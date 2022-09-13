ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Man, 40, Reported Missing in Malibu

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEVLu_0hspPrFh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RFkg_0hspPrFh00

MALIBU (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to find a missing 40-year-old man last seen in Malibu. Ever Manuel Valencia was last seen Sunday near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Valencia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, a goatee and is missing a bottom tooth. He also has a tattoo of the word ``Forgiven'' on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a white collated shirt, black pants and black shows.

Valencia may have been heading to Chatsworth when he was last seen, Rodriguez said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Valencia
coastreportonline.com

Female resident robbed at The Harbour

A female resident was robbed in The Harbour parking lot at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday night, Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety reported. A resident advisor first notified campus safety of the incident, according to OCC Chief of Public Safety Jim Rudy. The victim reported a 6 feet 3 inches tall,...
ORANGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice

Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Family Friends Raising Money for Pasadena Woman Fatally Shot by Her Husband, and Her Surviving Daughter

Two Gofundme campaigns have been started for a Pasadena woman who police say was killed by her husband late last month, and for her daughter, who is now orphaned. Friends and family of Sylvia Delatorre have raised almost $20,000 dollars in the two campaigns, one for funeral services for Delatorre and the other to help her 13-year-old daughter Sadie Garcia.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy