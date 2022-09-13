ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish is joined by a huge entourage as she films a secret project with Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe ahead of Sydney shows

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Billie Eilish filmed a mystery project with Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe in Alexandria on Monday, just hours before her Sydney shows.

The American star, 20, was surrounded by an entourage, including a makeup artist who touched up her flawless face.

Billie kept her look low-key, wearing a green textured jumper along with her favourite ripped baggy jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D169D_0hspPxY300
Billie Eilish filmed a mystery project with Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe in Alexandria on Monday, just hours before her Sydney shows 

The Bad Guy singer finished her look with a pair of Converse sneakers and a small pouch bag she wore crossbody.

The star sipped on a bottle of water as she spoke to a handful of the crew, who were laughing at her jokes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNUlW_0hspPxY300
The American star, 20, was surrounded by an entourage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqdIp_0hspPxY300
A makeup artist touched up the singer's flawless face  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLtNq_0hspPxY300

She was then seen walking to a black van with DJ Zane Lowe, who also hosts The Zane Lowe Show.

Billie will kick off the Australian leg of her tour on Tuesday evening, playing three shows at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHg8Q_0hspPxY300
Billie kept her look low-key, wearing a green textured jumper along with her favourite ripped baggy jeans 

She will then play three shows in Brisbane from Saturday before making her way to Melbourne where she will perform four shows.

Billie will then fly to Perth where she will play two shows before wrapping her Happier Than Ever world tour.

The Grammy Award winner was last in Australia in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35x9KA_0hspPxY300
Billie kept hydrated and sipped on a water bottle 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPJ6s_0hspPxY300
A member of her entourage was seen discussing the project with her 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ABmz_0hspPxY300
Billie looked to be in good spirits during the mystery project 

She previously told Stellar magazine that she's 'not built' for fame.

'I'm pretty good at handling the fame,' Billie said. 'Of course I'm not built for it - nobody is. But I feel like I'm kinda meant to do this (sic).'

She's often hailed by fans for speaking openly about her mental health struggles and was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at age 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSDgS_0hspPxY300
Billie will kick off the Australian leg of her tour on Tuesday evening, playing three shows at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena 

'I've had Tourette's since I was 11, but it was not something I wanted to be defined by,' she said.

'I know how people work: if I were to make it a very known thing, then it would be 'Billie Eilish, the artist with Tourette'.

'One thing that's been good [is] some of my fans said they had tics, too. That was cool. I felt a little more connected.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g22x1_0hspPxY300
She was then seen walking to a black van with DJ Zane Lowe, who also hosts The Zane Lowe Show 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SCbh_0hspPxY300
The pair happily laughed and joked with each other 

