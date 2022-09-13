Billie Eilish is joined by a huge entourage as she films a secret project with Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe ahead of Sydney shows

Billie Eilish filmed a mystery project with Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe in Alexandria on Monday, just hours before her Sydney shows.

The American star, 20, was surrounded by an entourage, including a makeup artist who touched up her flawless face.

Billie kept her look low-key, wearing a green textured jumper along with her favourite ripped baggy jeans.

The Bad Guy singer finished her look with a pair of Converse sneakers and a small pouch bag she wore crossbody.

The star sipped on a bottle of water as she spoke to a handful of the crew, who were laughing at her jokes.

She was then seen walking to a black van with DJ Zane Lowe, who also hosts The Zane Lowe Show.

Billie will kick off the Australian leg of her tour on Tuesday evening, playing three shows at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

She will then play three shows in Brisbane from Saturday before making her way to Melbourne where she will perform four shows.

Billie will then fly to Perth where she will play two shows before wrapping her Happier Than Ever world tour.

The Grammy Award winner was last in Australia in 2019.

She previously told Stellar magazine that she's 'not built' for fame.

'I'm pretty good at handling the fame,' Billie said. 'Of course I'm not built for it - nobody is. But I feel like I'm kinda meant to do this (sic).'

She's often hailed by fans for speaking openly about her mental health struggles and was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at age 11.

'I've had Tourette's since I was 11, but it was not something I wanted to be defined by,' she said.

'I know how people work: if I were to make it a very known thing, then it would be 'Billie Eilish, the artist with Tourette'.

'One thing that's been good [is] some of my fans said they had tics, too. That was cool. I felt a little more connected.'

