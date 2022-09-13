Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Barnes releases law enforcement endorsements
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes Thursday released a series of law enforcement endorsements, which come amid conservative criticisms of his stance on law enforcement issues. The coalition includes former Madison police officer and school board member Gloria Reyes, who said in a release Barnes is “dedicated...
Madison leaders highlight resources for disabled voters ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison leaders gathered Thursday to express their support for disability voting rights as the November election inches closer. Just last week, the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a new set of rules allowing voters with disabilities to get help from others when submitting absentee ballots, which disability rights advocates have heralded as a win for disabled voters.
Madison alder whose name appeared on leaked list of Oath Keepers members resigns
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison alder abruptly resigned his position Wednesday night, more than a week after his name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. In a statement to News 3 Now, Ald. Gary...
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
Madison Mayor, Common Council comment on immediate resignation of alder
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s mayor and leaders of the city’s Common Council are speaking out against vandalism at a former alder’s home that led to his immediate resignation. Gary Halverson, who had represented part of the city’s north side in the 17th district, announced late Wednesday...
‘This is a path that did not exist last week’: Nurses, union leaders celebrate deal with UW Health to avoid strike
MADISON, Wis. — “Groundbreaking” — that’s what some UW Health nurses and union leaders are calling the last-minute deal they reached with hospital management to avoid a three-day strike. “UW Nurses, guess what? You did it, you did it!,” Assembly District 77 Rep. Sheila Stubbs...
Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above UW-Madison’s Bascom Hill for second time
MADISON, Wis. — For the second time, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s flag is flying over Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in an effort to strengthen campus-tribal relations. Thursday morning, UW-Madison and Ho-Chunk Nation leaders raised the flag in front of Bascom Hall, where it will fly for...
Wisconsin breweries team up to help those experiencing domestic violence
MADISON, Wis. — A number of breweries, including Madison-based Delta Beer Lab, are teaming up to raise money to help those experiencing domestic violence. Delta Beer Lab announced Thursday it will donate one dollar for every pint of the new “One in Four” IPA it sells to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. The beer’s name highlights the fact that one in four women — and one in nine men — will experience some form of domestic violence in their lives.
Ozanne: Charging decision in Quadren Wilson police shooting ‘likely’ to be announced next week
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he expects to announce whether his office will press charges against officers involved in the February police shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side “likely” next week. During a Dane County board budget meeting Wednesday...
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning
MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am through Thursday. There will also be free giveaway opportunities...
Groups hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic during Cap Times Idea Fest
MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health, Madison College and Neuhauser Pharmacy hosted a special COVID-19 Wednesday as part of the Capital Times’ 2022 Idea Fest. A limited number of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines — which target the dominant Omicron subvariants as well as the original strain of the virus — as well as other primary series and booster vaccines were available at the clinic.
Parisi gives update on Dane County bike trail projects
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday gave an update on a number of bike and pedestrian trail projects that are planned across the county. The updates came at a Bike Dane event at Lunney Lake Farm County Park Wednesday afternoon. Parisi provided more information about efforts to improve the county’s bike trail system, including the second phase of the Lower Yahara Trail.
Beloit’s Nessie the blind cow hopes to ‘mooove’ hearts to become PAWS 2022 ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
BELOIT, Wis. — The Dairy State could soon be home to America’s Favorite Pet. The national PAWS competition opened up to more than just dogs and cats this year, and the pet currently in second place is in Beloit – with an “udderly” touching story.
Amtrak cancels long-distance train service, including Empire Builder through Wisconsin, ahead of potential rail strike
WASHINGTON — A looming freight rail strike that could start as soon as Friday is already having impacts on Amtrak passenger train travel across the country, including in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, Amtrak announced it was canceling trips on three long-distance routes to avoid potential passenger disruptions. Among those routes...
UWPD searching for person who allegedly slapped people while riding on scooter
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said inappropriately touched and slapped people while riding on a scooter. Police said that the incidents occurred on campus and downtown. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to contact police at 608-264-2677. Anyone who believes they...
VR training helps boost interest in welding at Madison College
MADISON, Wis. — A massive 53-foot tractor-trailer from the American Welding Society is helping spark some interest in welding at Madison College. A free event at the college Thursday gave people the chance to practice making a weld using virtual equipment with no smoke or fire to worry about. The VR training has been around for 15 years but has recently begun to pick up steam.
Evers meets with winners of scholarship program aimed at creating future teachers
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday visited the Wisconsin Heights School District near Mazomanie to meet with the winners of a scholarship program aimed at helping aspiring teachers. The GROW program helps identify potential future teachers among high school students and then connects those students with mentorship...
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday
NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the...
Badger Blueprint: Wisconsin moving on from mental mistakes against Washington State
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin try to make sense of all the mental mistakes against Washington State and how Wisconsin’s passing attack is taking steps in the right direction. The guys also...
