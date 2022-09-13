ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Barnes releases law enforcement endorsements

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes Thursday released a series of law enforcement endorsements, which come amid conservative criticisms of his stance on law enforcement issues. The coalition includes former Madison police officer and school board member Gloria Reyes, who said in a release Barnes is “dedicated...
MADISON, WI
Madison leaders highlight resources for disabled voters ahead of Election Day

MADISON, Wis. — Madison leaders gathered Thursday to express their support for disability voting rights as the November election inches closer. Just last week, the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a new set of rules allowing voters with disabilities to get help from others when submitting absentee ballots, which disability rights advocates have heralded as a win for disabled voters.
MADISON, WI
Madison Mayor, Common Council comment on immediate resignation of alder

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s mayor and leaders of the city’s Common Council are speaking out against vandalism at a former alder’s home that led to his immediate resignation. Gary Halverson, who had represented part of the city’s north side in the 17th district, announced late Wednesday...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin breweries team up to help those experiencing domestic violence

MADISON, Wis. — A number of breweries, including Madison-based Delta Beer Lab, are teaming up to raise money to help those experiencing domestic violence. Delta Beer Lab announced Thursday it will donate one dollar for every pint of the new “One in Four” IPA it sells to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. The beer’s name highlights the fact that one in four women — and one in nine men — will experience some form of domestic violence in their lives.
MADISON, WI
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning

MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am through Thursday. There will also be free giveaway opportunities...
MADISON, WI
Groups hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic during Cap Times Idea Fest

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health, Madison College and Neuhauser Pharmacy hosted a special COVID-19 Wednesday as part of the Capital Times’ 2022 Idea Fest. A limited number of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines — which target the dominant Omicron subvariants as well as the original strain of the virus — as well as other primary series and booster vaccines were available at the clinic.
MADISON, WI
Parisi gives update on Dane County bike trail projects

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday gave an update on a number of bike and pedestrian trail projects that are planned across the county. The updates came at a Bike Dane event at Lunney Lake Farm County Park Wednesday afternoon. Parisi provided more information about efforts to improve the county’s bike trail system, including the second phase of the Lower Yahara Trail.
DANE COUNTY, WI
VR training helps boost interest in welding at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. — A massive 53-foot tractor-trailer from the American Welding Society is helping spark some interest in welding at Madison College. A free event at the college Thursday gave people the chance to practice making a weld using virtual equipment with no smoke or fire to worry about. The VR training has been around for 15 years but has recently begun to pick up steam.
MADISON, WI
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
MADISON, WI

