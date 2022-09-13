MADISON, Wis. — A number of breweries, including Madison-based Delta Beer Lab, are teaming up to raise money to help those experiencing domestic violence. Delta Beer Lab announced Thursday it will donate one dollar for every pint of the new “One in Four” IPA it sells to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. The beer’s name highlights the fact that one in four women — and one in nine men — will experience some form of domestic violence in their lives.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO