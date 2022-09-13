ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntley, IL

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL
2022 Athena Sept 21 Honoring: Caroline Portlock

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce, along with the Council for Working Women, cordially invites you to: 2022 ATHENA Award Program Honoring Caroline Portlock. Wednesday Sep 21, 2022 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM CDT Wednesday, September 21, 2022 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Location Jacob Henry...
JOLIET, IL
Home sales in Dwight during week ending Aug. 20

There were two reported residential sales in Dwight in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $138,750 and the median property tax bill was $2,893.5 for the previous year. 100B SANGAMON$137,500Property Tax (2020): $4,272.7Effective Property...
DWIGHT, IL
Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall

Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive....
DEKALB, IL
Home sales in Ogle County during week ending Aug. 20

There were 18 reported residential sales in Ogle County in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $132,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,354.5 for the previous year. 123 Nancy St.Mount Morris$165,000Property Tax (2020): $3,238.4Effective...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16

Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
JOHNSBURG, IL
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL

