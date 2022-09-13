ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

KOMO News

Washington suffering statewide blood shortage

The state of Washington is still facing a critical blood shortage, but now that students are headed back to the classroom the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Northwest Blood Coalition share that it’s a crucial time to improve our blood supply. “During summer time people start going...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KUOW

'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state

As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckersdental.com

Former Washington dentist charged with prescription misuse, pleads not guilty

A former Washington dentist pleaded not guilty to four counts of distributing a controlled substance. Luke Edward St. Marie, of Renton, Wash., allegedly issued prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone under his credential but outside the scope of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Justice Department. There are four alleged instances that took place between January 2018 and July 2018.
RENTON, WA
seattlemedium.com

Washington State Failing on Education Freedom Report Card

A new report came out showing that Washington state gets a failing grade on a new education report card. The Education Freedom Report Card put out by a DC-based think tank measured four broad categories – school choice, transparency, regulatory freedom, and spending – across more than two dozen separate and distinct factors. Still, Seattle ranks high where it matters in other important areas.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Blaze at Grays Harbor County Care Facility Displaces 77 Patients, Draws Regional Response

A fire at a Montesano long-term care facility displaced 77 patients and drew a coordinated response from regional firefighters on Wednesday. Staff and neighbors evacuated all patients from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation facility, according to the Montesano Police Department. Crews responded to the blaze at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving calls from the facility and neighbors.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

U.S. 2 will remain closed through at least Monday

In a classic case of good news-bad news, the state said today the North Cascades Highway is likely to reopen at any moment this afternoon, while U.S. Highway 2 is likely to remain closed through at least Monday. Highway 20 North Cascades was closed early Wednesday evening by mudslides and...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died

ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died. The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.
ASTORIA, OR
ncwlife.com

Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound

(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Inslee Heads Delegation Traveling to Nordic Countries for Trade Mission

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be out of state until Sept. 30 to participate in a trade mission in Finland, Sweden and Norway before taking personal vacation abroad. According to a Governor’s Office news release, the trade mission began Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will last until Sept. 23. This week, Inslee and his staff will be in Finland. From there, Inslee will be in Sweden from Sept. 16-20, followed by a three-day trip to Norway.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state ranks No. 2 in ‘quiet quitting’ study

Today’s workforce has introduced a new term that you may or may not have heard about — “quiet quitting.”. Quiet quitting describes an employee who does not leave their job but refuses to do anything beyond their basic duties or job description. It has been popularized alongside the term “great resignation.”

