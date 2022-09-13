Man, 40, Reported Missing in Malibu

MALIBU (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to find a missing 40-year-old man last seen in Malibu. Ever Manuel Valencia was last seen Sunday near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Valencia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, a goatee and is missing a bottom tooth. He also has a tattoo of the word ``Forgiven'' on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a white collated shirt, black pants and black shows.

Valencia may have been heading to Chatsworth when he was last seen, Rodriguez said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.