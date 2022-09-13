Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Washington suffering statewide blood shortage
The state of Washington is still facing a critical blood shortage, but now that students are headed back to the classroom the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Northwest Blood Coalition share that it’s a crucial time to improve our blood supply. “During summer time people start going...
William Hyslop, former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, dies at 71
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop, a Spokane native and the only person to hold his position for two separate terms in the Eastern Washington district, has passed away at 71. As detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, William Hyslop spent more than 40...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
beckersdental.com
Former Washington dentist charged with prescription misuse, pleads not guilty
A former Washington dentist pleaded not guilty to four counts of distributing a controlled substance. Luke Edward St. Marie, of Renton, Wash., allegedly issued prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone under his credential but outside the scope of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Justice Department. There are four alleged instances that took place between January 2018 and July 2018.
ncwlife.com
$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting
(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
Attorney Seeks Dismissal in Case of Central Washington Infant who Died of Fentanyl Overdose
After her first trial ended in a mistrial, a Wapato woman may go back before a jury on a charge that her infant son died of a fentanyl overdose through her neglect. Samantha Marine Tainewasher, 38, was charged in U.S. District Court with involuntary manslaughter because her son got into opioids that someone left out in the trailer where she was living.
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
If WA ‘Lowest’ COVID Death Rates, Why State of Emergency So Long?
IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) This is an opinion-editorial piece on Newstalk870.am and 610KONA.com. Despite having the...
seattlemedium.com
Washington State Failing on Education Freedom Report Card
A new report came out showing that Washington state gets a failing grade on a new education report card. The Education Freedom Report Card put out by a DC-based think tank measured four broad categories – school choice, transparency, regulatory freedom, and spending – across more than two dozen separate and distinct factors. Still, Seattle ranks high where it matters in other important areas.
GraysHarborTalk
Southwest Washington Food Hub Delivering to Remote SW Washington Schools, Galvanizing Supply Chain
Rural students in Southwest Washington will be eating more locally-grown food for the 2022-2023 school year. That’s because Hoquiam School District, Aberdeen School District, Raymond School District, and Pe Ell School District were all awarded Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) Farm to School Grants. The WSDA’s Farm to School...
Chronicle
Blaze at Grays Harbor County Care Facility Displaces 77 Patients, Draws Regional Response
A fire at a Montesano long-term care facility displaced 77 patients and drew a coordinated response from regional firefighters on Wednesday. Staff and neighbors evacuated all patients from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation facility, according to the Montesano Police Department. Crews responded to the blaze at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving calls from the facility and neighbors.
ncwlife.com
U.S. 2 will remain closed through at least Monday
In a classic case of good news-bad news, the state said today the North Cascades Highway is likely to reopen at any moment this afternoon, while U.S. Highway 2 is likely to remain closed through at least Monday. Highway 20 North Cascades was closed early Wednesday evening by mudslides and...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
ncwlife.com
State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died
ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
ncwlife.com
Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound
(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
Chronicle
Inslee Heads Delegation Traveling to Nordic Countries for Trade Mission
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be out of state until Sept. 30 to participate in a trade mission in Finland, Sweden and Norway before taking personal vacation abroad. According to a Governor’s Office news release, the trade mission began Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will last until Sept. 23. This week, Inslee and his staff will be in Finland. From there, Inslee will be in Sweden from Sept. 16-20, followed by a three-day trip to Norway.
Washington state ranks No. 2 in ‘quiet quitting’ study
Today’s workforce has introduced a new term that you may or may not have heard about — “quiet quitting.”. Quiet quitting describes an employee who does not leave their job but refuses to do anything beyond their basic duties or job description. It has been popularized alongside the term “great resignation.”
Wildfire smoke comes every year, do Washingtonians even care?
Smoke officially reached the Seattle area this past weekend, and with it came some of the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir’s Air Quality Index (AQI), but for Seattlities, the reality of hazy skies and blazes nearby haven’t quite hit. In a new Pemco Mutual...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
