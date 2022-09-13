Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Chrome Hearts Drops Eight Pendants Online
Chrome Hearts has just released a new series of pendants. With the theme of “One World, One Peace,” the collection takes symbols of faith and protection from across the globe and crafts them into 1-inch to 1.5-inch pendants in both precious metal and silver options. Available are the...
wmagazine.com
Van Cleef & Arpels Comes Full Circle With Its Perlée Collection
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In early June, shortly after the Cannes Film Festival...
hypebeast.com
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Looks to Italian Design Icons for "Flora" Lighting Collection
Brooklyn-based lighting studio In Common With has collaboration at its core. Since its beginnings back in 2017, the team has become known for working alongside a range of craftspeople to produce collections that reflect both their own and the individual maker’s aesthetic. Now, the brand has tapped French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen for a new collection titled “Flora”.
Christopher John Rogers’s First-Ever Furniture Collection Is Both Fantastical and Functional
There is no mistaking Christopher John Rogers’s new chair line with Orior for anything but Christopher John Rogers. There’s his gradient dot print (worn sensationally in matching set form by Anne Hathaway earlier this year) splashed across the Irish furniture brand’s Lia chair, and his signature rainbow checks rendered in linen over another. One design is a mastery of mixed motifs, juxtaposing a black-and-white checkerboard with zebra stripes all in a single piece. “I wanted to take our iconic prints and plug them into things that are iconic for Orior as well,” Rogers tells Vogue.
veranda.com
Van Cleef & Arpels's New Perlée Designs Are a Visual Treat
Van Cleef & Arpels recently debuted a group of new Perlée designs, the collection featuring the golden bead that is known for its delicate look. Timepieces, pendants, earrings, and rings—all set with precious and ornamental stones, coral, or mother-of-pearl—are decorated with the motif in a fresh and classic manner, fitting for this playful collection that was first launched in 2008. Here, a look at some of our favorite designs.
20 front door ideas: designs for style, function and added curb appeal
The most beautiful front door ideas will make a good first impression all year round. Along with ticking off important functional features, like safety, security and good structural design, when it comes to bringing that all important curb appeal, style is a must also. Whether you're trying to copy your...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture
There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
wmagazine.com
The Best Black Leather Jackets
A black leather jacket is one of the most versatile items of clothing you can own. It’s the perfect level of warmth for slightly chilly fall weather; it can take you from day to night with ease; and it plays equally well with knitwear, a simple white T-shirt and jeans, or a slip dress. Depending on the cut and detailing, it can read sophisticated chic or retro punk—and when lined with (faux) shearling, it can get you through a few months of winter, too. This season’s standout takes on the timeless style range from ’90s minimalist to cropped and contemporary—all in luxe materials, from soft calfskin to sturdy vegan leather. Shop all of our picks below.
Meet the Furniture Designer Who Takes Her Cues From Fashion
PARIS — When Aline Asmar d’Amman was working with Karl Lagerfeld on a couple of luxury suites for the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, the late designer introduced her to one of the French capital’s best-kept secrets: Féau Boiseries. The showroom, hidden behind an unprepossessing door in a neighborhood known for its upscale food stores, houses a treasure trove of wood paneling dating back to the 16th century, including the exact doors that Lagerfeld knew he wanted to use as a reference for his hotel room concept.More from WWDPenélope Cruz, Sadie Sink and More Attend the Chanel Soirée in VeniceInside Opening...
sneakernews.com
SNS Looks To Japanese Craftsmanship For New Balance 2002R “Goods For Home” Collaboration
For over almost two decades, SNS and New Balance have crafted compelling product rooted in strong narratives and initiatives. Their latest “Goods For Home” collaboration looks to Japanese home accessories for inspiration, and is headlined by a 2002R Mule. Premium suede couples with breathable mesh across the sneaker’s...
hypebeast.com
Massproductions Looks to the "Little Things" for its Latest Collection
For its latest release, Swedish design brand Massproductions has honed in on the smaller objects we have around the house. Named “The Little Things”, the collection aims to give some attention to the objects which often go overlooked, but are the things that we use every single day.
wmagazine.com
The Best Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2023
When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th, the fate of London Fashion Week looked uncertain. Several designers including Burberry, Raf Simons, and Roksanda either canceled or postponed their shows to a later date. Meanwhile, Harris Reed, an American talent who’s made his name in the U.K. seized the moment to remind the world that despite the somber news, the British fashion scene is as vibrant as ever and that the shows must, respectfully, go on. “It has been a challenging two years…,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “London is a place where community, creativity, and cultivation should always be in the forefront of what we support and nurture.” On September 15th, Reed officially kicked off the spring 2023 season with a tribute to the late monarch and a collection of over-the-top gowns styled with the dramatic halo headpieces, made in collaboration with Vivienne Lake, that have become the designer’s calling card. Although the schedule has been scaled back, there is still much to seen and celebrated on the London runways. Check back here often as we track our favorite looks.
