2022 Emmys. The Saturday Night Live star is joined on tonight’s broadcast by announcer Sam Jay, a comedian giving commentary and helping lead this evening’s ceremony.

Jay — who cracked a quip about hot Michael Keaton, setting her tone at the very start of the show — has been chiming in here and there to give jokes, cues and transitions to tonight’s show. If you’re already a fan of Jay, tonight’s a true treat. And if you don’t know her yet, after tonight, you certainly will.

Who is Sam Jay? Here’s what you need to know about the Emmys announcer.

Who is Sam Jay?

Jay is a comedian and writer who’s been in the business long before the Emmys. She has been a writer on Saturday Night Live since 2017, so yes, she and Thompson go way back. And she’s not just any SNL writer — Jay is the show’s very first Black lesbian writer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Along with her work on SNL, Jay has also written for That Damn Michael Che and past awards shows, including the 2018 Emmy Awards and the 2020 BET Awards.

But Jay has also stepped out in front of the camera to perform her own material. Jay has multiple specials across streamers, and has a few Emmy nominations of her own. Jay has been nominated for three Emmys, earning a nod in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series category in 2018, 2019 and 2021 — all for her work on SNL.

Where to watch Sam Jay specials and shows:

Curious to see more of Jay after tonight’s Emmys? You’re in luck, because she’s got plenty of material to choose from. Jay’s first special, 2020’s 3 in the Morning, is available on Netflix. Her series, PAUSE with Sam Jay, is streaming on HBO and HBO Max, and her series Bust Down is available now on Peacock.