wmagazine.com
Photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis Sleeps to Dream
Shaniqwa Jarvis has spent the past two decades traveling across the globe with her camera, shooting everything from Nike and Supreme campaigns to subjects such as Serena Williams and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Throughout those years, she’s kept an eye out for moments that could capture something that’s been on her mind since she was just out of elementary school. The New York-born photographer has long been fascinated with dreams—to the point where she’s even learned how to control hers—and what they mean.
Outside Online
Cordura Advanced Fabrics Expands Partnership with Napapijri
Hot on the heels of Napapijri’s switch to Cordura UltraLite fabric in its Northfarer jacket earlier this year, now the brand’s iconic Skidoo jacket has been recreated using fully recycled Cordura re/cor fabric as part of the company’s new Premium Outdoor Collection, which merges urban aesthetic, functionality, and comfort for eco-conscious consumers.
This Unexpected Living Room Storage Solution Has Majorly Transformed My Narrow Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many New Yorkers, I live in a railroad style apartment, which means that my living room and bedroom are connected via one long hallway (which also happens to house my kitchen). As a result of this layout, my cook space is majorly narrow. On top of that, because I live in a one bedroom apartment in Manhattan, I really don’t have a ton of storage for basics like cups, plates, and all of that jazz either.
yankodesign.com
Mikono modular table light has an innovative design to lets you carry it around
We all need light in our lives, from the pendant lamps that light up spaces to the desk lamps that let us study or work in dark environments. Of course, we don’t always need kinds of lighting fixtures all the time, and it would probably be a financial and material waste if we bought all sorts of lamps but end up not using them often. For these circumstances, a lamp that can serve different functions in different circumstances would be ideal. Such a multi-functional accessory doesn’t need to be complicated or sophisticated, as shown by this rechargeable and modular table lamp that can split into two when you need to carry your light around with you.
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
Mozambican designer wants his brand up there with the world's best
MAPUTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mozambican designer Mauricio Matapisse looks on as a machine sews the logo of his Nothing to Lose (NTL) clothing brand onto fabric. He wants his brand, which has caught the eyes of young Mozambicans with its trendy designs, to be on par with the world's best.
wmagazine.com
Emma Watson Makes a Rare Appearance in a Lace Alexander McQueen Gown
It’s been somewhat fascinating to witness what the stars of the Harry Potter franchise have gotten up to since starring in its eight blockbuster films. Daniel Radcliffe has spoken openly about how the fame that came with it driving him to alcoholism and taken on eccentric roles such as Weird Al Yankovic and a farting corpse. Rupert Grint has purchased an ice cream truck and landed roles in TV series such as Servant. And as for Emma Watson? The 32-year-old actor forever associated with Hermione Granger has studied at Brown, starred in films like Little Women—and, perhaps most surprising of all, joined the board of directors at Kering, the mega luxury conglomerate that owns fashion heavyweights such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen.
wmagazine.com
JENO of NCT Makes K-pop History at Peter Do’s NYFW Show
On Tuesday, September 13 in New York City, K-pop history was made. We’re not talking about top charting hits or Instagram followers in the millions, either. Instead, a much quieter but nonetheless impactful moment occurred at 28 Liberty Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Inside a quiet, brightly lit studio with stone floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, the designer Peter Do staged his spring 2023 collection show during New York Fashion Week, putting look after outstanding minimalist look down the runway. Opening the show was the K-pop musician JENO of the supergroup NCT—marking the very first time a K-pop star has walked the first look at an NYFW presentation. (The designer’s collection was part of a partnership with South Korea’s largest entertainment company, SM Entertainment.) The South Korean rapper, dancer, singer, and songwriter took to the catwalk alongside seasoned models, fellow K-pop stars, (SM ROOKIES’s SHOHEI and EUNSEOK,) and friends of the brand (Burdock Media’s Peter Ash Lee). JENO’s look: a chicly tailored take on the smoking tuxedo jacket, wide-leg black pants, and sky-high platform heels. After walking the runway one last time for his finale, he headed to the designer’s after party at DUMBO House in Brooklyn. “I have so much respect for these artists, because there is so much time put into their craft that people simply don’t see,” Do said of the K-pop stars featured in his show. “Few realize the intensity of what’s happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it’s similar to fashion, so I identify with that process.”
